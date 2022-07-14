 Skip to content
(NYPost)   We now know the full story about how Jeffrey Epstein got his money and power. Les Wexner, of Victoria's Secret fame, paid him because he was a dork and wanted to be cool   (nypost.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Reason 4,321,748 to tax billionaires so they don't just have a bunch of cash lying around to give to psychopaths.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I think we can say that Wexner was not much involved in any cover up.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm starting to believe there was never anyone in that jail cell and Epstein has really been Ralph Lauren all along.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Epstein was extraordinarily mesmerizing and could convince anything of anybody,"

Except Hillary. Nobody put Hillary in a corner.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have hired that John Barron fella to promote the Wexler brand like he did for Trump.

Naw.  Don't tell me TFG was never a member of the New York social elite.  He was successful at everything.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Reason 4,321,748 to tax billionaires so they don't just have a bunch of cash lying around to give to psychopaths.


Woah hey now, maybe you or I could get money from one of them. Skip the underage sex trafficking part.

/Keep the private island and jet part
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
And THE Ohio State University still has their medical center and performing arts center named after him.

Not that THE Ohio State University has ever cared about young people being abused.

Giant universities need to be razed and started completely over. The corruption knows no bounds.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That wasn't it.

Wexner, like most of Epstein's "investors" was paying blackmail.   Epstein supposedly ran a hedge fund but nobody can find any record of a counter party to any of his trades.    The inside assumption is Epstein disguised blackmail payment as "funds under management"   dumped everything into an S&P index fund, and skimmed off most of the gains while letting the "investors" keep their principle and a slight return
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Magorn: That wasn't it.

Wexner, like most of Epstein's "investors" was paying blackmail.   Epstein supposedly ran a hedge fund but nobody can find any record of a counter party to any of his trades.    The inside assumption is Epstein disguised blackmail payment as "funds under management"   dumped everything into an S&P index fund, and skimmed off most of the gains while letting the "investors" keep their principle and a slight return


I'm actually surprised to not have heard anything more about this.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wexner gave Epstein POA back in the early '90s...0_0

Kompromat, much?
 
vudukungfu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Trump is getting pinged.
For a lot
 
KCinPA
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: "Epstein was extraordinarily mesmerizing and could convince anything of anybody,"

Except Hillary. Nobody put Hillary in a corner.


Kind of a round peg square hole sorta thing
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Reporter: This is a legit, newsworthy story that should get coverage.
Editor: But it's about two old gross guys, one of which is dead. Can we sex it up somehow?
Reporter: The alive guy owned Victoria's Secret, but...
Editor: Perfect! Throw a bunch of photos of nearly-naked models in lingerie in there.
Reporter: I don't think that's relevant to the...
Editor: Models. In. Underwear.

Never change, NYPost.

/"editor" is J Jonah Jameson played by JK Simmons
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Magorn: That wasn't it.

Wexner, like most of Epstein's "investors" was paying blackmail.   Epstein supposedly ran a hedge fund but nobody can find any record of a counter party to any of his trades.    The inside assumption is Epstein disguised blackmail payment as "funds under management"   dumped everything into an S&P index fund, and skimmed off most of the gains while letting the "investors" keep their principle and a slight return

I'm actually surprised to not have heard anything more about this.



I HIGHLY doubt it's just because he wanted to be cool...Wexler's secret is probably
more aligned with Victoria's than we're being led to believe here..He was paying for something.
And he was paying dearly...This "reason" seems like some sort of propaganda campaign Wex's family is
behind to try to de-escalate the speculation and maybe get some of the heat off themselves..But they
are totally Streisand-ing themselves here. Not that my tinfoil hat is on here..It just seems..ODD
that it would be "Because he wanted to be seen as cool" is a reason to bankroll HUGE sums of money
to some guy with no real credentials, and his creepy/arrogant lackey girlfriend..
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pernicious Q. Varmint
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Magorn: That wasn't it.

Wexner, like most of Epstein's "investors" was paying blackmail.   Epstein supposedly ran a hedge fund but nobody can find any record of a counter party to any of his trades.    The inside assumption is Epstein disguised blackmail payment as "funds under management"   dumped everything into an S&P index fund, and skimmed off most of the gains while letting the "investors" keep their principle and a slight return

I'm actually surprised to not have heard anything more about this.


The class of people involved include a lot of well connected and completely amoral individuals. Going after the money means going after them. Not only do they have the means to obfuscate, confuse, and hide evidence, they also have the means to get senior justice department officials fired, witnesses killed, and prosecutors reassigned. Epstein's customers overlap heavily with the people writing 5 and 6 figure PAC contributions every election.

There's a good reason the only person going to prison so far is Maxwell. She's in the rich people club due to her dad but she doesn't have tons of money herself since he turned out to be a complete bastard and incompetent businessman.

I don't mean to be a voice of despair, but the facts here just don't favor hope for justice. With any luck somebody is working away quietly in the background without raising any flags, and eventually they'll have a few bulletproof cases that can actually go to court. Much more than that seems incredibly unlikely.
 
