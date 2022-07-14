 Skip to content
(Poughkeepsie Journal)   You know how Illinois cops failed to use existing Red Flag laws to prevent a mass shooting? You know how the Uvalde cops tried to coverup their failures related to a mass shooting? NYSP says "hold my beer" and does both   (poughkeepsiejournal.com) divider line
34
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murica.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To which racist cop was the shooter related?
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are the people who would be trusted to round up the guns from law abiding people to make us safer.
 
der Sittenstrolch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Now, Gendron, 18, faces federal hate crime and murder charges after allegedly using an assault-style rifle to shoot 13 people at a Buffalo grocery store"

Really? Do they have to use that word even if the perpetrator live-dreamed his killing spree?
 
KCinPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: To which racist cop was the shooter related?


And if said cop was a POC?
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

der Sittenstrolch: "Now, Gendron, 18, faces federal hate crime and murder charges after allegedly using an assault-style rifle to shoot 13 people at a Buffalo grocery store"

Really? Do they have to use that word even if the perpetrator live-dreamed his killing spree?


Yes. Yes they do have to use the word "allegedly" even if he live streamed his killing spree.

Because if by some anti-miracle he gets found not guilty on all counts, or he gets convicted but somehow gets the conviction overturned on appeal, he could sue for slander anyone who said "he murdered people" instead of "he allegedly murdered people"
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: der Sittenstrolch: "Now, Gendron, 18, faces federal hate crime and murder charges after allegedly using an assault-style rifle to shoot 13 people at a Buffalo grocery store"

Really? Do they have to use that word even if the perpetrator live-dreamed his killing spree?

Yes. Yes they do have to use the word "allegedly" even if he live streamed his killing spree.

Because if by some anti-miracle he gets found not guilty on all counts, or he gets convicted but somehow gets the conviction overturned on appeal, he could sue for slander anyone who said "he murdered people" instead of "he allegedly murdered people"


Hitler was allegedly a bad guy.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

King Something: der Sittenstrolch: "Now, Gendron, 18, faces federal hate crime and murder charges after allegedly using an assault-style rifle to shoot 13 people at a Buffalo grocery store"

Really? Do they have to use that word even if the perpetrator live-dreamed his killing spree?

Yes. Yes they do have to use the word "allegedly" even if he live streamed his killing spree.

Because if by some anti-miracle he gets found not guilty on all counts, or he gets convicted but somehow gets the conviction overturned on appeal, he could sue for slander anyone who said "he murdered people" instead of "he allegedly murdered people"


Kyle Rittenhouse was supposedly pursuing that, but some legal analysis I saw didn't give him much of a chance at winning.
 
CruiserTwelve [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Cool. Let's find a way to blame the cops for another mass shooting so we don't have to do anything about the guns.
 
Gulper Eel
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And Albany says "what, you mean we were supposed to do something AFTER the press conference?"
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'll admit that I'm among the people that needed to learn it, but Uvalde made it crystal clear. The police will not help you, they will not protect you. The police will not help your children, they will not protect your children. They are mostly a cash grab and we'd all be better off and safer if we didn't let them get away with it.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Cool. Let's find a way to blame the cops for another mass shooting so we don't have to do anything about the guns.


You can blame the cops AND want to do something about guns. It's easy.
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
farkin' pigs, farkin' pigs
We're against the farkin' pigs
Stab them with some dirty rigs
Buried under dirt and twigs
Gotta hate that gang of farkin' pigs
 
Gulper Eel
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: I'll admit that I'm among the people that needed to learn it, but Uvalde made it crystal clear. The police will not help you, they will not protect you. The police will not help your children, they will not protect your children. They are mostly a cash grab and we'd all be better off and safer if we didn't let them get away with it.


Cash grab on whose orders?

C'mon, you're really close to the answer.
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

der Sittenstrolch: "Now, Gendron, 18, faces federal hate crime and murder charges after allegedly using an assault-style rifle to shoot 13 people at a Buffalo grocery store"

Really? Do they have to use that word even if the perpetrator live-dreamed his killing spree?


allegedly using an assault-style rifle, so it might have been a non-assault-style gun made to look like an assault-style rifle
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Cops certainly put the poo in Poughkeepsie.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Cool. Let's find a way to blame the cops for another mass shooting so we don't have to do anything about the guns.


I'm totally fine doing both. Turgid at the thought, in fact.
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is classic follow-up for both cops and mental health authorities.

We're dealing with a crazy in my little town. Here, the sheriff's deputies are frustrated by the state mental health 'professionals' continually sluffing the issue onto, well, anyone else; co-workers, different departments, ERs, major mental health clinics that receive boucoup state funds but just put him in an Uber and send him back, 200 miles, in the middle of the night. The cops have, in this case, been pro. But a lot of health care workers are clearly in it just to hide out and make big money. It's ridiculous.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

knbwhite: King Something: der Sittenstrolch: "Now, Gendron, 18, faces federal hate crime and murder charges after allegedly using an assault-style rifle to shoot 13 people at a Buffalo grocery store"

Really? Do they have to use that word even if the perpetrator live-dreamed his killing spree?

Yes. Yes they do have to use the word "allegedly" even if he live streamed his killing spree.

Because if by some anti-miracle he gets found not guilty on all counts, or he gets convicted but somehow gets the conviction overturned on appeal, he could sue for slander anyone who said "he murdered people" instead of "he allegedly murdered people"

Kyle Rittenhouse was supposedly pursuing that, but some legal analysis I saw didn't give him much of a chance at winning.


Anything so that that Kewpie-faced miscreant doesn't have to get a job.
 
spacechecker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

knbwhite: These are the people who would be trusted to round up the guns from law abiding people to make us safer.


What the fark are you even talking about? Who the fark is proposing the police be sent to round up guns from law abiding citizens?

/just realized you're probably trolling
//I took the bait
///10 out of 10
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
His education didn't work very well. His goal after graduation was a suicide. He hadn't learned that he didn't need to wait. Maybe more education and testing of logic is needed.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: thurstonxhowell: I'll admit that I'm among the people that needed to learn it, but Uvalde made it crystal clear. The police will not help you, they will not protect you. The police will not help your children, they will not protect your children. They are mostly a cash grab and we'd all be better off and safer if we didn't let them get away with it.

Cash grab on whose orders?

C'mon, you're really close to the answer.


I don't know what you want me to say, and I know what you want me to say is probably deeply stupid. I'm saying that we pay cops too much and have too many of them. They should make half what they do and there should be a quarter of them.
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"The threat consisted of him saying his post-graduation goal was to commit a murder-suicide, a local prosecutor said previously."

See, this is why our education system sucks.  Kids can only achieve half their goals in life these days.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wouldn't the NYSP say "hold our beers" ?
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Cool. Let's find a way to blame the cops for another mass shooting so we don't have to do anything about the guns.


Let's find a way to justify not actually doing the job you guys get paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for because it's too hard.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

spacechecker: knbwhite: These are the people who would be trusted to round up the guns from law abiding people to make us safer.

What the fark are you even talking about? Who the fark is proposing the police be sent to round up guns from law abiding citizens?

/just realized you're probably trolling
//I took the bait
///10 out of 10


 With regards to mass shootings, when people say that it's the guns (and there are a lot of them), I agree with them. Be it AR-15 style which is popular lately, or handguns, like Cho used at Virginia Tech. If Australian type gun control was enacted, there would be some reduction in deaths. The difficulty here is American culture, the number of guns, and ineptness like we see here.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Here's a suggestion, why not allow terrorists, kidnappers, murderers and rapists to be police officers?

/but the KKK already IS the police; a Klan satanist is on the Supreme court now.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So, the cops only want to push around those who aren't armed.  Interesting.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

King Something: der Sittenstrolch: "Now, Gendron, 18, faces federal hate crime and murder charges after allegedly using an assault-style rifle to shoot 13 people at a Buffalo grocery store"

Really? Do they have to use that word even if the perpetrator live-dreamed his killing spree?

Yes. Yes they do have to use the word "allegedly" even if he live streamed his killing spree.

Because if by some anti-miracle he gets found not guilty on all counts, or he gets convicted but somehow gets the conviction overturned on appeal, he could sue for slander anyone who said "he murdered people" instead of "he allegedly murdered people"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anticontent
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Cool. Let's find a way to blame the cops for another mass shooting so we don't have to do anything about the guns.


Well once again, the cops will just enforce the law against scary POC and lefties, and leave the guns for these guys.

But do go off about how 400m guns will be controlled by shiat cops that don't do their jobs correctly otherwise.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: King Something: der Sittenstrolch: "Now, Gendron, 18, faces federal hate crime and murder charges after allegedly using an assault-style rifle to shoot 13 people at a Buffalo grocery store"

Really? Do they have to use that word even if the perpetrator live-dreamed his killing spree?

Yes. Yes they do have to use the word "allegedly" even if he live streamed his killing spree.

Because if by some anti-miracle he gets found not guilty on all counts, or he gets convicted but somehow gets the conviction overturned on appeal, he could sue for slander anyone who said "he murdered people" instead of "he allegedly murdered people"

Hitler was allegedly a bad guy.


Allegedly, he also totally ruined a particular facial hair style for all eternity
 
anticontent
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BonoboJeezus: This is classic follow-up for both cops and mental health authorities.

We're dealing with a crazy in my little town. Here, the sheriff's deputies are frustrated by the state mental health 'professionals' continually sluffing the issue onto, well, anyone else; co-workers, different departments, ERs, major mental health clinics that receive boucoup state funds but just put him in an Uber and send him back, 200 miles, in the middle of the night. The cops have, in this case, been pro. But a lot of health care workers are clearly in it just to hide out and make big money. It's ridiculous.


Lmfao social workers and MH workers don't make shiat. They're overworked with 6 fig debt and understaffed.
 
anticontent
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

spacechecker: knbwhite: These are the people who would be trusted to round up the guns from law abiding people to make us safer.

What the fark are you even talking about? Who the fark is proposing the police be sent to round up guns from law abiding citizens?

/just realized you're probably trolling
//I took the bait
///10 out of 10


Who the fark will enforce gun bans?

fark what the hell am I reading in this thread. Are these real people?
 
