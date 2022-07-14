 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   7-Eleven offers $100K reward for info leading to arrest in string of robberies, because revenge is a dish best served after rolling under heat lamps for days   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
10
    More: Followup, Crime, Los Angeles, Orange County, California, 7-Eleven, Robbery, San Fernando Valley, separate robberies, American Broadcasting Company  
•       •       •

134 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jul 2022 at 2:58 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wish 7-11 carried justice, at least they restock regularly and anybody from hobo to CEO can buy something for the same price.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
in this case,
It's a sadly appropriate metaphor for justice too.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: I wish 7-11 carried justice, at least they restock regularly and anybody from hobo to CEO can buy something for the same price.


They do carry beer in glass bottles, which can be a form of justice...and apparently they sometimes have guns hidden behind the snacks in some locations, which is kind of like an Easter egg that could be either justice or really whatever you want it to be. I mean, this is 'Murica, after all.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I got a Slurpee recently, spurred only by proximity to the machine and a sudden wave of nostalgia. In my reminiscings of the halcyon days of my youth, I forgot you have to drink those farkers really slowly or you will be crippled by brain freeze. I must of looked like I was having a stroke in my car.
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Subby has obviously made the mistake of eating a 7-11 hot dog.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Has Mike Damone fallen upon hard times?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
gas station hot dogs = life
 
Begoggle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's unclear if the shootings were connected to Free Slurpee Day, celebrating the chain's July 11 -- 7/11 -- birthday.

?
 
rfenster
‘’ less than a minute ago  
String of robberies?

More like a string of murders and attempted murders..
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.