 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bangor Daily News)   Ripped from the headlines of the Bangor Daily News: Missing Bangor news anchor found safe. He was at home   (bangordailynews.com) divider line
5
    More: Giggity, Blake Lipton, News, local news anchor, According to Jim, Tuesday, Week-day names, Update, Further details  
•       •       •

107 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jul 2022 at 4:36 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Blake Lipton, 29, of Hermon had not been seen since Monday...

One helluva hangover.
 
TWX
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The followup makes it little less clear-cut.  His vehicle was at the office even though he wasn't and he went to the hospital.

It's possible that it's a mundane as he went out for a drink after work and met someone, somehow ended up riding along and back to his own house and leaving his vehicle there, but it would be a bit odd to go to the hospital afterward.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Uhh... wut?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I've often wondered how long it would take friends/family to report me missing if I just...stopped appearing at stuff or responding to texts.  Definitely longer than this guy.  Probably a month for family and several months for friends.  I should probably work on improving those stats.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Bangor? I hardly knew her... thread's over, now get back to work.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.