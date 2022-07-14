 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1789, French revolutionaries stormed the Bastille in a futile attempt to get rid of that 'how am I going to be an optimist about this' earworm   (history.com) divider line
    Bernard-Ren Jordan de Launay, Louis XVI of France, Marie Antoinette  
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bastille Day
Youtube a3t6iHhYksc


R.I.P. BASTILLE DAY

/oblig
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/a3t6iHhYksc]

R.I.P. BASTILLE DAY

/oblig


If this had not been the Boobies, I would think something was horribly wrong with Fark.
 
Quinzy [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I just want to point out the history of this day to everyone advocating the destuction of the current US system in exchange for some imagined Utopia.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
But if you close your eyes, doesn't it almost feel like we've read this headline before?
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/a3t6iHhYksc]

R.I.P. BASTILLE DAY

/oblig


Came for this

/jamming on my way out!
 
