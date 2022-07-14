 Skip to content
(ABC7 San Francisco)   The only thing more certain than a cryptocurrency rugpull is the fact that men will do anything for a pretty face   (abc7news.com)
7
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
InvestorsChumps fear they may have been conned out of hundreds of thousands and even millions of dollars from a high-stakes deal introduced to them by attractive womenbots that could be spotted from a mile away by anyone who isn't blinded by desperate loneliness.

FTFTA
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I already have a face. I don't need another one. She can keep her damn face and her digital wooden nickels.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dunning-Krugerands.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sam says he's suspicious, but for now is giving her the benefit of doubt.

"She's even trying to help me get the funds out of his mining pool by loaning me the money," said Sam.

Aaahahhahahaha

Sam, the women at the strip club will pretend to care about you too and you can even see them naked.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

JessieL: InvestorsChumps fear they may have been conned out of hundreds of thousands and even millions of dollars from a high-stakes deal introduced to them by attractive womenbots that could be spotted from a mile away by anyone who isn't blinded by desperate loneliness.

FTFTA


Done in one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Lo, I am Kevin of Antioch, and my shekels outnumber my brain cells by several orders of magnitude.

Or rather they used to.  Now the two qualities are more or less similar.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sam has launched a Go Fund Me page to repay his mother for the $100,000 she gave him to invest.

Ha Ha Ha, NO!
 
