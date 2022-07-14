 Skip to content
(NYPost)   I shot an arrow in the air, it landed I know not where. ER doctors: Found it in your neighbor's head   (nypost.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
....Message for you sir...
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What the hell kind of crossbow uses a 42 inch arrow?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You don't fire at anything you don't intend to destroy.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hey, uh, you mind? Can I get that back, please?
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I shot an arrow in the air, it landed I know not where. ER doctors: Found it in your neighbor's head

And you are lucky they're not dead

/had to complete the rhyme somehow
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When I was about 7 years-old, our neighbor who was a bowhunter gave me one of his recurve bows and four arrows.  This was awesome, but also probably not a good idea.  Nobody seemed to care though as my parents never complained.  One day I decided to see how high I could shoot an arrow and I never found it.  It probably ended up in someone's garden.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

beezeltown: What the hell kind of crossbow uses a 42 inch arrow?

The Face Piercer XL

Fark user imageFark user image
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sad Story bro time:

When I was a volunteer firefighter, our chief's grandson was running around in the field next to the firehouse. Nobody thought anything of it. Until he tripped and landed face first on a broken arrow someone had left after target practice. Most senseless accident I've ever seen. Nobody did anything wrong, nobody could have expected it. But a little kid died because he got an arrow through the brain perhaps months after it was shot.

It's just a pointy stick.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: You don't fire at anything you don't intend to destroy.


And yet, still no more effective than yelling at the clouds.
 
Teambaylagoon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My bad..
We cool?
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Subby:  I shot an arrow in the air, it landed I know not where.
Er Doctors: Found it in your neighbor's head...

So are they alive or are they dead?
 
wage0048
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Once the rockets arrows are up, who cares where they come down?  That's not my department."

-Wernher Von Braun
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Crossbows are no joke.

I've a fairly small one that was a gift, and it's remarkable how much penetration it can get- I've seen video of the same model putting a bolt through the side of a Dumpster (which is decently thick steel) pretty easily.

When I go shoot that thing it's the same protocols as if I'm using a gun.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 minute ago  

beezeltown: What the hell kind of crossbow uses a 42 inch arrow?


A ballista?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
