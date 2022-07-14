 Skip to content
(NYPost)   The average rent in Manhattan has broken $5,000, setting a record. Imagine paying that kind of money to live in an overpopulated dump with all those smug people   (nypost.com) divider line
70
•       •       •

70 Comments     (+0 »)
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody wants to move there anymore.  It's too crowded.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighOnCraic: Nobody wants to move there anymore.  It's too crowded.

And they expect you to pay with cash, which is just as good as money,
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paying me 15k a month wouldn't be enough to get me to live there.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.timeout.comView Full Size


Look at this godawful dump. Keep your high rents, I'm moving to Toledo.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Queue thread of varied responses similar to: "I pay $557 per month for 6 bedrooms and 4 baths that I built with my own hands on 112 acres in North Platte, NE on a mortgage with a -2.4% interest rate. Anybody RENTING a shoebox in NYC is a moran. They should just move. " in 5...4...3...2...1...
 
Dermatologist_Tested
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine living in an Arkansas trailer park next to subbys mom.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waiting for the inevitable "NYC is a piss stained shiat hole".
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya know, a whole lot of us would live in much better cities/states if they didn't cost so much that only millionaires could live there with any measure of stability. When only (maybe) 1% of the population can afford to live in our best cities, something is very very wrong.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dermatologist_Tested: Imagine living in an Arkansas trailer park next to subbys mom.


You're just jealous she has a full collection of AFC and NFC fine china.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shinji3i: Dermatologist_Tested: Imagine living in an Arkansas trailer park next to subbys mom.

You're just jealous she has a full collection of AFC and NFC fine china.


She has a pro bowl?
 
knobmaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, subby, only people who are seriously bothered by "smug people" are probably harboring a fierce inferiority complex.

Just trying to help...
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: [media.timeout.com image 750x422]

Look at this godawful dump. Keep your high rents, I'm moving to Toledo.


uploads-ssl.webflow.comView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

menschenfresser: Ya know, a whole lot of us would live in much better cities/states if they didn't cost so much that only millionaires could live there with any measure of stability. When only (maybe) 1% of the population can afford to live in our best cities, something is very very wrong.


Why do you hate capitalism?!

/s
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Waiting for the inevitable "NYC is a piss stained shiat hole".


I mean, it smells like piss everywhere you walk, trash, rats and full of rude people. So at least I save a bunch of money not having to go to Paris.

DC area with its height limits and wider streets so you still get sun might not allow for as compact urban area but it sure is more pleasant to visit and live in.
 
bniath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My son is interning this summer staying in an NYU apartment. 2BD 1BA down in Soho.
Five guys $5000 a month total.

Great neighborhood though.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Waiting for the inevitable "NYC is a piss stained shiat hole".


I've always thought it more of a shiat stained piss hole. But that's just me.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: [media.timeout.com image 750x422]

Look at this godawful dump. Keep your high rents, I'm moving to Toledo.


assets.alot.comView Full Size


Approves.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NYC is a piss-stained sh*thole. I live in a double-wide trailer in Mississippi and pay my rent in chickens and meth.
My neighbors are nice. They only scream the N-word from their front porch when they're high on meth
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bniath: My son is interning this summer staying in an NYU apartment. 2BD 1BA down in Soho.
Five guys $5000 a month total.

Great neighborhood though.


Love their burgers
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: IRestoreFurniture: Waiting for the inevitable "NYC is a piss stained shiat hole".

I mean, it smells like piss everywhere you walk, trash, rats and full of rude people. So at least I save a bunch of money not having to go to Paris.

DC area with its height limits and wider streets so you still get sun might not allow for as compact urban area but it sure is more pleasant to visit and live in.


Has Paris fixed the dog poo issue?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$5,000 or $5, no one could ever pay me enough to share a wall with someone else.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: $5,000 or $5, no one could ever pay me enough to share a wall with someone else.


Sounds pretty elitist?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: NuclearPenguins: $5,000 or $5, no one could ever pay me enough to share a wall with someone else.

Sounds pretty elitist?


I'm sure you'll get over it.

Hell is other people.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: NYC is a piss-stained sh*thole. I live in a double-wide trailer in Mississippi and pay my rent in chickens and meth.
My neighbors are nice. They only scream the N-word from their front porch when they're high on meth


What if I told you NYC still had segregated schools unlike Mississippi? Sure there will be some adjustments. Like instead of high ground rent for your double wide you'll have high apartment rent. You'll have to yell the N word from a sidewalk or taxi cab like the rest of the New Yorkers but you'll still get to yell it like the rest of them. Don't worry, some things will be the same like meth and lots of other rampant drug use. Just park yourself at a bus stop with kids getting off and someone will be by shortly to supply.

Would that fit in more with your white trash life? Hell, you can even get a job sitting on a bucket doing nothing when the union you join makes a contractor higher for the site even though you have no skills for the job they were hired to do. I mean, it's not a yard couch but you still get to live the dream of doing nothing and being paid to live off the system.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Intrepid00: IRestoreFurniture: Waiting for the inevitable "NYC is a piss stained shiat hole".

I mean, it smells like piss everywhere you walk, trash, rats and full of rude people. So at least I save a bunch of money not having to go to Paris.

DC area with its height limits and wider streets so you still get sun might not allow for as compact urban area but it sure is more pleasant to visit and live in.

Has Paris fixed the dog poo issue?


I forgot about that and It looks like they are still working on it.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: IRestoreFurniture: NuclearPenguins: $5,000 or $5, no one could ever pay me enough to share a wall with someone else.

Sounds pretty elitist?

I'm sure you'll get over it.

Hell is other people.


Sharing is caring?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Could be worse, you could be paying rent in SF where people are 2x as smug as NYC because they are paying NYC rents without actually being in NYC

Fact: SF added a penis to Golden Gate Park just to be able to claim it was bigger than Central Park, they call it the "panhandle", but it's a dick

Fact: SF has always and will always be jealous of NYC, always trying to make itself out to be "as good as NYC", while overlooking the fact that NYC is the city that literally "never sleeps", but SF has a 10pm bedtime (practically nothing to do after 10 but go to clubs and bars) and last train out is 12am
 
That KY Girl
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Intrepid00: IRestoreFurniture: Waiting for the inevitable "NYC is a piss stained shiat hole".

I mean, it smells like piss everywhere you walk, trash, rats and full of rude people. So at least I save a bunch of money not having to go to Paris.

DC area with its height limits and wider streets so you still get sun might not allow for as compact urban area but it sure is more pleasant to visit and live in.

Has Paris fixed the dog poo issue?


We're going to Paris in September and I keep reading about this. Why don't Parisians scoop their dog's poop?

Legit question. Not the start of a bad joke.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: NuclearPenguins: IRestoreFurniture: NuclearPenguins: $5,000 or $5, no one could ever pay me enough to share a wall with someone else.

Sounds pretty elitist?

I'm sure you'll get over it.

Hell is other people.

Sharing is caring?


I doubt very much people wish to live next to me as well, so it works out for everyone!

Also, what is the point of owning a home theater if I can't crank it up to 11? Neighbors are annoyances that I made sure when I bought my property that I would never have to deal with.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Could be worse, you could be paying rent in SF where people are 2x as smug as NYC because they are paying NYC rents without actually being in NYC

Fact: SF added a penis to Golden Gate Park just to be able to claim it was bigger than Central Park, they call it the "panhandle", but it's a dick

Fact: SF has always and will always be jealous of NYC, always trying to make itself out to be "as good as NYC", while overlooking the fact that NYC is the city that literally "never sleeps", but SF has a 10pm bedtime (practically nothing to do after 10 but go to clubs and bars) and last train out is 12am


Which one is more fun? Can we get an STDs per capita report?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I want to apologize for all the times I pissed on the streets in NYC.

/rent is too damn high pic
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bniath: My son is interning this summer staying in an NYU apartment. 2BD 1BA down in Soho.
Five guys $5000 a month total.

Great neighborhood though.


So, is he a big spoon, little spoon, or the lucky one that got the couch?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

That KY Girl: IRestoreFurniture: Intrepid00: IRestoreFurniture: Waiting for the inevitable "NYC is a piss stained shiat hole".

I mean, it smells like piss everywhere you walk, trash, rats and full of rude people. So at least I save a bunch of money not having to go to Paris.

DC area with its height limits and wider streets so you still get sun might not allow for as compact urban area but it sure is more pleasant to visit and live in.

Has Paris fixed the dog poo issue?

We're going to Paris in September and I keep reading about this. Why don't Parisians scoop their dog's poop?

Legit question. Not the start of a bad joke.


It seems like a European problem in general. The Floridian in Walt Disney World used to let you stay with your dogs back in the day but the Euro trash was coming over and letting the dogs poop everywhere and leave it. Even in the hotel lobby. We used to sit there watching for a pile to show up and take bets if Disney would scoop it before someone walked in it.
 
Fissile
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: NYC is a piss-stained sh*thole. I live in a double-wide trailer in Mississippi and pay my rent in chickens and meth.
My neighbors are nice. They only scream the N-word from their front porch when they're high on meth


I hope that porch meets the local Mississippi building codes?  It needs to be held up at the corners by a broken washing machine and/or broken drier.
 
Saborlas [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Imagine working at McDonald's in Manhattan and having to live off the island itself due to high rents.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

That KY Girl: IRestoreFurniture: Intrepid00: IRestoreFurniture: Waiting for the inevitable "NYC is a piss stained shiat hole".

I mean, it smells like piss everywhere you walk, trash, rats and full of rude people. So at least I save a bunch of money not having to go to Paris.

DC area with its height limits and wider streets so you still get sun might not allow for as compact urban area but it sure is more pleasant to visit and live in.

Has Paris fixed the dog poo issue?

We're going to Paris in September and I keep reading about this. Why don't Parisians scoop their dog's poop?

Legit question. Not the start of a bad joke.


If I had to guess and based upon the answers I got when I asked when I visited, because Paris has (or used to have I haven't been in a bit) a really good sanitation system.  They open taps on the sidewalks every morning and usually the building or shop owner will sweep everything from the sidewalk into the gutter where it gets picked up by the sanitation people.  And, while I can only believe what I have been told and read, was that Paris people just believe it isn't their job to pick it up.  I asked a few years ago whey they don't have a scoop law and my fir Ed told me there would be literal riots and a general strike by dog owners.


I do t know the veracity be if therapy but another posted have a recent link.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: IRestoreFurniture: NuclearPenguins: IRestoreFurniture: NuclearPenguins: $5,000 or $5, no one could ever pay me enough to share a wall with someone else.

Sounds pretty elitist?

I'm sure you'll get over it.

Hell is other people.

Sharing is caring?

I doubt very much people wish to live next to me as well, so it works out for everyone!

Also, what is the point of owning a home theater if I can't crank it up to 11? Neighbors are annoyances that I made sure when I bought my property that I would never have to deal with.


I just messing with you...live how you want haha
 
Cockpuncher to the Stars
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

stuffy: Paying me 15k a month wouldn't be enough to get me to live there.


That would be a very low-end salary in Manhattan, and not nearly sufficient to qualify for a 5k/month place alone. I had a six month temp job doing some editing for a big publisher at Penn Plaza and made 178k, in 2007. I could afford a room in a cheaper apartment in Brooklyn.

Everyone's different of course, but I loved it. The quality of life is phenomenal. Everything's in walking distance or a short subway ride, everything is open 24 hours a day, there's always free shiat to do everywhere. If you know which markets to hit you can get fresher produce than at a California farmer's market (I drove a delivery van prior to the editing job, and would pick up from a hub where the farmers dropped it off, then delivered to various markets and bodegas. Everything went directly to the salesfloor, and when they ran out, that was it until the next day's delivery). The parks are amazing, and if you need to get away for a weekend, you can be in tiny towns, thick forests, beaches, islands, anything like that in three or four hours.

/Oops, I broke a rule. I forgot Fark is all about shiatting all over other places, sorry.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: $5,000 or $5, no one could ever pay me enough to share a wall with someone else.


What's the worst that could happen?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: That KY Girl: IRestoreFurniture: Intrepid00: IRestoreFurniture: Waiting for the inevitable "NYC is a piss stained shiat hole".

I mean, it smells like piss everywhere you walk, trash, rats and full of rude people. So at least I save a bunch of money not having to go to Paris.

DC area with its height limits and wider streets so you still get sun might not allow for as compact urban area but it sure is more pleasant to visit and live in.

Has Paris fixed the dog poo issue?

We're going to Paris in September and I keep reading about this. Why don't Parisians scoop their dog's poop?

Legit question. Not the start of a bad joke.

If I had to guess and based upon the answers I got when I asked when I visited, because Paris has (or used to have I haven't been in a bit) a really good sanitation system.  They open taps on the sidewalks every morning and usually the building or shop owner will sweep everything from the sidewalk into the gutter where it gets picked up by the sanitation people.  And, while I can only believe what I have been told and read, was that Paris people just believe it isn't their job to pick it up.  I asked a few years ago whey they don't have a scoop law and my fir Ed told me there would be literal riots and a general strike by dog owners.


I do t know the veracity be if therapy but another posted have a recent link.


And my autocorrect strikes again...
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

That KY Girl: We're going to Paris in September and I keep reading about this. Why don't Parisians scoop their dog's poop?

Legit question. Not the start of a bad joke.


If it's a legit thing, I certainly didn't notice it when I was there. That was back in 2019.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Fissile: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: NYC is a piss-stained sh*thole. I live in a double-wide trailer in Mississippi and pay my rent in chickens and meth.
My neighbors are nice. They only scream the N-word from their front porch when they're high on meth

I hope that porch meets the local Mississippi building codes?  It needs to be held up at the corners by a broken washing machine and/or broken drier.


You forgot there must always be at least 1 dog living under it.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

stuffy: Paying me 15k a month wouldn't be enough to get me to live there.

"Locals also began returning to the city from their COVID hideaways"


Can't you just go to your Covid hideaway?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Cockpuncher to the Stars: /Oops, I broke a rule. I forgot Fark is all about shiatting all over other places, sorry.


Imagine complaining about that when a state gets its own tag on here.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How is the 'rent is too dan high' guy not already in this thread?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Always something to jerk off to there.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: NuclearPenguins: IRestoreFurniture: NuclearPenguins: IRestoreFurniture: NuclearPenguins: $5,000 or $5, no one could ever pay me enough to share a wall with someone else.

Sounds pretty elitist?

I'm sure you'll get over it.

Hell is other people.

Sharing is caring?

I doubt very much people wish to live next to me as well, so it works out for everyone!

Also, what is the point of owning a home theater if I can't crank it up to 11? Neighbors are annoyances that I made sure when I bought my property that I would never have to deal with.

I just messing with you...live how you want haha


Don't get me wrong, I love cities. I just couldn't ever live in one.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

menschenfresser: Ya know, a whole lot of us would live in much better cities/states if they didn't cost so much that only millionaires could live there with any measure of stability. When only (maybe) 1% of the population can afford to live in our best cities, something is very very wrong.


Yeah, you don't have rent control, or coop housing.

/coop housing is when you join a coop, which mission is to build houses for no profit.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Living in Manhattan is great.  Most people aren't smug, at least years ago when I lived there (rent free 😄) for a summer. I also worked there for much longer.  It's just long been ruined by overdevelopment and not setting aside enough affordable housing.  It suffers from being the dream living destination for basically the entire world, but with no way to accommodate all of those people.
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is that a Seinfeld or Friends apartment size?
 
