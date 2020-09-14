 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Andy: Except for one flower, which is for... my flower. Jan: Aw. Angela: What am I supposed to do with this?   (theguardian.com) divider line
23
    More: Awkward, Random act of kindness, TikTok creator Harrison Pawluk, Maree's shocked reaction, Melbourne woman, Maree, bouquet of flowers, complete strangers' groceries, quiet time  
•       •       •

843 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jul 2022 at 4:01 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On one hand, yeah, he shouldn't have lied about filming her and not everyone likes flowers and should not have put it on TikTok.

On the other, Jeez, lady.  Who peed in your corn flakes?
 
skyotter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Stop bothering people while filming them without their consent.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: On one hand, yeah, he shouldn't have lied about filming her and not everyone likes flowers and should not have put it on TikTok.

On the other, Jeez, lady.  Who peed in your corn flakes?


Yeah, no shiat. They're flowers. Just toss 'em in the trash or something.

And I don't know what the laws are in Australia, but here in the States, she can't complain abiut being recorded in public.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
She sounds like a bitter old curmoddgen but she's right. That manipulative punk should have been slapped in the face with those flowers. I'm not saying that because I am also a bitter old curmoddgen, either.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This should be illegal and result in the victim getting 65% of all gross money made.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ask before filming people.

This is for clout. Full stop. The dude got millions of views for the cost of flowers.. and that woman's dignity.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"He interrupted my quiet time, filmed and uploaded a video without my consent, turning it into something it wasn't ... I feel he is making quite a lot of money through it."

Maybe people think what he did is no big deal, but people like the woman should have the right to be left alone. I don't want to be a hermit, just staying out of the public just to have some alone time. But there are too many people who can't leave well enough alone, and just let someone be.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What kind of The Office fanfic is this?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Never do anything nice for anyone.

/ Also...ask before filming.
 
Cormee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: kermit the forg: On one hand, yeah, he shouldn't have lied about filming her and not everyone likes flowers and should not have put it on TikTok.

On the other, Jeez, lady.  Who peed in your corn flakes?

Yeah, no shiat. They're flowers. Just toss 'em in the trash or something.

And I don't know what the laws are in Australia, but here in the States, she can't complain abiut being recorded in public.


The way it usually works in public, is you can't make someone the subject of your photo/video without their permission. But if they're not the the focus you can have at it.
 
rpm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

waxbeans: This should be illegal and result in the victim getting 65% of all gross money made.


110%, it  not more. Any is more than none. It needs to be a solid loss if it's going to stop.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: On one hand, yeah, he shouldn't have lied about filming her and not everyone likes flowers and should not have put it on TikTok.

On the other, Jeez, lady.  Who peed in your corn flakes?


Yea lady why can't you just let fake TikTok influencers make millions off of you without paying you anything or even asking if you want to be in their fake video? Will someone think of the influencers?!?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

skinink: "He interrupted my quiet time, filmed and uploaded a video without my consent, turning it into something it wasn't ... I feel he is making quite a lot of money through it."

Maybe people think what he did is no big deal, but people like the woman should have the right to be left alone. I don't want to be a hermit, just staying out of the public just to have some alone time. But there are too many people who can't leave well enough alone, and just let someone be.


🏆 🏆 🐔 🍽
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: On one hand, yeah, he shouldn't have lied about filming her and not everyone likes flowers and should not have put it on TikTok.

On the other, Jeez, lady.  Who peed in your corn flakes?


Some schmuck who painted her as a sad sack, videoed her without her consent, and then exploited her for likes and views.
 
der Sittenstrolch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Never do anything nice for anyone.

/ Also...ask before filming.


Do nice things for people but don't be presumptuous.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Subtonic: She sounds like a bitter old curmoddgen

???


It's "curmudgeon", you illiterate asshat!

/I keed
//curmudgeon
 
foo monkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: What kind of The Office fanfic is this?


It's a refreshing change from the usual pabulum where, in order to get a client to renew their paper contract, Andy gets leased as a sex toy.
 
sat1va
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There seems to be a lot of these guys on YouTube where they do some random charitable thing for someone for a fraction of what their video will make as if they're some sort of philanthropist. It always framed as them doing some sort of selfless act but it's clearly exploiting people for their own ego stroking and financial gain.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: kermit the forg: On one hand, yeah, he shouldn't have lied about filming her and not everyone likes flowers and should not have put it on TikTok.

On the other, Jeez, lady.  Who peed in your corn flakes?

Yeah, no shiat. They're flowers. Just toss 'em in the trash or something.

And I don't know what the laws are in Australia, but here in the States, she can't complain abiut being recorded in public.



that is a tricky legal situation not so cut and dried as you say.
If you are 100% non interactive with the subject who is sitting in a public space, yes you are right.
But if you are contriving their situation and being interactive with them to create the "scene" you want them to be in, that's not the same thing and would not be treated as plainly fair game.
Additionally when the contrived and interactive situaotn is combined with personal gains incentives  like financial gains of say a private for profit Tv/streaming show.

Then yeah it is no longer as cut and dried as "you were in public so you are fair game for us to exploit for our own interests."
There are limitations on the in public space does not get any privacy situation.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
static.independent.co.ukView Full Size

Rest in Peace, Pennywise.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: And I don't know what the laws are in Australia, but here in the States, she can't complain abiut being recorded in public.


Can't be published without her consent. That part of the law is largely ignored now, but it's the reason for blurred faces and take-downs.

You can film what you want, but you can't publish it and that includes social media.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: On one hand, yeah, he shouldn't have lied about filming her and not everyone likes flowers and should not have put it on TikTok.

On the other, Jeez, lady.  Who peed in your corn flakes?


Pawluk. Pawluk peed in her cornflakes.  I thought that was rather obvious.
 
khatores
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: kermit the forg: On one hand, yeah, he shouldn't have lied about filming her and not everyone likes flowers and should not have put it on TikTok.

On the other, Jeez, lady.  Who peed in your corn flakes?

Yeah, no shiat. They're flowers. Just toss 'em in the trash or something.

And I don't know what the laws are in Australia, but here in the States, she can't complain abiut being recorded in public.


Well...it sounds like he made her out to be someone who was unhappy or i need of sympathy or something. I for one don't like people to feel sorry for me, even if it's deserved. Maybe she doesn't either.

I'd probably claim to be a life member of the NRA or say that I put tiny rocks in socks just to seem less sympathetic. Fark that shiat.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.