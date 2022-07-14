 Skip to content
(MSN)   So where are those brain-eating amoeba at in the United States? It's a surprise they don't starve where most of them are   (msn.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just when I am about to swim.....then again the lake I will be at is usually colder than a witch's elbow.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, just don't stick your head underwater?

//Problem solved
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kermit the forg: So, just don't stick your head underwater?

//Problem solved


Best to wrap your head in a plastic bag before swimming out.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is this news? I remember stories about this back in the 90s. A House diagnosis was about it. Things can't be that slow.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always wondered why tons of people swim in rivers and lakes and only a handful per year get infected. I rarely see people swim with nose plugs. Were those people extra-susceptible for some reason? Just in the wrong spot of water at the wrong time?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's like veal -- the amoeba's want their brains exceedingly tender and look for ones that have been kept dormant for most of their lives.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Maybe it's like veal -- the amoebas want their brains exceedingly tender and look for ones that have been kept dormant for most of their lives.


FTFM.  I swear I know how to use apostrophe's
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've got bigger problems in Florida... Rhonda Santis is going to kill us off one way or the other...and swimming in lakes...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kermit the forg: So, just don't stick your head underwater?

//Problem solved


Waterskiing is a particular risk. You don't want to get water up into your sinus and a jet of 25+ mph to the face is going to do exactly that.

The amoeba is everywhere. It can't be controlled. If the still water gets warm the amoeba population goes up. If you let it get into the sinus your immune system has to respond quick. If your immune system doesn't bring its A-game than the amoebas can get into the brain where the immune system can't get to it.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
futurama gif
simpson gif
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not adjusted for population, so CA, TX and FL are higher than OK and AR, despite having lower cases per million.
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luckily your privates aren't actually a brain although they don't most of your thinking.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
California has 8+ cases?! I call shenanigans, bro, we're all out of water.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"at" 🙄
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
New Mexico: "Cant have Brain Eating Amoebas if you got no water! Checkmate!"
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

portnoyd: How is this news? I remember stories about this back in the 90s. A House diagnosis was about it. Things can't be that slow.


No, that was lupus.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Don't let the liberals scare you from swimming!
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My friend got me some Christmas Brain Eating Amoebas one year as a present and I had them hanging in my cubicle at work.

Then my bosses daughter caught this while on vacation and ended up dying the week after they returned.

They went in hiding after that. But still around.

CSS?????
 
Tranquil Hegemony [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Starve?  No.  Looks like they've been enjoying the bounty since the Nixon administration.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

portnoyd: How is this news? I remember stories about this back in the 90s. A House diagnosis was about it. Things can't be that slow.


Global warming ls raising the average temperature of reservoirs, and the closer our environment is to our body temperature, the more survivable it is for organisms that are adapted to live in human bodies, so the more frequently we'll things like brain amoebas.
 
That KY Girl
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Bartender at a local watering hole has been struggling for over a year with a significant eye trauma. After 3 months of doctor visits, antibiotics, and steroids, docs finally discovered a microscopic parasite in her eye.  Got in her eye during a shower (they live on a farm and use well water).  One corneal transplant and multiple visits to specialists around the country and she's still not 💯. I'm betting her case ends up in a medical journal at some point.

/not so csb
 
Quinzy [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What a BS article.  These numbers are over sixty years.  Everybody panic....
 
