(ABC News)   Please note: you're not actually supposed to show your race card   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
18
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there actually a photo in TFA that I am missing or do I have to watch a video that inevitably starts with an ad?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, GIS.

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
listerine69
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The N-Word Pass®
Youtube rPNrHN83Bdk
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I think the cop was confused by the joke more than anything.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm fine with people doing this and officers getting caught on camera with this. Gets the word out about crap like this and action can be taken.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Thanks, GIS.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 636x382]


She's white?
 
Bukharin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Defend the Alaskan border?

From... Canada? IDK. WTF?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
IIRC these cards are actually made and sold by a black guy doing it for the lolz. Also, IIRC again, the cardholder name is SCOTT FREE.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Dr.Fey: Thanks, GIS.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 636x382]

She's white?


That's what I was thinking.  Maybe she identify as white
 
slantsix
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That was a horribly confusing article to read. Also, this is dumb.
 
caguru
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: BunchaRubes: Dr.Fey: Thanks, GIS.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 636x382]

She's white?

That's what I was thinking.  Maybe she identify as white


I identify as a MENSA member but the fact that I have a Fark account contradicts that.
 
King Something
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
She's a Nazi. I hope she gets ARS or cancer, and dies slowly and painfully.
 
munko
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: BunchaRubes: Dr.Fey: Thanks, GIS.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 636x382]

She's white?

That's what I was thinking.  Maybe she identify as white


or she thinks she's a comedian because irony is funny.  and irony is usually a bit funny to someone.  sometimes, people get offended when others make an ironic comment or point out irony in others actions or behavior.  and then it can snowball, and bammm, you're cancelled, banned or suspended.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: BunchaRubes: Dr.Fey: Thanks, GIS.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 636x382]

She's white?

That's what I was thinking.  Maybe she identify as white


But does she speak jive?
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Beavis & Butthead Do The Universe - White Privilege
Youtube r5Ayjnf0eqQ
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If you need to show a card to say that you have white privilege, you don't really have it.
 
rideaurocks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So far nobody has accepted my crudely drawn vagina pass. Double standards, man
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: She's white?


According to the article:

Israelah in her Twitter biography describes herself as Pinay, or a woman of Filipino origin.
 
