(Daily Star)   Princess Diana Facebook group pleads with members to stop posting masturbation stories, turning group into a car crash (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
42
42 Comments     (+0 »)
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just bookmarking this thread so I can come back and read it once I've finished with my spicy wank.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm all about Kate.

Wait, what if Dianna was secretly alive and made out with Kate?!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Maybe there doesn't need to be a Princess Diana Facebook group. Only crazy people would join such a thing.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Princess Diana Facebook group gives final masturbation warning after 'recurring issue"

Recurringissue
 
mrparks
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That seems like an odd place to talk about wanking.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is a spicy wank where you masturbate after rubbing chiles on your hands? Because I, um... definitely don't recommend that.
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"No one is going to be impressed and give you a high five (especially considering where that hand has been)."

Got me there. I laughed
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hot Take: The only one of the entire lot who's worth a damn is the one who chose his wife and family over the monarchy.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
keepmeme.comView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Well that was a disappointment.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

What the HELL, England?
No wonder nobody likes you.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I honestly thought this was going to be fan-fic focused on how, um, unsatisfied she was in her loveless marriage.

Come to think of it, maybe someone should do that.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Mucky members of a Princess Diana group on Facebook have been warned to stop degrading her memory by announcing when they're about to pleasure themselves.

Thank goodness nobody on fark does this.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: [Fark user image 425x604]
Well that was a disappointment.


sheknows.comView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ghastly: I'm just bookmarking this thread so I can come back and read it once I've finished with my spicy wank.


You use sriracha as lube...?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

perigee: [Fark user image image 152x144]
[Fark user image image 260x194]
What the HELL, England?
No wonder nobody likes you.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OwnTheRide
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Seems like the appropriate amount of backlash for the expectation that we all call that dude pretty.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well its kind of strange how that one song Bryan Adams wrote about being obsessed with Diana simply disappeared from the face of the earth after she died.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I know a social media site that would accept them.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
U wot m8?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gawdzila: Is a spicy wank where you masturbate after rubbing chiles on your hands? Because I, um... definitely don't recommend that.


What about sounding with a Thai chili?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So.  Great Britain, a country known for its topless page 6 girls in news papers censors the word wank with w***?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
lol, normally I'd be like, "How gross and weird" but a group for mourning the death of some chick who died 25 years ago is kinda gross and weird in and of itself.

Seems like folks are just trolling people who are un-ironic members of the group - saying they're wanking off to mock the people metaphorically wanking off to her memory.
 
Don Mattingly Can Kill You - And Will
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Seems like a good chance to release my story of royal romance at the AIDS camp in Burundi
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
These tales are about Princess Diana BEFORE the crash, right? Not after? Or during?
 
reveal101
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How did they know Princess Diana had dandruff?

They found her head and shoulders in the glove compartment.
 
Bslim
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Masturbation of Diana by a Facebook Group is my second straight to Pornhub production. It's based on the Assassination of Jesse James the Coward Robert Ford.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No idea what in tarnation is up with these tags, but I love it.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I feel like the Daily Star, which use to be a pretty good news source, is a real mixed bag these days.  This drivel about dirty talk on some old Facebook page gets top billing while you have to scroll down to find information that's actually useful to the reader: "Woman does a poo during violent Primark brawl as shoppers watch in horror".
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: perigee: [Fark user image image 152x144]
[Fark user image image 260x194]
What the HELL, England?
No wonder nobody likes you.

[Fark user image image 425x345]


Qu'est-ce que c'est!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ if you're scratching your head, never mind. You would have had to watch the show.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I saw that movie.
Crash (1996) David Cronenberg
Youtube 5bZ5ZvsryM8
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Now listen, you weirdos, Diana has been dead for years, and it's time for you all to retire this.
You know what killed the Princess?  People like you.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Now listen, you weirdos, Diana has been dead for years, and it's time for you all to retire this.
You know what killed the Princess?  People like you.


*unzips trousers*

Go on...
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: So.  Great Britain, a country known for its topless page 6 girls in news papers censors the word wank with w***?


Some things never change

"The practice of hinting by single letters those expletives with which profane and violent people are wont to garnish their discourse, strikes me as a proceeding which, however well meant, is weak and futile. I cannot tell what good it does - what feeling it spares - what horror it conceals."
- Charlotte Brontë's 1850 preface to Wuthering Heights
 
houstondragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Now listen, you weirdos, Diana has been dead for years, and it's time for you all to retire this.
You know what killed the Princess?  People like you.


Does anyone have photos of her in her knickers?  I might want to join the group later.  Best to make sure I have a link, just in case.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Now listen, you weirdos, Diana has been dead for years, and it's time for you all to retire this.
You know what killed the Princess?  People like you.


The royal family are people like us? Wut
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh, sorry.  I was looking for the "Speccy Wank" group
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

"GO 'WAY. BATIN' TO HER ROYAL JUGS!"
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gawdzila: Is a spicy wank where you masturbate after rubbing chiles on your hands?


Close...but not the same picture
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Dave Brockie Experience - Lady Died
Youtube ISHjmaNvwoo
/naughty word warning
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
