(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Enjoy Life would like you to be aware that you will probably not enjoy the bits of plastic in their snacks   (kiro7.com) divider line
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What is really gonna bake your noodle later on is the knowledge of companies that bake plastic into their food and DON'T recall.

Sweet dreams.
 
MBooda
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
...while you can.
 
The Brains
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: What is really gonna bake your noodle later on is the knowledge of companies that bake plastic into their food and DON'T recall.

Sweet dreams.


Nah I can believe it. A sanitized event compared to The Jungle.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But drinking bottled water than slowly does the same thing is OK
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ugh.

I discovered recently that my childhood wheat allergy didn't stop in childhood.

So I've eaten some of those, but probably not recently enough to match the expiry dates.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Jeez.  At least glass is recyclable.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: What is really gonna bake your noodle later on is the knowledge of companies that bake plastic into their food and DON'T recall.

Sweet dreams.


That should be a given at this point. I am still holding a grudge over Crest and the little blue bits of plastic in their toothpaste that would get stuck under the gums.

/...and their farking Pro-Health mouthwash that turned my teeth brown.
 
PyroStock
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
While scientists have found microplastics deep in people's lungs and even bloodstreams, experts still say more research is needed to understand the health consequences. Few places on Earth - or in our bodies - seem to be free of microplastics.
Cox was especially surprised to learn there are lot of microplastic particles in the air. Until, that is, he thought about how much plastic we are surrounded by every day. As that plastic breaks down, it can get into the air we breathe.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
