(BestLife)   FBI: American Citizens should worry about EVERTHING this summer   (bestlifeonline.com) divider line
19
    More: Murica, Fraud, Federal Bureau of Investigation, dangerous LinkedIn scheme, last month, fake COVID vaccines, social networking platform, fake LinkedIn profiles, Part of the FBI  
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With convenient picture of old man tired of doom scrolling for today.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

koder: With convenient picture of old man tired of doom scrolling for today.

[Fark user image 850x478]


I thought it was Orson Bean
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

koder: With convenient picture of old man tired of doom scrolling for today.

[Fark user image 850x478]


What's his Fark handle?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
to vapes tainted with date-rape drugs in Massachusetts,

It's true.  It happened to my next door neighbor's niece's friend at a rainbow party where all the teenagers just throw pills into a bowl and grab fistfuls of whatever.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The FBI now warning about a dangerous LinkedIn scheme, CNBC reported. Sean Ragan, the FBI's special agent in charge of the San Francisco and Sacramento, California, field offices, told the news outlet that con artists are using the social networking platform to try to trick users into cryptocurrency investment scams.

I think I'm naive enough to fall for scams, but this one seems pretty obvious.  I'm referring to LinkedIn, not cryptocurrency.
 
jso2897
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: to vapes tainted with date-rape drugs in Massachusetts,

It's true.  It happened to my next door neighbor's niece's friend at a rainbow party where all the teenagers just throw pills into a bowl and grab fistfuls of whatever.


Hey, I knew Becky too!
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jso2897: Rapmaster2000: to vapes tainted with date-rape drugs in Massachusetts,

It's true.  It happened to my next door neighbor's niece's friend at a rainbow party where all the teenagers just throw pills into a bowl and grab fistfuls of whatever.

Hey, I knew Becky too!


I'm pretty sure that was Taylor Swift.
 
hammettman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I miss the old days of color-coded threat level warnings that I could ignore.  Well, not totally ignore.  Usually, the color level directly corresponded to a political event/hit that was about to drop, so at the very least, they were somewhat informative.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'll give this one the "No Crap, it's a big ass-problem on LinkedIn" vote.

I accepted a random request from some crypto person months ago ostensibly looking to hire people, not because I had any interest at all, more because I knew my employer would see it and think I was looking to leave. Within days my profile was viewed multiple times by people from various three letter government agencies.

Then, just like crypto, within a month, the "person" that sent me the original request was gone. I'm on a list somewhere though.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: to vapes tainted with date-rape drugs in Massachusetts,

It's true.  It happened to my next door neighbor's niece's friend at a rainbow party where all the teenagers just throw pills into a bowl and grab fistfuls of whatever.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
tl;dnr: are you an idiot? No? Then you have nothing to worry about so long as you pack heat and wear body armor when going out, as our founding fathers and lord Jesus intended
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Way ahead of you, FBI.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Rapmaster2000:
It's true.  It happened to my next door neighbor's niece's friend at a rainbow party where all the teenagers just throw pills into a bowl and grab fistfuls of whatever.

Oh man, I saw that guy passed out at 31 Flavors last night.  I guess it was pretty serious.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Opacity: I'll give this one the "No Crap, it's a big ass-problem on LinkedIn" vote.

I accepted a random request from some crypto person months ago ostensibly looking to hire people, not because I had any interest at all, more because I knew my employer would see it and think I was looking to leave. Within days my profile was viewed multiple times by people from various three letter government agencies.

Then, just like crypto, within a month, the "person" that sent me the original request was gone. I'm on a list somewhere though.


Save it for the preliminary hearing hotshot. You're clearly guilty.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So I should be worried about this thing on my ass?  I'm worried about this thing on my ass.

Since farkers are experts on everything, can one of y'all with a GED in med science check out this thing on my ass?
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ivo Shandor: [1.bp.blogspot.com image 660x1000]


worldwideinterweb.comView Full Size
 
Popsqueak
‘’ less than a minute ago  
can you not post the actual FBI message instead of this click bait?  Everything structural is awful about this article, it's trash.
 
Subtonic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Rapmaster2000: to vapes tainted with date-rape drugs in Massachusetts,

It's true.  It happened to my next door neighbor's niece's friend at a rainbow party where all the teenagers just throw pills into a bowl and grab fistfuls of whatever.


Can't think of a better way to unwind after a long day playing the knock-out game in suburbia.
 
