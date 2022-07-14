 Skip to content
(WFAA Fort Worth)   Still dealing with a substandard electrical grid that has killed hundreds, and now a lack of running water, inferior infrastructure continues to plague war-torn Somalia... no wait, make that the US state with the 9th largest GDP on the entire planet   (wfaa.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a municipality thing.  *However* it does make me think about where the water is coming from.  I read, years ago that a single private entity was and had been purchasing a huge majority chunk of the water in the state.  That sucks and without looking into it further, *does* make me think that is where are water/tax money is going to end up.

Texas isn't unique in this.  I've seen private interests in Colorado getting particular about the water they or their families have owned for decades - getting the NF service to take care of it and such.  That sucks as they are essentially using tax money to manage the resource they own which is possibly nullifying the taxes on the money they make selling that resource.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they know what's really important
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shocking. Wait, not shocking. Grid no worky.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Congrats on your victory and freedom from water! Who needs water when we have Coke Zero am I right?
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Jaws_Victim: Congrats on your victory and freedom from water! Who needs water when we have Coke Zero am I right?


You spelled Brawndo wrong.
 
gregario
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jaws_Victim: Congrats on your victory and freedom from water! Who needs water when we have Coke Zero am I right?


You meant Brawndo.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm in a non-Texas community with "forever chemicals" detected in the water that in over two years they still haven't cleaned up (bottled water, paid for by ME for everything), so yeah.  It isn't just Texas being irresponsible.  Tons of places are, in various ways.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"However, due to excessive outdoor watering, residents' usage levels have exceeded this amount by about 1 million gallons extra per day for the last several weeks,"

Texans not sacrificing slightly for the better of everyone.  Say it isn't so, that's so unlike Texans.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

stevenboof: "However, due to excessive outdoor watering, residents' usage levels have exceeded this amount by about 1 million gallons extra per day for the last several weeks,"

Texans not sacrificing slightly for the better of everyone.  Say it isn't so, that's so unlike Texans.


I have genuinely never met a Texan I liked.

While this is true of almost everywhere, it's still nice to be able to say something bad about Texas.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I like the way that the news blurb ends with praying for the problem to go away.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
TFA says they were cut off because they were watering their lawns -heavily- during the drought.

My oldest critter recently told me that lawns were a sign of the decadent rich. It was a way for rich people to show the world that they had fertile land and chose to grow nothing but grass, simply because they thought it looked nice.

Simple fix Texas, if you live in a desert, don't have a golf course lawn.
 
tuxbabe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sh@#thole states
 
robodog
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wow, their excess consumption per-capita is about 250% of my family's total consumption and I live next to the largest source of fresh water on the planet.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jaws_Victim: Congrats on your victory and freedom from water! Who needs water when we have Coke Zero am I right?


Mountain Dew and Dr Pepper, most likely
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Water management for distribution to the people is the foundation of civilization.  It's a natural monopoly in dry places (like North Texas), and is a nightmare if it's in the hands of uncaring private business or if the people aren't really clued in that it's the ultimate shared resource.

Sounds like the people there kept watering their landscaping during the heatwave even after being told to cut back.   Being willing to pay a high water bill to save your grass won't generate more water in the resevoirs.  All the money in the world can't force it to rain in the desert.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
But thier guns are safe and they can still punish whores and colored peopke, right?.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
LOL. Are all you Texas billionaires enjoying your Trump tax cuts? Shame we can't afford real infrastructure in this country.

/ I am sorry for your lots
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's like they're trying to attract Californians.
 
SouthParkCon [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So 4k people being stupid and watering their lawns in a drought = OMG!11!!!11 Grid failure for millions, what a shiathole!!11!!!!111!!!!

It's disingenuous when the Right does it Left-mitter. Try not to copy their playbook so closely.

(Who am I kidding. The Lefty-Mods love this stuff 😀)
 
bunny_of_chaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It would help if the lawns were not cut so short that it goes into shock and turns brown and crunchy; therefore, lawn needs more water.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So 3/4th of the states now are in a drought.  The Dustbowl era represented a drought that actually did end.  Some droughts can last 500 years of so.  No one knows your name after that.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If you don't like it you're free to buy your electricity elsewhere.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: Water management for distribution to the people is the foundation of civilization.  It's a natural monopoly in dry places (like North Texas), and is a nightmare if it's in the hands of uncaring private business or if the people aren't really clued in that it's the ultimate shared resource.

Sounds like the people there kept watering their landscaping during the heatwave even after being told to cut back.   Being willing to pay a high water bill to save your grass won't generate more water in the resevoirs.  All the money in the world can't force it to rain in the desert.


Although it wasn't a reservoir it was storage tanks that went dry.  Useage went up and supply stayed the same.
Seems to me like this could have and should have been avoided by someone monitoring the tanks and increasing what they were purchasing when it started to go low.
Your looking at a week of high useage, buying 50% more for 1 week should not translate a significantly higher bill and emergency allocations like that should be built into the contract.
It's a small town, since they don't seem to be able to control themselves it looks like they need to purchase more storage and review their supply agreement.  Things are only going to get hotter.
 
SamLowryDZ-015
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: TFA says they were cut off because they were watering their lawns -heavily- during the drought.

My oldest critter recently told me that lawns were a sign of the decadent rich. It was a way for rich people to show the world that they had fertile land and chose to grow nothing but grass, simply because they thought it looked nice.

Simple fix Texas, if you live in a desert, don't have a golf course lawn.


Some parts of Texas are desert like, others not.  It's a big state.  HOA's  are part of the problem though, can't hardly buy a house without one and they have strict rules about keeping a grass lawn and shrubberies.  Biding my time until the water crisis lets me kill off the damn lawn.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've never lost power at my current place. I did trip the breaker once because I was brewing coffee and making wings in a toaster oven at the same time. They can be on at the same time but the brewing coffee thing is a no no.

Which reminds me I need to make wings.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bunny_of_chaos: It would help if the lawns were not cut so short that it goes into shock and turns brown and crunchy; therefore, lawn needs more water.


Was there a picture of their short cut grass or are you assuming?
2.5 inches is where I cut, 3 if it's going to be hot for a while or if I miss a mowing.
 
ClintonTyree [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Residents wouldn't cut back consumption during drought and kept watering lawns despite appeals not to. Water provided to town at a rate above the usual rate still couldn't match demand. Town exceeded daily supply, residents went dry, supplier said stop watering your damn lawns and you'll have enough water.

Not seeing a problem here, honestly. If there were swift, actual consequences to the cities and farmers out west for irrational and unsustainable water consumption, we'd be closer to implementing solutions.
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'll say it again...no sympathy.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Who knew that a system where bragging about how stupid you are gets you put in charge of everything would lead to failures?
 
mojo_the_helper_monkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Move to Texas!  Our regressive tax policies means it's not actually cheaper (unless you're already rich) and your standard of living will noticeably decrease because of our shiatty infrastructure and underfunded/non-existent public services!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I bet Hell has running water and A/C now.

media.allauthor.comView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mojo_the_helper_monkey: Our regressive tax policies


THIS.

Basing a huge chunk of state tax revenues on property taxes really sucks.  My income stays relatively flat, but over the past decade, my property taxes have doubled.  I make less net income now than I did ten farking years ago..

Sure, I could sell my house and reap a huge windfall, but then what?  Live in a van down by the river?

Meanwhile, someone making 10 times what I do barely feels that tax increase at all, even if they live in a house that costs 10 times mine.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Let crooks run the state, get crooked results.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

stevenboof: "However, due to excessive outdoor watering, residents' usage levels have exceeded this amount by about 1 million gallons extra per day for the last several weeks,"

Texans not sacrificing slightly for the better of everyone.  Say it isn't so, that's so unlike Texans.


ClintonTyree: Residents wouldn't cut back consumption during drought and kept watering lawns despite appeals not to. Water provided to town at a rate above the usual rate still couldn't match demand. Town exceeded daily supply, residents went dry, supplier said stop watering your damn lawns and you'll have enough water.

Not seeing a problem here, honestly. If there were swift, actual consequences to the cities and farmers out west for irrational and unsustainable water consumption, we'd be closer to implementing solutions.



Their water district *just* posted a conservation notice on the 12th (I can't find one for before).

I know my water district (Clear Lake Water Authority, in and around NASA-JSC) will literally drive around and cite/charge people who are watering their lawns during the day time in the middle of a shortage after a notice is posted (conserve bulletins are rare around here).

In any case, posting a notice on the 12th, then running out of water on the 13th smacks of shiat handling/management by the local water authority more than it does 4000 people-homes worth of residents gleefully and carelessly hosing down their lawn at 3pm with shiat-eating grins on the face.
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They're getting exactly what they want and exactly what they vote for. Let them have it, but let's keep it confined to their state. I don't want any of their political exports.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

aungen: stevenboof: "However, due to excessive outdoor watering, residents' usage levels have exceeded this amount by about 1 million gallons extra per day for the last several weeks,"

Texans not sacrificing slightly for the better of everyone.  Say it isn't so, that's so unlike Texans.

I have genuinely never met a Texan I liked.

While this is true of almost everywhere, it's still nice to be able to say something bad about Texas.


Really? I've met a shiat ton. Bunch of them first gen parents from Mexico, Asia or central America, but plenty who have been there generations. Every state in the US is like that, good people and a lot of assholes. I'm more one of the assholes. But I'm working in it.
 
abbarach
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Dammit, Texas, this wasn't supposed to be an instruction manual:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There's a particular Farker from Texas 'round these parts that tries to do their best when trying to take up for their state.

Feel kind of bad for them, because things like this shows that Texas isn't helping.

/it's been easy dunks lately on the Lone Star State
 
BraFish
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Been in Texas for around 20 years now.  Fark this place.
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: mojo_the_helper_monkey: Our regressive tax policies

THIS.

Basing a huge chunk of state tax revenues on property taxes really sucks.  My income stays relatively flat, but over the past decade, my property taxes have doubled.  I make less net income now than I did ten farking years ago..

Sure, I could sell my house and reap a huge windfall, but then what?  Live in a van down by the river?

Meanwhile, someone making 10 times what I do barely feels that tax increase at all, even if they live in a house that costs 10 times mine.


This sounds very Texasy - Go be poor somewhere else!
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How ridiculous to compare Texas to Somalia.

Controlled by religious extremists who exert power via gangs of armed zealots, Texas is the largest state in the USA.
 
