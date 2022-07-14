 Skip to content
(MSN)   There is controversy around the book Where the Crawdads Sing, because we all know they are crayfish   (msn.com)
54
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Or crawfish for that matter.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love fish sticks.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I love fish sticks.


I don't get it
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And when there were no crawdads to be found, we ate sand...
 
AbortionsForAll [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.... Carole Baskin nods approvingly.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cause there's no Crawmoms or gender neutral craws?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As was thoroughly documented in Jeffrey Goldberg's nearly 20,000-word exposé for the New Yorker in 2010...

I think 20,000 words is the minimum for a New Yorker article.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about prawns?
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Craydads
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What a Cray might look like..


/nerd alert!
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the newest name I heard for them: Mudbugs
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 1 hour ago  
its crawpersons

be woke my friends

We had 187 lbs of boiled crawfish at my house on the 4th of july

Love me some crawfish corn taters and sausage boiled together
 
SouthParkCon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this "controversy" is based around a poacher being shot in Zambia?

I don't see a controversy, I see a problem that was solved.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thrillbilly1967: its crawpersons

be woke my friends

We had 187 lbs of boiled crawfish at my house on the 4th of july

Love me some crawfish corn taters and sausage boiled together


What is a crawfish corn tater?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crawdad Train
Youtube GgKRqdKILE0
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reese Witherspoon shot a bunch of poachers in Alabama or something, interesting
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SouthParkCon: So this "controversy" is based around a poacher being shot in Zambia?

I don't see a controversy, I see a problem that was solved.


This. I have no sympathy for poachers. Good riddance.
 
Supadope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have one as a pet.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: NewportBarGuy: I love fish sticks.

I don't get it


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Or crawfish for that matter.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Wonderful lady! Taught me "Poule D'eau". Became my nickname for my pops.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: NewportBarGuy: I love fish sticks.

I don't get it


Great with custard
 
Uncle Pooky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In related news, Daisy Edgar-Jones is about as cute as can be
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OccamsWhiskers: I like the newest name I heard for them: Mudbugs


Common name for them on the Gulf Coast.

This thread is making me hungry, and they are out of season.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I object to this book, not on the controversy surrounding the author's involvement in murder, but because crawdads sure as shiat aren't native or exactly part of the culture of North Carolina.

It would be like someone calling a book "Where the Mississippi Flows" and it's about New Jersey.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Born Free meets Driving Miss Daisy to their Manifest Destiny reunion.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: And when there were no crawdads to be found, we ate sand...


You ate sand?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: I object to this book, not on the controversy surrounding the author's involvement in murder, but because crawdads sure as shiat aren't native or exactly part of the culture of North Carolina.

It would be like someone calling a book "Where the Mississippi Flows" and it's about New Jersey.


Gulf Stream is the New Jersey way of saying Mississippi.
 
ng2810
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Obituary Birthday: SouthParkCon: So this "controversy" is based around a poacher being shot in Zambia?

I don't see a controversy, I see a problem that was solved.

This. I have no sympathy for poachers. Good riddance.


I hate poachers as much as the next guy, but you can't just go on murdering every person that wanders into your land. They just shot the guy in cold blood, in front of a documentary crew no less! I can see how we in the US are desensitized to that kind of stuff since it happens all the time here, but I expect other places to at least acknowledge due process...
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby is now my mortal enemy.  Expect no quarter.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you know what "suck the heads" means?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the controversy is because the author's stepson was accused of killing a poacher in 1995 and she and her husband were told to leave Zambia and not come back.

And also because a reviewer takes issue with one of the characters in the books, an African-American man, behaving kindly towards the white female protagonist, since we all know black men in the 60s never would have been nice to white girls in the 60s. Or something.

Either this is bullshiat or someone's trying to stir up controversy for $ome $trange rea$on.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Legends of the Fall River runs through where red fern crawdads sang was an underrated movie.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

thrillbilly1967: its crawpersons

be woke my friends

We had 187 lbs of boiled crawfish at my house on the 4th of july

Love me some crawfish corn taters and sausage boiled together


Crawcreature who can contribute sperm.

//Do crawfish even have sperm?
//I don't want that search in my browser history...
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

oldfool: Craydads


DINSDALE!!!
 
buravirgil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: So the controversy is because the author's stepson was accused of killing a poacher in 1995 and she and her husband were told to leave Zambia and not come back.

And also because a reviewer takes issue with one of the characters in the books, an African-American man, behaving kindly towards the white female protagonist, since we all know black men in the 60s never would have been nice to white girls in the 60s. Or something.

Either this is bullshiat or someone's trying to stir up controversy for $ome $trange rea$on.


Something, something, white wash savior privilege goes down smoothe in Tinsel Town.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Obituary Birthday: SouthParkCon: So this "controversy" is based around a poacher being shot in Zambia?

I don't see a controversy, I see a problem that was solved.

This. I have no sympathy for poachers. Good riddance.


How do you know he was poacher?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Cause there's no Crawmoms or gender neutral craws?


Well there are no ridiculous crawdads. Dad's get shiat done when left to their ways. It's why there are so many successful crawdads.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The word fish should not appear in the name since they're not fish!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jtown: What about prawns?


You rang?
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Reese Witherspoon shot a bunch of poachers in Alabama or something, interesting


th.bing.comView Full Size


They didn't know who she was
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Supadope: I have one as a pet.

[Fark user image 425x391]


Back when I was a kid I had one in my fish tanks on two occasions. Problem is after they molt and had pincers I had to remove them to keep it from harming the fish. After a while I released them back in the creek or river I found them in. I do not want them in my tank with the exception of fiddler crabs.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jtown: What about prawns?


Stewart Lee - Emigrants - video Dailymotion
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Reese Witherspoon shot a bunch of poachers in Alabama or something, interesting


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Russ1642: The word fish should not appear in the name since they're not fish!


Shellfish, cuttlefish, starfish, jellyfish...

Also:
[A]fter a lifetime studying fish the biologist Stephen Jay Gould concluded that there was no such thing as a fish. He reasoned that although there are many sea creatures, most of them are not closely related to each other. For example, a salmon is more closely related to a camel than it is to a hagfish.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LewDux: Obituary Birthday: SouthParkCon: So this "controversy" is based around a poacher being shot in Zambia?

I don't see a controversy, I see a problem that was solved.

This. I have no sympathy for poachers. Good riddance.

How do you know he was poacher?


Had a pot of boiling water
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jtown: What about prawns?


i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size

Just stay out of their neighborhood and you'll be fine.
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
IRL, the author allegedly killed a black poacher. In the book, the female protagonist kills a rich white male. They are both men, so same thing I guess.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.