(Mirror.co.uk)   UK calls emergency COBRA meeting over heatwave, shunning GI Joe anew   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hydra is feeling left out
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do they need COBRA for?  I thought they had universal health care.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cabinet Office Minister Kit Malthouse convenes the summit of health officials and ministers at noon as the mercury is set to climb

This sounds like a witch coven preparing a spell.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An eternity of swamp ass!

The Weather Dominator | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim
Youtube YnyeeRIosOk
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All that to decide that the record heat is being caused by that "big burny thing in the sky" and issue it an ASBO?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: What do they need COBRA for?  I thought they had universal health care.


Because the greatest kid story of all time, Rikki-Tikki-Tavi, won't make sense without a cobra.
 
MrPoopyPants
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: What do they need COBRA for?  I thought they had universal health care.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, now we know and knowing is half the battle.  Right kids?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: An eternity of swamp ass!

[YouTube video: The Weather Dominator | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim]


The "flag planting" made that vid very worthwhile
 
foo monkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
UK is farked when the Gulf Stream goes up a couple degrees.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That Kit McBathhouse guy looks like he's not exactly going to love the 98 degree temps.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Lose the wellies & sweater-vests. Maybe try wearing a Quebecois Speedo.
The hat/dew-rag is cool - keep that. Try "chilled lager" instead of room-temperature bitter.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

