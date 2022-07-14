 Skip to content
Today's Slatesplanation: How young people are dealing with their mental health. No, not by posting TikTok videos. Well, mostly not. OK, it's mostly that but there's a little bit of other stuff, too
3
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They're not.  They read a blog and become a mental health influencer while secretly hating themselves and their lie of a life.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I think everyone should go to therapy, and should be provided easy and free access. It's really a shame introspection and the exploration of feelings doesn't play a more central role in the K-12 system. Of course that would never fly in this country. Seeking help for mental health issues has been destigmatized a lot, but not nearly enough.
 
cefm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
By not talking to their trumper grandparents?
 
