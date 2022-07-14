 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   The monkey pox, it burns   (local10.com) divider line
    Broward County, Florida, Miami-Dade County, Florida, Jonathan Araujo, South Florida metropolitan area, Immune system, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Influenza, monkeypox patients  
22 Comments     (+0 »)
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let's check the big board...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Good work, everyone. Solid performances all around. Don't forget to infect your children in time for the back-to-school season.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Stop having sex. And stop going out. There is a pandemic going on.
 
alice_600
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Anyone caught the monkey?
 
Eravior
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

alice_600: Anyone caught the monkey?


That guy with gonorrhea sure did.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Red red wine, you make me feel so fine
Monkey Pox'n feelin' on the sweet Dep line
The line broke, monkey pox get choked,
Burn bad monkey pox, on his little rowing boat
 
foo monkey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

alice_600: Anyone caught the monkey?


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Stop having sex. And stop going out. There is a pandemic going on.


I don't think this even matters anymore.  A huge percent of the population said fark it, and now it's out of control and not going anywhere.  It's now people + covid and there is literally nothing we can do to stop it at this point, it's going to continue to mutate and spread.

The only thing us responsible people can do at this point is get vaxxed and boosted so that when we eventually get it, it won't be that severe.

/we could have stopped the spread
//but too many idiots would prefer their kids wearing bulletproof backpacks over masks
///I don't know what's happened to this farking country, growing up I didn't realize there were so damn many idiots here.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"It's serious. It's not just sexually transmitted. It's not a gay disease," Araujo said adding, "I didn't get it from risky behavior. I got it from going clubbing with my friends."

This guy doesn't seem to understand that going clubbing with friends is risky behavior when a nasty virus is circulating. Too many people refuse to use their brains and just follow a routine, even when circumstances change.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Stop having sex.


You mean like with other people? Or do I have to stop all sex?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Some Russian bio-warfare lab guy will be getting a nice bonus

/shame that its in rubles
 
scalpod
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

alice_600: Anyone caught the monkey?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Never mind the monkey, anyone seen Randy?

RANDY!!!
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Malenfant: "It's serious. It's not just sexually transmitted. It's not a gay disease," Araujo said adding, "I didn't get it from risky behavior. I got it from going clubbing with my friends."

This guy doesn't seem to understand that going clubbing with friends is risky behavior when a nasty virus is circulating. Too many people refuse to use their brains and just follow a routine, even when circumstances change.


To be fair, clubbing with your friends is pretty fun, even without the sex.

Weird that more people at that club didn't get it though.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Some Russian bio-warfare lab guy will be getting a nice bonus

/shame that its in rubles


We're not dealing with Russian biowarfare, but we probably will because the Russians and Republicans taught our rubes to intentionally spread diseases, leaving us very vulnerable.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Do not kiss, hug, cuddle, or have sex with someone with monkeypox.

Well, there goes my weekend plans.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"It's serious. It's not just sexually transmitted. It's not a gay disease," Araujo said adding, "I didn't get it from risky behavior. I got it from going clubbing with my friends."
...
Araujo said his mental health has also suffered during the quarantine.

Clearly.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: waxbeans: Stop having sex. And stop going out. There is a pandemic going on.

I don't think this even matters anymore.  A huge percent of the population said fark it, and now it's out of control and not going anywhere.  It's now people + covid and there is literally nothing we can do to stop it at this point, it's going to continue to mutate and spread.

The only thing us responsible people can do at this point is get vaxxed and boosted so that when we eventually get it, it won't be that severe.

/we could have stopped the spread
//but too many idiots would prefer their kids wearing bulletproof backpacks over masks
///I don't know what's happened to this farking country, growing up I didn't realize there were so damn many idiots here.


If you haven't gotten vexed yet you are not a responsible person!
 
Dafatone
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: waxbeans: Stop having sex. And stop going out. There is a pandemic going on.

I don't think this even matters anymore.  A huge percent of the population said fark it, and now it's out of control and not going anywhere.  It's now people + covid and there is literally nothing we can do to stop it at this point, it's going to continue to mutate and spread.

The only thing us responsible people can do at this point is get vaxxed and boosted so that when we eventually get it, it won't be that severe.

/we could have stopped the spread
//but too many idiots would prefer their kids wearing bulletproof backpacks over masks
///I don't know what's happened to this farking country, growing up I didn't realize there were so damn many idiots here.


As to COVID, there's no such thing as it being too widespread. The amount of COVID cases is the amount of COVID cases. There's less COVID in the world or the country today than there was at the peak of omicron in January or the delta wave last fall.

There's no such thing as it being deeply embedded in the public. There's no such thing as "endemic." At any time, we're about six weeks of nobody leaving the house across the world from being done with COVID.

Now, that's not going to happen. I'm not saying it should happen. But we were six weeks of nobody leaving the house from being done with COVID at the start of the pandemic, at the middle of the pandemic, and today.
 
CCNP
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Anybody remember when they tried to do away with the name "monkey pox," so as to not offend...monkeys, I guess. https://www.npr.org/2022/06/15/1105188732/monkeypox-new-name-who-world-health
 
chitownmike
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MythDragon: waxbeans: Stop having sex.

You mean like with other people? Or do I have to stop all sex?


...you don't have to stop your faping, just quit doing it by the playground
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"It's serious. It's not just sexually transmitted. It's not a gay disease," Araujo said adding, "I didn't get it from risky behavior.

The lady doth protest too much, methinks
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"I didn't get it from risky behavior. I got it from going clubbing with my friends."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Jonathan Araujo, who lives in Miami and works as a bartender at the Palace in South Beach, is among the monkeypox patients who want officials to take more aggressive action against the outbreak.

Wrong farking state for that
 
