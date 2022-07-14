 Skip to content
(Daily Kos)   Texas, where assaulting a kid at a little league game gets you banned from baseball but keeps you employed as a police sergeant   (dailykos.com) divider line
47
    More: Murica, Black Lives Matter movement, Texas, Houston area officer, Blue Lives Matter movement, little league, Display, Walter Einenkel, kids  
•       •       •

47 Comments     (+0 »)
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Despite all his rage, he's still just a rat in a cage.

/Seriously, WTF? Who hurts 9-year-olds trying to say "good game?"
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously they still need him to train elementary school resource officers.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: /Seriously, WTF? Who hurts 9-year-olds trying to say "good game?"


The short one?

constablepct5.comView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: nmrsnr: /Seriously, WTF? Who hurts 9-year-olds trying to say "good game?"

The short one?

[constablepct5.com image 850x526]


He should lay low for a while, maybe keep his head down and fly under the radar.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it assault but not battery?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, that's practically a job requirement.

Besides, never underestimate the kind of attack a horde of sugar-hyped little leaguers can inflict on the unsuspecting public. You've got to be prepared. <looks around suspiciously>
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being a cop in Texas means you never have to be accountable.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. Nazi skinheads have formal uniforms and casual wear.

Goddamned Nazis co-opting punk culture.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: [Fark user image image 456x614]

Despite all his rage, he's still just a rat in a cage.

/Seriously, WTF? Who hurts 9-year-olds trying to say "good game?"


I had to file a complaint against a coach of a competing team in tee ball. He shoved a five year old (his own player) off of home plate for taking too long to step off of it. Another parent said something and he roided up and threatened him.

Instead of grabbing a bat and landing in jail (flexes in mirror) I decided to file the complaint and reference other parents having witnessed it and heard through the grapevine that he didn't have a fun time explaining why he isn't allowed to coach anymore to his wife and son.

Tee ball. F*cking tee ball is that serious to these idiots.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure I understand what I'm seeing in the video. He twisted the kid's arm, I guess? It sounds like the kid says "that kid hit me hard" and "I got hit right in the head" but I don't see the head hit. Is it in the video?

Also, this guy looks like NoHo Hank.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "thin blue line" shirt should tell you everything you need to know about this asshole.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those 9 and under children disrespected him. Obviously, he had to beat them up....
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's because little league has standards unlike the cops.
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Those 9 and under children disrespected him. Obviously, he had to beat them up....


How else will they learn to be bootlickers?
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let this individual be the only one we let slide by without any accountability
 
Tymast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he was in fear of his life,you would be too being eye to eye with several assasliants
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If one of the kids parents had defended their kid, they would be facing charges.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were coming right at him with their hands in an "attack" position. He feared for his life, and showed great restraint in merely using his martial arts prowess to neutralize the threat. We should be lauding him instead of attacking him!

/If he treats little kids like this, who knows how many people he's abused on the job
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: nmrsnr: /Seriously, WTF? Who hurts 9-year-olds trying to say "good game?"

The short one?

[constablepct5.com image 850x526]


These pics are such a joke, especially now that we have this one that reflects their true nature. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tymast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: If one of the kids parents had defended their kid, they would be facing charges.


most likely the next game those kids would play in would be in the orphan's league
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: [Fark user image image 456x614]

Despite all his rage, he's still just a rat in a cage.

/Seriously, WTF? Who hurts 9-year-olds trying to say "good game?"


Old Fart rant: You know, when I was younger, men with completely, purposely shaved bald heads were practically unheard of, unless they were cartoon/comic book villains. It was out of the norm, and while I agree that no one should be judged based solely on their appearance, men who purposely shaved their heads were extremely rare, and if they had a goatee, well, that practically screamed "nut job." Telly Savalas is the only guy I can think of who was portrayed as a "good guy." Yul Brynner was a perpetual villain. So maybe it's just me, but when I see a young man with a shaved and shiny head (who isn't a chemo patient), it makes me wonder just what's wrong with them. The guy from FTA confirms my suspicions: willingly shaved head young guys are bad. So are girls named "Missy." /Rant off.
 
devilskware
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forget Texas. Can we get a COP tag?
 
k4mi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my son's coach pitch baseball, a league in which scores are not kept and each team just rotates after 5 runs, a coach/grandfather got into an argument with a teenager who was the umpire that couldn't have been 15 years old, and was ejected and banned from the league.

I reiterate, an unscored COACH PITCH little league game.  And that isn't uncommon, it's usually the assholiest of assholes that agree to coach because they are trying to re-live their glory through their kid's team, coaching them to success.

My son's team was undefeated going against one of the worst teams in the league in a machine pitch league, again, kids aren't even pitching yet, and they lost against one of the worst teams in the league and the coach wouldn't shake hands with the other coach.  It's embarrassing but the parents are what ruin kids sports for everyone.

Baseball is one of the worst but it's not the only one.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas police hate children
 
Uncle Pooky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's like God loaded the "asshole" pre-set in the character generator.
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course he's a farking cop. How much you want to bet those kids' families are going to be pulled over a hell of a lot in the coming months.

/Happened to mom's family in the 60s, because grandpa had the audacity to file a complaint.
//Same as it ever was.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume the rest of the PD is now going to throw a shiat-fit and refuse to turn up to calls at little league games and/or hang around outside game days giving out BS tickets.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Those 9 and under children disrespected him. Obviously, he had to beat them up....


It's a step up.  If there weren't other people around, the cop would have just shot him.
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nmrsnr: [Fark user image 456x614]

Despite all his rage, he's still just a rat in a cage.

/Seriously, WTF? Who hurts 9-year-olds trying to say "good game?"


Dude looks like a blank from a future cloning facility. You get an order for "boring white dude" and they pull one of those out and stamp a personality and features into it.
 
Cheron
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
There are two paths in youth sports. It can be character building. You learn to try hard, how to be a good loser and how to improve. For a very small few it is the road to riches.

I fully agree with smacking Timmy for walking you when the Yankees scout was watching a U9 game.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Melvin Lovecraft: nmrsnr: [Fark user image image 456x614]

Despite all his rage, he's still just a rat in a cage.

/Seriously, WTF? Who hurts 9-year-olds trying to say "good game?"

Old Fart rant: You know, when I was younger, men with completely, purposely shaved bald heads were practically unheard of, unless they were cartoon/comic book villains. It was out of the norm, and while I agree that no one should be judged based solely on their appearance, men who purposely shaved their heads were extremely rare, and if they had a goatee, well, that practically screamed "nut job." Telly Savalas is the only guy I can think of who was portrayed as a "good guy." Yul Brynner was a perpetual villain. So maybe it's just me, but when I see a young man with a shaved and shiny head (who isn't a chemo patient), it makes me wonder just what's wrong with them. The guy from FTA confirms my suspicions: willingly shaved head young guys are bad. So are girls named "Missy." /Rant off.


Explain how the King of Siam and the mentor of Steve McQueen in the Magnificent Seven are villains.

I'll give you Pharaoh from the 10 Commandments, but I don't automatically think of Yul Brynner as a villain.
 
realmolo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: I'm not sure I understand what I'm seeing in the video. He twisted the kid's arm, I guess? It sounds like the kid says "that kid hit me hard" and "I got hit right in the head" but I don't see the head hit. Is it in the video?

Also, this guy looks like NoHo Hank.


Yeah, I just saw him kinda sorta twist the kids arm. But he didn't really twist it, to my eye. He just extended the high-five too long. And hitting a kid? That's not in the video, at least I can't see it.

Regardless, the real lesson here is don't put your kids in "little league" for *any* sport, unless the lesson you want them to learn is that most adults are awful people, and will cheat at every opportunity, even if it denies *children* their earned rewards.

/I'm 49, I've seen lots of little league games in a variety of sports, and the whole thing is *always* stacked in favor of the children of parents that volunteer to coach or referee.  It's so bad, that you start to wonder if the *entire point* of little league sports is to give pathetic loser parents a way to feel better about themselves by cheating.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'd bet a shiny nickel this guy also complains about 'snowflakes who get participation trophies and never learn that life is a competition and not everyone wins all the time!'
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fire the guy and ban him from ever working law enforcement anywhere ever again.     In fact anyone fired from working law enforcement should not be allowed to be employed as such ever again.    After all avenues of appeals of the firing are exhausted and the firing is fully and legally justified.
 
GnomePaladin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

realmolo: Chemlight Battery: I'm not sure I understand what I'm seeing in the video. He twisted the kid's arm, I guess? It sounds like the kid says "that kid hit me hard" and "I got hit right in the head" but I don't see the head hit. Is it in the video?

Also, this guy looks like NoHo Hank.

Yeah, I just saw him kinda sorta twist the kids arm. But he didn't really twist it, to my eye. He just extended the high-five too long. And hitting a kid? That's not in the video, at least I can't see it.

Regardless, the real lesson here is don't put your kids in "little league" for *any* sport, unless the lesson you want them to learn is that most adults are awful people, and will cheat at every opportunity, even if it denies *children* their earned rewards.

/I'm 49, I've seen lots of little league games in a variety of sports, and the whole thing is *always* stacked in favor of the children of parents that volunteer to coach or referee.  It's so bad, that you start to wonder if the *entire point* of little league sports is to give pathetic loser parents a way to feel better about themselves by cheating.


Please don't listen to this.  My son has had a fantastic experience in youth baseball on several different teams with several different coaches (including, early on, myself).  The fewer people that participate, the more it will be distilled down to the biggest assholes.

I can't tell you how much it's improved my son's attitude, ability to deal with mistakes/losses, and overall good nature.  And we have a blast watching and cheering with the other families to boot.  It's not always (nor even close to the majority to the time, from my experience) assholes from the top down.

Wish us luck in the Cal Ripken Regionals Tourney this weekend :)
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: Melvin Lovecraft: nmrsnr: [Fark user image image 456x614]

Despite all his rage, he's still just a rat in a cage.

/Seriously, WTF? Who hurts 9-year-olds trying to say "good game?"

Old Fart rant: You know, when I was younger, men with completely, purposely shaved bald heads were practically unheard of, unless they were cartoon/comic book villains. It was out of the norm, and while I agree that no one should be judged based solely on their appearance, men who purposely shaved their heads were extremely rare, and if they had a goatee, well, that practically screamed "nut job." Telly Savalas is the only guy I can think of who was portrayed as a "good guy." Yul Brynner was a perpetual villain. So maybe it's just me, but when I see a young man with a shaved and shiny head (who isn't a chemo patient), it makes me wonder just what's wrong with them. The guy from FTA confirms my suspicions: willingly shaved head young guys are bad. So are girls named "Missy." /Rant off.

Explain how the King of Siam and the mentor of Steve McQueen in the Magnificent Seven are villains.

I'll give you Pharaoh from the 10 Commandments, but I don't automatically think of Yul Brynner as a villain.


Ha! I'll concede Magnificent Seven, but also point out Westworld. And how about Donald Pleasance as Blofeld? Lotsa bald villains out there in tee vee and movieland, and they're all bald because everyone knows bald guys are BAD!

/s, in case it's not obvious
//and seriously, the bald cop in this story is an asshole
 
Begoggle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just one bad apple.
They should write him a stern warning and give him a class for better training.
Our taxes should also be increased to give the cops more money.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GnomePaladin: realmolo: Chemlight Battery: I'm not sure I understand what I'm seeing in the video. He twisted the kid's arm, I guess? It sounds like the kid says "that kid hit me hard" and "I got hit right in the head" but I don't see the head hit. Is it in the video?

Also, this guy looks like NoHo Hank.

Yeah, I just saw him kinda sorta twist the kids arm. But he didn't really twist it, to my eye. He just extended the high-five too long. And hitting a kid? That's not in the video, at least I can't see it.

Regardless, the real lesson here is don't put your kids in "little league" for *any* sport, unless the lesson you want them to learn is that most adults are awful people, and will cheat at every opportunity, even if it denies *children* their earned rewards.

/I'm 49, I've seen lots of little league games in a variety of sports, and the whole thing is *always* stacked in favor of the children of parents that volunteer to coach or referee.  It's so bad, that you start to wonder if the *entire point* of little league sports is to give pathetic loser parents a way to feel better about themselves by cheating.

Please don't listen to this.  My son has had a fantastic experience in youth baseball on several different teams with several different coaches (including, early on, myself).  The fewer people that participate, the more it will be distilled down to the biggest assholes.

I can't tell you how much it's improved my son's attitude, ability to deal with mistakes/losses, and overall good nature.  And we have a blast watching and cheering with the other families to boot.  It's not always (nor even close to the majority to the time, from my experience) assholes from the top down.

Wish us luck in the Cal Ripken Regionals Tourney this weekend :)


Little leagues have been full of assholes for a very long time.
When I was a kid, I was lucky to be on a team that wasn't so bad (but not always great either, because plenty of asshole parents always).
But when we would play against other teams, we would see the worst of the worst.
It should be just a bunch of kids playing for fun, but that's never what it is, because there are too many asshole adults trying to live vicariously through their kids.
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I think the thing that bugs me the most about these stories is most folks wouldn't keep their jobs because the companies they work for would fear the backlash.  Law enforcement should be held to a higher standard.  They won't ever be, but they should be.
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Melvin Lovecraft: nmrsnr: [Fark user image image 456x614]

Despite all his rage, he's still just a rat in a cage.

/Seriously, WTF? Who hurts 9-year-olds trying to say "good game?"

Old Fart rant: You know, when I was younger, men with completely, purposely shaved bald heads were practically unheard of, unless they were cartoon/comic book villains. It was out of the norm, and while I agree that no one should be judged based solely on their appearance, men who purposely shaved their heads were extremely rare, and if they had a goatee, well, that practically screamed "nut job." Telly Savalas is the only guy I can think of who was portrayed as a "good guy." Yul Brynner was a perpetual villain. So maybe it's just me, but when I see a young man with a shaved and shiny head (who isn't a chemo patient), it makes me wonder just what's wrong with them. The guy from FTA confirms my suspicions: willingly shaved head young guys are bad. So are girls named "Missy." /Rant off.


A lot of the time with cops its the RAMPANT use of steroids these days.
 
Poster1212
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Id never join totalfark until this 'Texas' tag is created. keep the ignorance going.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Something I've noticed is that cops are cowardly, angry people without any accountability or knowledge of how to act in public.

Just something I've noticed.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: I think the thing that bugs me the most about these stories is most folks wouldn't keep their jobs because the companies they work for would fear the backlash.  Law enforcement should be held to a higher standard.  They won't ever be, but they should be.


Not only would they not keep their jobs, cops would arrest them.
Cops should not only be fired and blackballed from ever working as cops, they should be arrested. And convicted.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Melvin Lovecraft: And how about Donald Pleasance as Blofeld?


I'll always remember him first as the nice blind forger roommate of James Garner in The Great Escape.

And now I'm just trying to think of baldness in movies.

Albert Finney as Daddy Warbucks. Lex Luthor of various stripes. Bruce Willis, but he's more recent.
 
girlwiththedraggintutu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Texas. Not even once.
 
chawco
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Melvin Lovecraft: The guy from FTA confirms my suspicions: willingly shaved head young guys are bad. So are girls named "Missy." /Rant off.


We once had a dog named Missy and she was a great dog and crazy smart. Had a 100 foot rope, would tangle up, and just stop and look and figure it out and untangle herself. A lot.of dogs are to dumb for that.

Off leash she loved to play fetch but we lived in the country with a giant area and when you threw the stick, she would run crazy fast and then not let you get within 10 feet of her before she took off again. So we can only play fetch once

She got cancer and died very young. Which was very sad. I guess the point is, Missy is an okay name, for a dog
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

xalres: Of course he's a farking cop. How much you want to bet those kids' families are going to be pulled over a hell of a lot in the coming months.

/Happened to mom's family in the 60s, because grandpa had the audacity to file a complaint.
//Same as it ever was.


The Uvalde goon squad has been keeping up the tradition.
 
