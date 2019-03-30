 Skip to content
(Euractiv)   Russians to stop using the Dutch robot arm on the ISS, claims it nearly rips the cosmonauts' arms off when used for Dutch rudders   (euractiv.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, International Space Station, European Robotic Arm, Leiden company Dutch Space, Russian State Corporation Roscosmos, European Space Agency, Space exploration, space station, Member States  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hands off the joystick Yuri. We are still not happy about that wardrobe malfunction.

Be good cosmonauts now or your families will be on an extended vacation to a reeducation camp when you get back.
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope Canadarm2 joins in on the fun.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

B-b-but Russians love robot arm! They saw American comedy sitcom and thought it was good idea.

hardforum.comView Full Size
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We deeply deplore the human casualties and tragic consequences of the aggression towards Ukraine."
"And I, in turn, give a command to our crew on the ISS to stop working with the European ERA manipulator"

Wow. Sure showed them
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, imagine what the Ukrainian robot arm would do to Russians.
 
Pfighting Polish [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're petty and backwards enough to invade another neighboring sovereign nation, you'll be petty and backwards enough to not allow your scientists to use any worthwhile tools at their disposal for science.

Lesson: Don't be petty and backwards. Got it.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Space arms are Canada's thing. Gord can yank off a moose in northern Manitoba from the comfort of his Ottawa flat with our tech.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tell everyone you're Canadian without saying it.
 
Pfighting Polish [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It sounds like you might know a thing or two about yanking off moose.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC this is stupid! Cars were invented by an American. Does that mean that the Russian government will tell people to stop driving cars as well, or is it only things that are MADE outside Russia? Does this mean that the oligarchs need to give up their super yachts if they weren't made in Russia?  What about eating imported food?
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Russians lost the first arms race.  My bet, they are going to lose this one too.
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pointless article full of lies. Everyone knows the ISS is fake, because this guys says so, because of hair.

Flat Earth: Gullible clowns love the international space station.
Youtube lybUkCNpyCo
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I went to space camp one summer as a kid.
 
Pfighting Polish [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm trying to decide whether this post is dumb or brilliant. I'm thinking maybe the latter.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's pretty dumb. I hope the ESA guys subsequently used the robot arm to make a jerk off motion as big as the one in my heart over Russians feelings.
 
Pfighting Polish [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Did that scene involve Kate Capshaw or Lea Thompson?
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last seen wrecking the Russian module.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FIRE!!Hehe..heh
 
rpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No, but his sister does.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Calling someone a "moose" sounds Canadian.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

images2.minutemediacdn.comView Full Size
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Damned right I am. And I don't like those European robotic arms getting a lead on number of Russians injured over ours.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


"I am programmed for your pleasure.  Please assume the position"
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dutch rudder?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also not in use anymore

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look, Dmitri Rogozin is shooting his mouth off in the news again. Let's everyone write an article about it.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
TFA claimed more than once the arm took 35 years to build, and was launched last year.

They've been working on it since about 1986.

What kind of robot arm takes 35 years to build?
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

It would probably tow away the Russian module, I'd imagine.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The kind of robotic arm on a "costs plus" contract...
 
