(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1882, Gunfighter John Ringo was found dead in mysterious circumstances. While the official ruling was suicide, many still blame Yoko Ono   (history.com) divider line
RedPhoenix122 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We all know who it really was.

plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In vino veritas.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He was simply gathering huckleberries.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Surely SOMEONE hated him, and was quite certain of it?
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Very cosmopolitan.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Have they arrested Paul George?
 
tothekor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He was just too high strung.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sources say he was their starr attraction...
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Not a daisy at all
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
Hate that movie.
Ike Clanton was actually kind of dapper.
Yes, they were cattle rustling, but the mainly raised Mexican ranchers.
The law men in Tombstone just hated the competition.


\ Direct descendant.
\\ also descended from Red Skelton.
\\\w00t
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't like all these people slagging her for breaking up the Beatles.
 
Cache
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It couldn't have been Yoko.   In 1882 she was only 4.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hope no one walks over his grave.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why Johnny Ringo, you look like someone just walked across your grave.
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Like you ain't biased, mr. direct descendants.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Subby is a daisy, for this headline.
 
g.fro
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

It was actually far more political than any of the movies show.

It was literally Republicans and Democrats shooting at each other.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: I don't like all these people slagging her for breaking up the Beatles.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The two most credible theories were suicide (the official cause) or that Earp found him and killed him (Earp was in the area and claimed multiple times to have killed Ringo).

Ringo probably wasn't nearly as interesting as Tombstone portrays him.  He was a violent man from a working class family with no formal education outside of country schoolhouses.  Probably didn't speak Latin or quote Shakespeare.
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Raided
 
Fano
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: The two most credible theories were suicide (the official cause) or that Earp found him and killed him (Earp was in the area and claimed multiple times to have killed Ringo).

Ringo probably wasn't nearly as interesting as Tombstone portrays him.  He was a violent man from a working class family with no formal education outside of country schoolhouses.  Probably didn't speak Latin or quote Shakespeare.


Now I really hate him
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Recently, Fark has taught me that "Gunpoint" and "Mysterious Circumstances" are 2 places I do not want to be.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

How can anyone hate Tombstone?
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

That, and the cattle rustling being okay because Mexicans.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Also:

Back in high school, we had a substitute math teacher named Mrs. Clanton....told us that her husband is a direct descendant.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I have met two descendants of the Earp family. One owned a record store for many years in my home town and the other sold me a car a month ago.

/really getting a kick.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's always c)

c) Pete Best
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Let it be, subby.
 
phyrkrakr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Okay, glad everybody got their Val Kilmer/Michael Biehn quotes out of the way.  Anybody remember John Ireland's version?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Wyatt Earp later claimed that he had killed Ringo"

Wyatt Earp was an outright piece of shiat. A career opportunist chasing one "get rich quick scheme" after the next, suspected stage coach robber, murderous vigilante and finally, a lowlife who took a bag of cash in SF to fix a prize fight and would've died with that trashed reputation if not for Hollywood and Tom Mix
 
