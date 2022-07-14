 Skip to content
(Ars Technica)   Google wants to let politicians spam you with imputiny. You have until July 16th to tell the FEC what you think about that proposal. Unless their inbox is already full   (arstechnica.com) divider line
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Or the website where they host the contact information has crashed.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Get used to writing mail filters again, 'cause the floodgates are about to open....
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Block
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I thought they already did that. Lord help you if your name ever gets on a Republican email list. They are relentless.

In fact, I've spent the last few months moving to a new email address just to escape Republican spam. I'm just about ready to flip my old email address off.
 
NkThrasher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This should be the exact opposite, they should have a separate "political" inbox that things like this land in by default.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
People still use Gmail? LOL
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
atomic-age
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Imputiny?

Vlad chuckles with impunity.
 
