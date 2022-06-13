 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Politico)   No word on the fate of his red Swingline stapler   (politico.com) divider line
13
    More: Followup, Jury, Lawyer, Prosecutor, Joshua Schulte, Judge, Trial, Central Intelligence Agency, 33-year-old Schulte  
•       •       •

966 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jul 2022 at 8:28 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you have 20-25 minutes free, the New Yorker wrote the definitive article on this guy:

https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2022/06/13/the-surreal-case-of-a-cia-hackers-revenge

In short, he's an abrasive incel who managed to alienate literally everyone he ever worked with. He's also the least secure hacker in the world, so while he encrypted all of his dirty work inside a virtual machine on his home computer, and even more information in encrypted files on that, he kept all of his passwords unencrypted on his phone.

The entire article is unbelievable from start to finish. They need to make a movie about this guy. He starts out just being an asshole, but by the end you've got treason, Wikileaks, child pronography, office Nerf-gun fights that turn into fist fights, public urination in a prison law library, and at least one instance of sexual assault.

This guy is what happens if Pharma Bro managed to get a job at the CIA.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Lsherm: This guy is what happens if Pharma Bro Elon Musk managed to get a job at the CIA.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Honestly, either one works.
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Maralogo says what now?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lsherm: If you have 20-25 minutes free, the New Yorker wrote the definitive article on this guy:

https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2022/06/13/the-surreal-case-of-a-cia-hackers-revenge

In short, he's an abrasive incel who managed to alienate literally everyone he ever worked with. He's also the least secure hacker in the world, so while he encrypted all of his dirty work inside a virtual machine on his home computer, and even more information in encrypted files on that, he kept all of his passwords unencrypted on his phone.

The entire article is unbelievable from start to finish. They need to make a movie about this guy. He starts out just being an asshole, but by the end you've got treason, Wikileaks, child pronography, office Nerf-gun fights that turn into fist fights, public urination in a prison law library, and at least one instance of sexual assault.

This guy is what happens if Pharma Bro managed to get a job at the CIA.


Just started reading that...and HOLY FUCK what a paranoid asshole.

How did someone like that get a fucking job with the CIA?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
a list of chores Schulte drew that had an entry reading, "Delete suspicious emails."

He doesn't seem like the smartest guy.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Lsherm: If you have 20-25 minutes free, the New Yorker wrote the definitive article on this guy:

https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2022/06/13/the-surreal-case-of-a-cia-hackers-revenge

In short, he's an abrasive incel who managed to alienate literally everyone he ever worked with. He's also the least secure hacker in the world, so while he encrypted all of his dirty work inside a virtual machine on his home computer, and even more information in encrypted files on that, he kept all of his passwords unencrypted on his phone.

The entire article is unbelievable from start to finish. They need to make a movie about this guy. He starts out just being an asshole, but by the end you've got treason, Wikileaks, child pronography, office Nerf-gun fights that turn into fist fights, public urination in a prison law library, and at least one instance of sexual assault.

This guy is what happens if Pharma Bro managed to get a job at the CIA.

Just started reading that...and HOLY fark what a paranoid asshole.

How did someone like that get a farking job with the CIA?


That is really the real question.   If their famous deep screening let THAT guy in, then the CIA isn't nearly as competent or secure as they want folks to believe
 
zerkalo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Milten got away with it
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Just started reading that...and HOLY fark what a paranoid asshole.

How did someone like that get a farking job with the CIA?


I graduated college with two people who went to work for the agency. Based on their personalities, the CIA must prize paranoia.

25 years on both of them ended up with really farked up home lives. One was the victim of spousal abuse (her spouse was also agency), and the other one has seven children with four different women, none of whom he still talks to. Knowing those two and reading that article I get the impression the CIA is the most farked up agency in the US government.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Last year, he complained in court papers that he was a victim of cruel and unusual punishment, awaiting the two trials in solitary confinement inside a vermin-infested cell of a jail unit where inmates are treated like "caged animals."

Yeah well hopefully Trump is your next cell mate.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They fixed the glitch?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Lsherm: If you have 20-25 minutes free, the New Yorker wrote the definitive article on this guy:

https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2022/06/13/the-surreal-case-of-a-cia-hackers-revenge

In short, he's an abrasive incel who managed to alienate literally everyone he ever worked with. He's also the least secure hacker in the world, so while he encrypted all of his dirty work inside a virtual machine on his home computer, and even more information in encrypted files on that, he kept all of his passwords unencrypted on his phone.

The entire article is unbelievable from start to finish. They need to make a movie about this guy. He starts out just being an asshole, but by the end you've got treason, Wikileaks, child pronography, office Nerf-gun fights that turn into fist fights, public urination in a prison law library, and at least one instance of sexual assault.

This guy is what happens if Pharma Bro managed to get a job at the CIA.


I mean it's not the same, but it reminded me of this:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Summoner101: I mean it's not the same, but it reminded me of this:


I love that movie!

It's sort of the same, where one significant personality flaw leads to a serious of bad decisions that makes his life worse and worse until it all comes collapsing down around him.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.