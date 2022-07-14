 Skip to content
(MSN)   19th century beer cave rediscovered in Winterset, Iowa. Is that anything like a man cave?   (msn.com) divider line
12
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe not, but I would suggest a poster for it.

Tom-Servo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"For now, the cave is full of water..."

Ah, currently stocked full with Coors Light.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With a helpful picture of some rocks.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There would just be empties if it was a man cave.  I'm guessing the cave wife redid the man cave to reflect the man, his family and he love of beer and the guy never went back in.  Under the cave lounger, you'll find cave porn.  If the cave lounger survived the makeover.
 
rancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"For now, the cave is full of water, and local officials are waiting until fall when the water resides to take a full digital scan. " So where does the water reside? A nearby lake? A pond? Or the writers brain?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps, Subby. It's still all good.
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No dumbass.  Beer is for everyone.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like a mancave? Not exactly, subby. It's more an oversized beer fridge at a grocery store or higher-end minimart.

menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that anything like a man cave?

And let's not even get into lady caves...

(Are we even doing phrasing anymore??)
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

menschenfresser: Is that anything like a man cave?

And let's not even get into lady caves...

(Are we even doing phrasing anymore??)


This is Fark.  Ain't nobody getting into lady caves around here.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom-Servo: "For now, the cave is full of water..."

Ah, currently stocked full with Coors Light.


set sail for love,
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
To be boring, it's probably where they would make beer because of the steady temperature.

/ kind of wish I had a beer cave attached to my man cave.
 
