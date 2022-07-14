 Skip to content
(NPR)   NPR wants you to share letters you've written to friends in the form of a poem. Let's try that here with recent posts you've made to Fark   (npr.org) divider line
Sid Vicious' Corpse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Bob,

I find myself in Nantucket
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go to the poltab
Find an interesting thread
You are one of us
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Fewer Injuries than Spider-Man: Into the Dark"

Your cat's a ho mids.
Not for Tuna steak, but definitely for bits of cooked shrimp or small amounts of lunchmeat.
It's not like she asked for all that ranch and THEN asked them to put it in the oven.
OK, why don't you and her go toe-to-toe on Dildo Law and see who comes out on top.
I'm guessing she didn't get love and affection from her parents.
We've seen their snaps to your neighbors.
So many buttholes.

-ADB
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark you.

My work is done here.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Tiny little snail
I could ship you in the mail

🐌
 
Hendawg
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This appears to be the first time Elon has pulled out of anything
Rub a dub dub, I'm talking about his ding a ling
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
there once was a man from Nantucket,
FO


end of poem
 
August11
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I have you farkied as off your meds
Comments stupid and hateful
The cherry tree blooms as though Fark doesn't exist
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Trochaic tetrameter
Youtube if0-7bbvspQ
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My Animal Crossing residents love porn.

/that's a poem, right?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Shall I compare thee to a Summer's Eve?
Thou art more salty and more fragrant.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Must have been stolen
by women, then. Guys can't
find the Citoris.

Original Post
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A Haiku:

Imitation food
Crap worse than airport fare
Macaroni Grill
 
Nimbull
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fortold of the great lands of COBOL
Great disaster abended the pasture.
Ada my love did object
Which compiled my heart in restro's spec.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
People write letters to friends?
People write letters?
 
maudibjr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The rambling of distant winds
Great gusts expelled
hands tremble
no relief for angst
Standing alone while the rain pours
puddles form but concern does not
what really lies in the heart of God?
Man she has nice tits.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
HI (insert name)
Here I sit, broken-hearted
came to poop, but only farted
Have a great day!
-RR
 
cleek
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
he also called him-
self a liberal. people
who actually know
him have said he was-
n't political at all,
besides as a way
to be
goofy.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Here I stand
thought I'd fart
but really sharted
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
*Ahem*

"EABOD."

(the end)
 
