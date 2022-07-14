 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Pakistan reaches agreement with IMF to resume loan, in deal hampered by the fact that official communications keep self-destructing after five seconds   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's unbelievable

/OH!
 
Shryke
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And, of course, all the deals have to be approved by Zenu.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
not unbelievable....IMPOSSIBLE !
 
kb7rky
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
GentDirkly
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So here's a country that that has 2 people, for every three people that the US has.
Their economy apparently requires 42 billion dollars in loans annually to sustain itself
But ours requires over a trillion Dollars in loans annually to sustain itself.
Yet ours is obviously the superior economy, over theirs.
 
