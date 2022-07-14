 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Vicar caught getting intimate with a Henry Hoover vacuum cleaner, blames losing his wife at an early age   (metro.co.uk) divider line
35
    More: Awkward, Judge, Human sexuality, Trial, Court, Vacuum cleaner, South Northamptonshire, defence lawyer, John Jeffs  
•       •       •

616 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jul 2022 at 12:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Vacuum cleaner sucks up budgie...
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WKUK Vacuum Cleaner
Youtube Z2EMGmv0FqM
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah, that video is NSFW.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cold Steel Blow Job is the name of my Steely Dan/Pussy Riot mashup band.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's all been done before.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oblig
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: [i.imgur.com image 400x225]


Damnit!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not a dead dog in full view of a daycare.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: It's not a dead dog in full view of a daycare.


Dad?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ will not repair *that*
// don't come back to his shop
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Came for the Archer references.  Leaving satisfied.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
See... the thing about a henry is... it Already Has a face on it -

Fark user imageView Full Size

Dude musta been some horned up teletubby, workin' his NuNu...
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Many vicars and priests do not age well

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Suck it up and deal with the situation, they said....
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why did he have to go on sex offenders list?

Anyway, I tried that as a teen, and the experience sucked. My penis flapped around, which hurt. Maybe I weren't erect enough, or I should have lubed it.

Dunno, as I came for seconds.
 
gbv23
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
John Jeffs, 74, was wearing just a pair of ladies stockings and the vacuum's nozzle, which he was thrusting into, when he was caught by a churchgoer who was attending a talk about Asperger's syndrome.

This is the best writing prompt I've ever seen.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: It's not a dead dog in full view of a daycare.


that one never gets old.

Well, the dead dog was old... you know what I mean.

Can you imagine the smell?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Umm, ouch?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He also must give £200 in compensation to the victim who witnessed the sex act.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
vicars and cocaine. that henry is an animal
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: John Jeffs, 74, was wearing just a pair of ladies stockings and the vacuum's nozzle, which he was thrusting into, when he was caught by a churchgoer who was attending a talk about Asperger's syndrome.

This is the best writing prompt I've ever seen.


I enjoyed reading this

They said that even though he saw them, Jeffs continued pushing his groin towards the Henry - famous for its relentless and powerful suction.

Relentlesssuction!
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bibliophile42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Will the next sermon be on the power of gods love and minding your own business?
 
Teambaylagoon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A retired vicar has been put on the sex offenders' register after he was caught getting intimate with a Henry Hoover.


That seems.. excessive.
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Teambaylagoon: A retired vicar has been put on the sex offenders' register after he was caught getting intimate with a Henry Hoover.


That seems.. excessive.


Well, how old was the vacuum? 0:)
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
(NOT WORK SAFE) Wait until they see how he pays his fine. o_O O_o
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.