(ABC News)   Fifth shark attack in two weeks leaves man injured. Why is he still in the water?
15
253 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jul 2022 at 2:30 PM (45 minutes ago)



Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You keep at it, old chum.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Firs attack took his legs so he couldnt walk away , Subby.

Sharks love drumsticks
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hungry shark nom nom na nomnomnom
Hungry shark nom nom na nomnomnom
Hungry shark nom nom na nomnomnom
Hungry shark
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's not news; It's SHARK.com
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Once again it needs to be said, there's no such thing as a shark attack.   Skip to 3:30 for the relevant bit (though it is worth the watch anyway, NSFW language):
Shark Attack - Ian Edwards Def Jam Comedy.
Youtube VugdC61gmj0
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I laughed. Nice one Subby.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Damn SharkTok influencers. GenZ sharks 🙄 Amirite?
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Mayor of Amity Island says:

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman held a press conference on Sunday, saying, "It is relatively safe to go in the water, but you have to take precautions."
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The summer of 2001... it was a simpler time:  https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Summer_of_the_Shark

Now all we need are American tourists being eaten by sharks in the Dominican Republic.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
simhq.comView Full Size
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well, some peeps just gotta be there, I guess
bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size

sportscasting.comView Full Size

media.guiame.com.brView Full Size
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: Well, some peeps just gotta be there, I guess
[bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 850x637]
[sportscasting.com image 850x566]
[media.guiame.com.br image 607x496]


Certified badass.
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When you're in over your knees, you're in the food chain.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Firs attack took his legs so he couldnt walk away , Subby.

Sharks love drumsticks


Is his name Bob?
 
