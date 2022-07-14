 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Wilson ..... Wilson ...... WILSON   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
19
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

19 Comments     (+0 »)
Sid Vicious' Corpse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


wrong pop culture reference?
 
Olthoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sid Vicious' Corpse: [Fark user image image 238x179]

wrong pop culture reference?


Yes
 
l'otters are not afraid
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Amazingly the ball had been lost ten days earlier by brothers Tryphon, 11, and six-year-old Thanos.
 
rfenster
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Sid Vicious' Corpse: [Fark user image 238x179]

wrong pop culture reference?


Hi Di Ho, Neighbor!

or was it "Hide the Ho, Neighbor!"
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Bueller?  Bueller?  Anyone?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Holidaymaker

why can't you Brits just use normal words
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
this generation is so weak. the pansy had a ball?  i bet he didn't even have any hallucinations that helped him understand his past.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A man named only "Ivan" and a pic of the mayor with two random people, one of whom is holding the ball.

I don't expect much from the Mail, but this is beyond lazy.
 
rfenster
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

l'otters are not afraid: Amazingly the ball had been lost ten days earlier by brothers Tryphon, 11, and six-year-old Thanos.


Getting their ball back should be a snap
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh out near Stonehenge, I lived alone
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And now I've got that Phish ditty in my head
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

l'otters are not afraid: Amazingly the ball had been lost ten days earlier by brothers Tryphon, 11, and six-year-old Thanos.


Oh snap!
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Duh-duh. Duh-duh. Wiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiilson!

Duh-duh. Duh-duh. Wiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiilson!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
melmagazine.comView Full Size
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fenton. Fenton! Jesus Christ. FENTON!!
 
Unda
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [images.squarespace-cdn.com image 500x248] [View Full Size image _x_]


Oh is Rum Ham a reference to Wilson? I still haven't seen Castaway.
 
rfenster
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hi guys, what's going on in this thread?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
see, this is why polluting the oceans is wonderful.  Imagine how comfy he would've been had he found a massive plastic island?

LUXURY!
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

