(Slate)   You might want to sit down for this, but her track record on the court so far is making it sorta seem like Amy Coney Barrett is in way over her head, intellectually speaking   (slate.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like her intellect and jurisprudence had absolutely nothing to with her placement there. Almost like that.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Wow, these people kicking the shiat out of us are incredibly stupid" - Democrats

OK, well, what does that make you when you get outmaneuvered by complete farking morons every goddamn time? Maybe try fighting back?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're telling me the HEAD of the local Dildo Home Sales Club doesn't have a clue about Constitutional Law?

Get the f*ck outta town!
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: "Wow, these people kicking the shiat out of us are incredibly stupid" - Democrats

OK, well, what does that make you when you get outmaneuvered by complete farking morons every goddamn time? Maybe try fighting back?


I wouldn't say she is stupid; she is unqualified for this job.  I definitely wouldn't call McConnel stupid.  Evil and amoral, but not stupid.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: You're telling me the HEAD of the local Dildo Home Sales Club doesn't have a clue about Constitutional Law?


OK, why don't you and her go toe-to-toe on Dildo Law and see who comes out on top.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's ok. If any cases confuse her cute little ladybrain, she can just ask her husband how to rule on a given case.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: NewportBarGuy: You're telling me the HEAD of the local Dildo Home Sales Club doesn't have a clue about Constitutional Law?

OK, why don't you and her go toe-to-toe on Dildo Law and see who comes out on top.


I think that entire area of law has only one regulation in it:

96 CFR 69.123 Revised as of November 1, 1999: No officer of the court or other governing body shall ever imply, either directly or indirectly through action, word, or other manner of communication, ownership of a dildo. Indefinite articles including but not limited to the terms "a," "an," "the," "that," et. al. shall be used instead.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She does what she's told, and doesn't think about it.
That makes her the perfect woman, by republican standards.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: NewportBarGuy: You're telling me the HEAD of the local Dildo Home Sales Club doesn't have a clue about Constitutional Law?

OK, why don't you and her go toe-to-toe on Dildo Law and see who comes out on top.


I believe you meant *ass to ass*.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: AdmirableSnackbar: "Wow, these people kicking the shiat out of us are incredibly stupid" - Democrats

OK, well, what does that make you when you get outmaneuvered by complete farking morons every goddamn time? Maybe try fighting back?

I wouldn't say she is stupid; she is unqualified for this job.  I definitely wouldn't call McConnel stupid.  Evil and amoral, but not stupid.


We heard the same lines about W, Boehner, and Trump, among many others who have managed to outmaneuver Democratic leadership at every opportunity.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does this matter? According to her own beliefs we should be asking her husband what the decisions should be.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Has anyone ever said that Alito was in over his head?  Yeah, he's focused, agenda driven, and evil, but he never struck me as being particularly bright.

Any jurisprudence that he's produced that seems insightful?  Regardless of whether you agree with his findings?

/Scalia was evil but was smart.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: That's ok. If any cases confuse her cute little ladybrain, she can just ask her husband how to rule on a given case.


She married Jesus?! WOW!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: "Wow, these people kicking the shiat out of us are incredibly stupid" - Democrats

OK, well, what does that make you when you get outmaneuvered by complete farking morons every goddamn time? Maybe try fighting back?


Someone a few threads down said it's easy to just sit back and look smug. I can't really remember who that was.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Meh. There's something off-putting and a little sexist to declaring her not smart enough to be a justice because she's allegedly not handling politics right, especially for a SCOTUS justice where the politics don't actually impact her job. What, Alito gets credit for being "smart" because he throws out a lot of pouty dissents and concurrence? Pfft.

Judge her on her opinions and the opinions she signs on to. There's certainly more than enough to do that.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: "Wow, these people kicking the shiat out of us are incredibly stupid" - Democrats

OK, well, what does that make you when you get outmaneuvered by complete farking morons every goddamn time? Maybe try fighting back?


It means you play by the rules and they don't.
It doesn't take brains to commit crimes and violate the standards of law.
They are immoral not smart, that means they have no issue ignoring the law or common standards of decency or responsibility.

For example see Clarence Thomas not recusing himself, for extra fun read his ruling on Roe and notice how he left out Loving. Loving sits on the same premise as Roe and Obergefell.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: AdmirableSnackbar: "Wow, these people kicking the shiat out of us are incredibly stupid" - Democrats

OK, well, what does that make you when you get outmaneuvered by complete farking morons every goddamn time? Maybe try fighting back?

Someone a few threads down said it's easy to just sit back and look smug. I can't really remember who that was.


Calling ACB stupid is sitting back and being smug.

Fighting back - which the people you support refuse to do - would be a better tactic.
 
bthom37
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Dafatone: Meh. There's something off-putting and a little sexist to declaring her not smart enough to be a justice because she's allegedly not handling politics right, especially for a SCOTUS justice where the politics don't actually impact her job. What, Alito gets credit for being "smart" because he throws out a lot of pouty dissents and concurrence? Pfft.

Judge her on her opinions and the opinions she signs on to. There's certainly more than enough to do that.


Wait, who thinks Alito is smart?  I feel like all the commentary I've seen about his rulings is that they're juvenile and factually wrong.
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
She was picked to further a hard right authoritarian agenda, which includes taking rights away and eroding the amendments.  She wasn't known for her intellectual prowess. The fact that she hasn't put forth many opinions that hold merit should come as no surprise. She will continue to do what she has been doing, in all probability for the next 30-40 years.

But her e-mails...
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: Has anyone ever said that Alito was in over his head?  Yeah, he's focused, agenda driven, and evil, but he never struck me as being particularly bright.

Any jurisprudence that he's produced that seems insightful?  Regardless of whether you agree with his findings?

/Scalia was evil but was smart.


Alito is very good at justifying whatever outcome conservatism demands. Intellectual consistency or moral decency are irrelevant.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But she taught at Notre Dumb Law. They is just like Stanford and the Ivys according to thems.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Dafatone: Meh. There's something off-putting and a little sexist to declaring her not smart enough to be a justice because she's allegedly not handling politics right, especially for a SCOTUS justice where the politics don't actually impact her job. What, Alito gets credit for being "smart" because he throws out a lot of pouty dissents and concurrence? Pfft.

Judge her on her opinions and the opinions she signs on to. There's certainly more than enough to do that.


I would say she's not smart enough to be a SCOTUS judge because she was only a regular judge for a handful of years before being nominated, but that's just me.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
She is an American evangelical christian who supports trump and the gop. I don't need to be told she is stupid and reprehensible in numerous ways, what she subscribes to tells me enough.
 
pdieten
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Because running an opinion piece in Slate will certainly move anyone who's sitting on the fence.

It's not a fixable problem, because AFAIK being too stupid to make decisions is neither a high crime nor a misdemeanor - it's just yet another indictment of Trump and McConnell, like we don't have enough reason to recognize their assholery already. So if you feel better about yourself having read it, yay for you.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Ragin' Asian: AdmirableSnackbar: "Wow, these people kicking the shiat out of us are incredibly stupid" - Democrats

OK, well, what does that make you when you get outmaneuvered by complete farking morons every goddamn time? Maybe try fighting back?

Someone a few threads down said it's easy to just sit back and look smug. I can't really remember who that was.

Calling ACB stupid is sitting back and being smug.

Fighting back - which the people you support refuse to do - would be a better tactic.


How do you fight a Supreme Court Justice?

Asking for the FBI guy watching the thread.
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Notre Dame law grad, Slate article, whatever.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: "Wow, these people kicking the shiat out of us are incredibly stupid" - Democrats

OK, well, what does that make you when you get outmaneuvered by complete farking morons every goddamn time? Maybe try fighting back?


Republicans have been winning on that front for decades because half the electorate is dumber than average, and people vote for people like them.

See: GWB and Al Gore.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The.
Best.
People.

/eyeroll
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bloobeary: She does what she's told, and doesn't think about it.
That makes her the perfect woman, by republican standards.


I think there's something to this. Given what's known of her family life and religion, my guess is that her promotion to SCOTUS has been a very long term goal and she's just playing the part she's been told to play.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
She's subtle arrogant. She knows she doesn't have to do anything anymore. She doesn't have to explain, she doesn't have to ask questions during oral arguments, she doesn't have to write commentary in opinions. She's there for life, and she's choosing to phone it in.

As opposed to the unwritten rule of the court, which is to educate everyone about how they got to their opinions (or, disagree with the opinions). She's not giving anything back for her ticket. In that way, she's worse than, say, BeerBro. He at least makes a half hearted attempt.

She's the worst justice on the bench right now.
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Can we go back to civil discourse and healthy debate instead of instantly resorting to name calling.
Oh, I forgot this was Reddit/Fark.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Don't be elitist," they said. "Look beyond the top six law schools," they said.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: AdmirableSnackbar: "Wow, these people kicking the shiat out of us are incredibly stupid" - Democrats

OK, well, what does that make you when you get outmaneuvered by complete farking morons every goddamn time? Maybe try fighting back?

I wouldn't say she is stupid; she is unqualified for this job.  I definitely wouldn't call McConnel stupid.  Evil and amoral, but not stupid.


I would, however, call admiralsnackbar stupid.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: Has anyone ever said that Alito was in over his head?  Yeah, he's focused, agenda driven, and evil, but he never struck me as being particularly bright.

Any jurisprudence that he's produced that seems insightful?  Regardless of whether you agree with his findings?

/Scalia was evil but was smart.


I was at a thing where several people practically spooged their drawers asking Scalia a couple "gotcha" type questions which he handled in stride, seemed to know more about the esoteric little subject the person was asking about and then made everyone in the room feel dumb for being a human being same as him. It was quite something.  People say the guy was smart but it was more than that.  Way more. It was next level smarts.
 
Avigdore
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Dafatone: Meh. There's something off-putting and a little sexist to declaring her not smart enough to be a justice because she's allegedly not handling politics right, especially for a SCOTUS justice where the politics don't actually impact her job. What, Alito gets credit for being "smart" because he throws out a lot of pouty dissents and concurrence? Pfft.

Judge her on her opinions and the opinions she signs on to. There's certainly more than enough to do that.

I would say she's not smart enough to be a SCOTUS judge because she was only a regular judge for a handful of years before being nominated, but that's just me.


I think we can all agree that someone who wasn't a judge long enough isn't qualified to be SCOTUS.
 
Chevello
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The whole article to me read like they are trying to bait her into offering more opinions when there's a ruling. Like she reads Slate or something.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's weird how the article describes her approach as technical and scholarly but concludes she's not intellectual enough.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bloobeary: She does what she's told, and doesn't think about it.
That makes her the perfect woman, by republican standards.


Fark user imageView Full Size


A justice AND a mother.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Ragin' Asian: AdmirableSnackbar: "Wow, these people kicking the shiat out of us are incredibly stupid" - Democrats

OK, well, what does that make you when you get outmaneuvered by complete farking morons every goddamn time? Maybe try fighting back?

Someone a few threads down said it's easy to just sit back and look smug. I can't really remember who that was.

Calling ACB stupid is sitting back and being smug.

Fighting back - which the people you support refuse to do - would be a better tactic.


Do I vote for imperfect politicians? Yes. I also volunteer, write grants for local non-profits pro bono, and I'm a Big Brother. Involvement isn't just politics.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
1 Timothy 2:12 seems relevant here.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The good news is we probably only have 30 more years of her helping to dismantling democracy and there's no way we're going to make it that long.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Opacity: She's subtle arrogant. She knows she doesn't have to do anything anymore. She doesn't have to explain, she doesn't have to ask questions during oral arguments, she doesn't have to write commentary in opinions. She's there for life, and she's choosing to phone it in.

As opposed to the unwritten rule of the court, which is to educate everyone about how they got to their opinions (or, disagree with the opinions). She's not giving anything back for her ticket. In that way, she's worse than, say, BeerBro. He at least makes a half hearted attempt.

She's the worst justice on the bench right now.


I don't know if she's the worst justice on the bench.  She's not pulling wild ideas out of her ass like Alito does.  He elicits a greater degree of damage than a wall flower because he's going full scorched earth.  Thomas is a wall flower but from time to time announces his intentions (see his remarks after Roe was struck down).
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

wichitaleaf: Notre Dame law grad, Slate article, whatever.


George W. Bush: Harvard Business School MBA grad:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: I was at a thing where several people practically spooged their drawers asking Scalia a couple "gotcha" type questions which he handled in stride,seemed to know more about the esoteric little subject the person was asking about and then made everyone in the room feel dumb for being a human being same as him.


This is the equivalent of a parlor trick based on experience vs. inexperience, nothing more. Someone inexperienced always thinks their "gotcha" or clever move is something out of left field, something revolutionary and game-changing. It almost never is, and Scalia had been around long enough that he'd undoubtedly heard and responded to everything being asked of him, in some fashion, dozens of times before.

Put him in a room full of constitutional scholars, top-tier jurists, and sitting justices from the various districts and let them pepper him with gotcha questions, and you'd see very different results. Which is why people like Scalia don't generally allow those sorts of audiences to freely challenge them.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: AdmirableSnackbar: Ragin' Asian: AdmirableSnackbar: "Wow, these people kicking the shiat out of us are incredibly stupid" - Democrats

OK, well, what does that make you when you get outmaneuvered by complete farking morons every goddamn time? Maybe try fighting back?

Someone a few threads down said it's easy to just sit back and look smug. I can't really remember who that was.

Calling ACB stupid is sitting back and being smug.

Fighting back - which the people you support refuse to do - would be a better tactic.

Do I vote for imperfect politicians? Yes. I also volunteer, write grants for local non-profits pro bono, and I'm a Big Brother. Involvement isn't just politics.


That's a lot of smug right there rather than admitting you were wrong.
 
jso2897
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But she had Emails.
Didn't smile enough.
Totes worth it.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Dafatone: Meh. There's something off-putting and a little sexist to declaring her not smart enough to be a justice because she's allegedly not handling politics right, especially for a SCOTUS justice where the politics don't actually impact her job. What, Alito gets credit for being "smart" because he throws out a lot of pouty dissents and concurrence? Pfft.

Judge her on her opinions and the opinions she signs on to. There's certainly more than enough to do that.


"I bet they disapprove of her choice of shoes, too.  Nobody asks what brand of shoes Clarence is wearing this week.  Therefor all media and everyone disparaging her is sexist."

So ... why hasn't anyone been commenting on her outfits?  Isn't that normally what media does when they disapprove of a powerful woman?

Is that a win?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I should note that i think dafatone is correct
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You do have to have some intelligence, whether good or evil, in order to get into law school and get a degree, unlike internet nerds who do nothing but complain all day on the internet.
 
p89tech
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
(Checks author of hit piece article. Yep, it's a white guy.)

Nothing exposes the "white man's burden / white savior" mindset of white "Progressives" more than them having a melt down over Conservative women and minorities.

Be it Rex Chapman saying Clarence Thomas isn't really black because Chapman never saw him at an NBA game, or Joy Behar saying Thomas isn't really black because all REAL black people support abortion, white "Progressives" tend to get away with saying some pretty racist shiat.

And some pretty misogynistic stuff, too. Yep, Amy Barrett is an empty headed pretty face put up there to keep the women folk happy. She must be dumb, there's not other explanation for why a woman might have opinions that are NOT "Progressive", especially on abortion.

I'm not saying there aren't racists and misogynists on the Right because there sure as hell are. But at least they tend to be open and honest about it so I know who to keep an eye on.

Be it because of guilt or just because they know their views will hurt them, those on the Left tend to be quiet and subtle until they think a minority member or women has crossed the line. Then they make the mistake of believing their White Savior / Shining Knight To The Rescue BS and do their best to remind the "brown people" and women folk to stay in their lane.
 
