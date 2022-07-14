 Skip to content
(Kare11)   These special effects are getting too realistic   (kare11.com)
    Consumer fireworks, report of a firework, last week's chaotic Fourth, Birmingham, news release, Emagine Theater, Cliff Road, July night  
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fortunately, all the attendees were already deafened by the THX sound check.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One does not simply walk into, MORTAR!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At what point does "large firework" become "terrorist bombing?"
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No doubt! Anyone watch The Boys this season and what was going between The Deep and his octopus buddy? PETA actually gave them an award for that, because having sex with cephalopods is part of their core tenets
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: [i.gifer.com image 500x286] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size

"Eh, I've seen better....."
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the party, pal!
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only Funky Claude was there to help with the evacuation...
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black Jesus of New Years Day 2012- firework disaster
Youtube xy1mbG2dGXU
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: If only Funky Claude was there to help with the evacuation...


Nice obscure reference. 9.7/10
The Bee Gees and Deep Purple - "You Should Be Smoking"
Youtube hLNjVvJAiCw
 
fat boy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Great White is still touring?
 
scrumpox
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
In a previous job, I was a cashier at a gas station.  The mechanics would stand on the edge of our parking lot (the top of a small hill) and throw bottle rockets end over end.  Given how often they did it, we were extremely fortunate that none of them went of next to a gas pump...
 
