(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Nude Day, so let's all celebrate the virtues of not having to wash as much laundry, packing much less in luggage, and horrifying anyone who looks at us   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
29
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Eye burn ahead
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
secure.img1-fg.wfcdn.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cyborg recruitment thread. Discard the weakness of your disgusting flesh.
 
shmeckle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if there's any connection to it being Bastille Day as well?

"Liberté, égalité, fraternité, et nudité!"  "Zut alors!"

"Nudists of the world, unite.  You have nothing to lose but your pants!"
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
May be a little not safe for work, but you should know that by now.
naked austin (austin powers)
Youtube OZxdEETuIrc
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've noticed that the people who most want to be nude are the last people you want to see nude.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pc_gator: [secure.img1-fg.wfcdn.com image 850x850]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My manly figure will impress all the ladies.

Work out? Nope.
Run? Nope.
Swim? Nope.
Lift COBOL manuals and print outs? OH YEAH! PASTY WHITE MUSCLES! *Flex flex*
 
MrPoopyPants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mods just greened dicks and tits, let's make this thread as NSFW as possible, I'll start:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stoker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Done, done, aaaaaaaaand Done! Ooops, gotta run.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does all of the furniture in this nudist-friendly AirBnB have racing stripes?

Oh...
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A GIS for "hairy moobs" was wow...Like, wow...I guess I shouldn't be surprised but there are definitely fans of hairy moobs out there.
 
djZorbof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm fully nude under my gimp suit
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I don't have to get dressed today then? Great! I'm sure my balls will appreciate having a nice breeze for a change. Well I'm off to the grocery store.

/Today is my bottom-shelves-only shopping day
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: I've noticed that the people who most want to be nude are the last people you want to see nude.


That goes for a lot of things. "I've noticed that the people who most want to be elected to public office are the last people you want to see elected to public office."
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Today is National Nude Day

Not on Fark.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm nude every day.

I just put clothes on over that.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: I'm nude every day.

I just put clothes on over that.


Tart.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Private_Citizen: I've noticed that the people who most want to be nude are the last people you want to see nude.

That goes for a lot of things. "I've noticed that the people who most want to be elected to public office are the last people you want to see elected to public office."


cops, too.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There's a nudist resort down the road from me. Nudists like Jeeps. Must be exhilarating to take the doors off and get a nice breeze up main street.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"It's not the size of the dog in the naked, it's the size of the naked in the dog..."

Butthole Surfers - The Ballad Of Naked Man
Youtube l_lHZ1ObSZY
 
Froman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I've noticed that the people who most want to be nude are the last people you want to see nude.


As I noted in the last thread it's not about wanting to be nude as much as it is wanting to be seen nude. The cute naked people are there but they're way more subtle, and actually follow the rules/conventions regarding where you're supposed to have at least a towel.

The whales who want to make sure you aren't deprived of the pleasure of having a glorious view of every fold and wrinkle are the ones who make it look like it's only the ugliest people who go naked.
 
MrPoopyPants
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bughunter: Today is National Nude Day

Not on Fark.

[Fark user image image 612x612]


I see your Japanese crotch pic, and raise you scrambled Spice channel:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MrPoopyPants: bughunter: Today is National Nude Day

Not on Fark.

[Fark user image image 612x612]

I see your Japanese crotch pic, and raise you scrambled Spice channel:

[Fark user image 225x225]


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MrPoopyPants: bughunter: Today is National Nude Day

Not on Fark.

[Fark user image image 612x612]

I see your Japanese crotch pic, and raise you scrambled Spice channel:

[Fark user image image 225x225]


I miss the 80's
 
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Imagine, in a alternative version of this time line everyone would post nudes.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: pc_gator: [secure.img1-fg.wfcdn.com image 850x850]

[Fark user image image 198x254]


Are the waffles 🧇 🧇 🧇 🧇 blue?
 
dbrunker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Imagine what you're missing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whitroth
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Eye burn ahead


So, don't look. Besides, who asked you to look in the first place, and who cares if you do?
 
