 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Homeowner loves the look of her new kitchen after the builders turned up at the 'wrong house' and renovated it (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
23
    More: Spiffy, Chloe Fountain, similar incident, group of builders, last year, wrong house, garden incident, little town, old worktops  
•       •       •

1344 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jul 2022 at 2:06 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lucky her, it's usually the home demolition guys that show up at the wrong address.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I was out grocery shopping and I don't lock my door. I live in a little town bordering Detroit, super safe."

-Not anymore that you just broadcast everywhere your location and that you don't lock your doors/windows.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When your sugar daddy has a construction company and you did that thing he likes for the 1,000th time
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's The Daily Star, so I question the existence of home renovators, but wouldn't her kitchen have to be identical to the correct house for custom countertops to fit?
 
argylez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think she's just trying to go viral.  Something is off.  Why pay the bill?  I can't imagine a contractor starting work without talking to anyone at all
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeotchPudding: "I was out grocery shopping and I don't lock my door. I live in a little town bordering Detroit, super safe."

-Not anymore that you just broadcast everywhere your location and that you don't lock your doors/windows.


This is the second time something like this has happened to her in a year.  I'm going to go out on a limb and say this one at least was staged after the first one went viral and she saw what that did to her view counts (if that one was even real either).
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeotchPudding: "I was out grocery shopping and I don't lock my door. I live in a little town bordering Detroit, super safe."

-Not anymore that you just broadcast everywhere your location and that you don't lock your doors/windows.


I will never understand this mindset of small towns somehow being "safe" from crime. like, okay - maybe you're less likely to randomly get shot or mugged, but property theft is rampant is small towns - especially if your "little town" has a meth / heroin problem.

remember last summer when there was that major uptick with catalytic converter? a very large chunk of those thefts happened in small towns out in the middle of bumfark "it doesn't happen here" nowhere.
 
TRUMPYOUDOLT [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They did it a few months ago too, getting dimensions for her custom countertop.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm calling BS on this story. Granite counters are custom measured and fit. If they had "showed up at the wrong house" the counter tops wouldn't have fit right.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
People are gullible, incredulous, and stupid.

News at 11.

Lying "influencer" is lying.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: I'm calling BS on this story. Granite counters are custom measured and fit. If they had "showed up at the wrong house" the counter tops wouldn't have fit right.


This it is total bullshiat.

Not only that when we had our counter tops re-done, even measured they took hours to install.   The sink has to be a particular kind, the whole shebang.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
She likely has a bet with a friend to see how dumb of a story she can get posted to the I terwebs
 
MythDragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
In America, after the company realized the mistake, they'd come back and tear it all back out if you didn't pay, and not bother to replace the original work.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yes, this really happened, And Chloe is definitely not an Instagram attention whore trying to get clicks.
 
vudukungfu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hey, lady
What's with the lips?

Nevermind, you leave the door unlocked

Ill ask you in person
 
Snooza
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Enough with this clickbait BS. In the real world, the crew would show up sporadically, come unprepared and finish the job six months late and 25% over budget.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
One time this Instagram influencer came to the wrong house and blew me. I kept saying baby you got the wrong house. Totally true story.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: I'm calling BS on this story. Granite counters are custom measured and fit. If they had "showed up at the wrong house" the counter tops wouldn't have fit right.


She says it's a "cookie cutter" neighborhood where all the houses are the same. I have lived in such houses and installed my own quartz countertops, it's within the realm of possibility. What sets off my BS detector is that they tried to bill her and she paid the bill. Also, this is the second time workers have shown up at her house by mistake? So, while possible, it's exceedingly improbable.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: One time this Instagram influencer came to the wrong house and blew me. I kept saying baby you got the wrong house. Totally true story.


That's a hell of a coincidence. I've spent a few quality weekends in your neighborhood, going house-to-house and when an unlocked door, I go in, claim I'm looking for someone else, and then blow random guys. LOL! #notgay
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: justanotherfarkinfarker: One time this Instagram influencer came to the wrong house and blew me. I kept saying baby you got the wrong house. Totally true story.

That's a hell of a coincidence. I've spent a few quality weekends in your neighborhood, going house-to-house and when an unlocked door, I go in, claim I'm looking for someone else, and then blow random guys. LOL! #notgay


https://www.theonion.com/why-do-all-these-homosexuals-keep-sucking-my-cock-1819583529
 
whitroth
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Could they show up here, and double the size of our kitchen while they're at it (without making the library, er, "family room", smaller?
 
2KanZam
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I was helping my buddy move and as we loaded up the first load in the morning, a roofing crew was showing up to the house across the street and getting to work.

That evening, right as we finished, they were finishing also... just cleaning up the mess.  Then a truck pulled up and a VERY angry boss jumped out... They were supposed to replace the roof on the house next door!
 
jso2897
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: "I was out grocery shopping and I don't lock my door. I live in a little town bordering Detroit, super safe."

-Not anymore that you just broadcast everywhere your location and that you don't lock your doors/windows.


Well, they had to have her say something to deflect from the preposterous implausibility of the entire idiot story.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.