(CNN)   Day 141 of WW3: UKR, RUS, TUR and UN agree to coordination center for security of grain exports thru Black Sea. Ukraine forces on offensive in south and Russian artillery active in Donetsk and Kharkiv. It's your Thursday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks like another offensive. Why no artillery?

In other news in the thread link, "Ukraine has severed diplomatic ties with North Korea in response to Pyongyang's official recognition of the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk republics in the eastern Donbas region."

OK, so we have the Dark Alliance of (so far) Russia, Iran, and North Korea. Which country is next to join? How many do we need to fulfill some stupid prophecy in Revelation?
 
Bob Able [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukraine war: Deal in sight to end Ukrainian grain blockade - Turkey

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-62159804


Before progress was announced, diplomats said negotiations included plans for Ukrainian vessels to guide grain ships in and out of mined port waters.

It was also suggested that Russia would be urged to respect a truce while shipments move and that Turkey - supported by the UN - would offer to inspect ships to allay Russian fears of weapons smuggling.

Hopefully something good comes from this
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have to admit to feeling buoyed by those diagrams yesterday showing the ROF from the ruscists declining after the ammo dump strikes by Ukraine. I'm hoping for more! HQs and bridges next please!
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Another day, another Russian precision strike on critical Ukrainian infrasturcture*

*playground

This farking war...
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bob Able: Ukraine war: Deal in sight to end Ukrainian grain blockade - Turkey

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-62159804


Before progress was announced, diplomats said negotiations included plans for Ukrainian vessels to guide grain ships in and out of mined port waters.

It was also suggested that Russia would be urged to respect a truce while shipments move and that Turkey - supported by the UN - would offer to inspect ships to allay Russian fears of weapons smuggling.

Hopefully something good comes from this


Weapons smuggling? On freight ships?

The entire world is flying and driving  weapons into Ukraine at a pace which will surely set records. The Russians have failed at stopping this or even slowing it in a bottleneck.

Why would they need to wait for a ship to bring in arms when state of the art systems are being delivered to their doorstep in Amazon boxes?
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: Bob Able: Ukraine war: Deal in sight to end Ukrainian grain blockade - Turkey

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-62159804


Before progress was announced, diplomats said negotiations included plans for Ukrainian vessels to guide grain ships in and out of mined port waters.

It was also suggested that Russia would be urged to respect a truce while shipments move and that Turkey - supported by the UN - would offer to inspect ships to allay Russian fears of weapons smuggling.

Hopefully something good comes from this

Weapons smuggling? On freight ships?

The entire world is flying and driving  weapons into Ukraine at a pace which will surely set records. The Russians have failed at stopping this or even slowing it in a bottleneck.

Why would they need to wait for a ship to bring in arms when state of the art systems are being delivered to their doorstep in Amazon boxes?


I forget where I heard it, but someone said the best way to understand Russian foreign affairs is to affix a winking emoji or a trollface to the end of every statement. They'll insist on this not because it makes any sense but because they know it's going to hurt literally everyone else with (they think) minimal blowback on them. They're also relying upon the West in particular to play by the rules and assume no ill intent. In this case, they know they aren't going to find weapons because that's weapons-grade stupid, but it will slow the flow of grain out of Ukraine and maybe, just maybe, all the Russian acolytes in Africa and LDCs elsewhere will pin the blame for famines on Ukraine, Europe, and the US.

It's the same "logic" behind draining the cooling pools at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. They're claiming that it's because Ukraine has hidden weapons at the bottoms of these pools. In reality, draining the pools without scramming the reactor first could Three Mile Island it which would be costly in both money and time to repair after the war. But hey, that won't be their problem, now will it?

Or maybe it's just derp. They have displayed weapons-grade idiocy already in this war by attacking Chernobyl and then entrenching in the Red Forest. Perhaps this is being advanced by true believers, lips stained red from the Flavor Aid?
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: I have to admit to feeling buoyed by those diagrams yesterday showing the ROF from the ruscists declining after the ammo dump strikes by Ukraine. I'm hoping for more! HQs and bridges next please!


/ (I sit silently in the corner avoiding eye contact...
// chairs and bottles broken all around...
/// muttering to self to use better captions...)
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

notmyjab: Public Call Box: I have to admit to feeling buoyed by those diagrams yesterday showing the ROF from the ruscists declining after the ammo dump strikes by Ukraine. I'm hoping for more! HQs and bridges next please!

/ (I sit silently in the corner avoiding eye contact...
// chairs and bottles broken all around...
/// muttering to self to use better captions...)


On that note, I've been thinking that we should put together a small-ish weekly update. Something where we can compile the latest information and post towards the start of each day. It would help bring newcomers and infrequent drop-ins get up to speed (assuming they RTFT).

Not sure if it should be rolling 7-day or previous complete week. The former would be more topical but require daily updates. If the latter, it probably needs to cover Saturday-Friday since Saturday and Sunday are the threads most likely to see new people. And trolls telling me to open my eyes and look at the map because this was always going to happen.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x261]

Looks like another offensive. Why no artillery?


Hopefully no artillery because no ammo.

But either way, the casualty numbers look better than yesterday's.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

andrewagill: Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x261]

Looks like another offensive. Why no artillery?

Hopefully no artillery because no ammo.

But either way, the casualty numbers look better than yesterday's.


they're still unloading the trucks by hand.
 
Irisclara [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Following yesterday's in-thread conflict I thought I'd share notmyjab's post explaining to noobs how to avoid getting dogpiled.

Welcome to the Fark Ukraine Thread

what a shill does and why?

By notmyjab

What: We get a fair number of folks wandering in and making unsubstantiated comments like "Ukraine should just give up." "You know Russia is going to win, right?"  No data.  No facts.  Just dumping on the thread.

Why: who knows

Certainly we favor Ukraine in this war.  They've done an unexpected and heroic job defending their homeland from an aggressor looking to wipe them off the map and out of history.  Kyiv existed for almost a thousand years before Moscow, and much of what we in the West think of as Russian culture actually originated with the cossacks that settled in Ukraine via Turkey.

Russia has thrown untrained conscripts to fight, while Ukraine has been getting trained by NATO since 2014.  Ukraine is getting artillery and supplies from the West while Russia is raiding their few remaining friends for bodies to throw at this, while also unable to make anything (most of it came from USSR stock pre-1985, or was made in Ukraine or with imported technology and parts).

So... if someone can make a point and provide data to back it up, then it will be a healthy discussion.  Otherwise, we're here to see the boomies, discuss tactics, artillery, and have some off-topic conversations in between.  I've learned quite a bit about Ukraine's geography, as well as western Europe.  I don't know much about tanks, but have learned from others.  We especially like watching the turret's get airtime when a T-72 takes a direct hit (I think 8 or 9 seconds is the record).  Pros and cons of different rifles and artillery.  I may not be able to remember the details, but it is fascinating to hear from those that do.

It all fits under the category of "interesting sh*t I never thought about before".  Tactics, military organizational structure, supply lines, logistics.  We have people in these threads who have lived this stuff or are true historians.

So... someone who comes in and makes disparaging comments doesn't usually come back.

We have one who is infamous for spewing loads of unfounded information and challenging everyone, then deleting his posts (and their responses).  So we get defensive about time wasters.
 
Irisclara [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Apologies to doctorguilty


Hello, everyone, and welcome to

Putin's Folly! (A Jay Ward Production)

Their trip to Kaliningrad delayed by their train derailing, will Boris and Natasha find a friendly Uber in Lithuania? Find out in today's transporting adventure:

A Trip to the Irredentist or A Long Handled Foinfer
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Welp, Twitter is down. There go my contributions...
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Rob Lee
@RALee85
Video of mortar strikes by Ukrainian SSO's 73rd Naval Special Purpose Center on Russian positions.

boom

/the pictures out of Vinnytsia are heartbreaking
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Welp, Twitter is down. There go my contributions...


Panic!
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
93rd OMBr "Kholodny Yar" destroys the russians and their equipment.

boom with some cooking off
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Welp, Twitter is down. There go my contributions...


It is back for now I think
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Tracianne: GardenWeasel: Welp, Twitter is down. There go my contributions...

It is back for now I think


Not for me... world wide productivity must be skyrocketing.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Tracianne: GardenWeasel: Welp, Twitter is down. There go my contributions...

It is back for now I think

Not for me... world wide productivity must be skyrocketing.


Dafuq is wrong with them? I don't want to WORK. Sigh.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bob Able: Ukraine war: Deal in sight to end Ukrainian grain blockade - Turkey

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-62159804


Before progress was announced, diplomats said negotiations included plans for Ukrainian vessels to guide grain ships in and out of mined port waters.

It was also suggested that Russia would be urged to respect a truce while shipments move and that Turkey - supported by the UN - would offer to inspect ships to allay Russian fears of weapons smuggling.

Hopefully something good comes from this


Russia expected to respect a truce?
Ha!
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Occupiers enter Ukrainian checkpoints in Luhansk region looking for weak points - Luhansk Oblast Military Administration
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Tr0mBoNe: Tracianne: GardenWeasel: Welp, Twitter is down. There go my contributions...

It is back for now I think

Not for me... world wide productivity must be skyrocketing.

Dafuq is wrong with them? I don't want to WORK. Sigh.


Nobody does... I'm at the office to finish off some paper work and make sure nothing catches fire before heading to a patio for lunch and an early weekend.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Guess Twitter is borked.
Reports of a missile strike on a helicopter base about 100 km into the Russian held parts of Kherson.
No details on how successful it was, at least that I've seen
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Bob Able: Ukraine war: Deal in sight to end Ukrainian grain blockade - Turkey

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-62159804


Before progress was announced, diplomats said negotiations included plans for Ukrainian vessels to guide grain ships in and out of mined port waters.

It was also suggested that Russia would be urged to respect a truce while shipments move and that Turkey - supported by the UN - would offer to inspect ships to allay Russian fears of weapons smuggling.

Hopefully something good comes from this

Weapons smuggling? On freight ships?

The entire world is flying and driving  weapons into Ukraine at a pace which will surely set records. The Russians have failed at stopping this or even slowing it in a bottleneck.

Why would they need to wait for a ship to bring in arms when state of the art systems are being delivered to their doorstep in Amazon boxes?


This is an excuse to run a protection racket, nothing more.

(And a veiled admission that if the tables were turned, they would totally try to smuggle weapons in via humanitarian grain shipments)
 
Dinodork
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tracianne: GardenWeasel: Welp, Twitter is down. There go my contributions...

It is back for now I think


Checking in from dinosaur country, missed the past few days but finally have signal.

I was wondering if Twitter was just not working for me.

What did I miss?
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Welp, Twitter is down. There go my contributions...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Tracianne: GardenWeasel: Welp, Twitter is down. There go my contributions...

It is back for now I think

Not for me... world wide productivity must be skyrocketing.


Just got the newsflash on my local newspaper app.  Most of Europe and the US is affected.
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Juc: Guess Twitter is borked.
Reports of a missile strike on a helicopter base about 100 km into the Russian held parts of Kherson.
No details on how successful it was, at least that I've seen


That could be interesting.

I'll be waiting for info on that and the inevitable betrayal by Russia on grain.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Russia blew up another high rise apartment.  Probably in retaliation for all their ammo exploding.
This one was with one or more kalibr, hitting downtown Vinnytsia. It's about 2/3 of the way to Moldova from Kyiv.
Ukrainian city
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Rumors that a Russian SAM blew up their own su-35
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Since I can't pull anything from Twitter at the moment, please enjoy this lovely work of art:

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://sunseed-art.com/product/62a09bbdb640dc06f4486ff/russian-warship
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Irisclara: Following yesterday's in-thread conflict I thought I'd share notmyjab's post explaining to noobs how to avoid getting dogpiled.

Welcome to the Fark Ukraine Thread

what a shill does and why?

By notmyjab

What: We get a fair number of folks wandering in and making unsubstantiated comments like "Ukraine should just give up." "You know Russia is going to win, right?"  No data.  No facts.  Just dumping on the thread.

Why: who knows

Certainly we favor Ukraine in this war.  They've done an unexpected and heroic job defending their homeland from an aggressor looking to wipe them off the map and out of history.  Kyiv existed for almost a thousand years before Moscow, and much of what we in the West think of as Russian culture actually originated with the cossacks that settled in Ukraine via Turkey.

Russia has thrown untrained conscripts to fight, while Ukraine has been getting trained by NATO since 2014.  Ukraine is getting artillery and supplies from the West while Russia is raiding their few remaining friends for bodies to throw at this, while also unable to make anything (most of it came from USSR stock pre-1985, or was made in Ukraine or with imported technology and parts).

So... if someone can make a point and provide data to back it up, then it will be a healthy discussion.  Otherwise, we're here to see the boomies, discuss tactics, artillery, and have some off-topic conversations in between.  I've learned quite a bit about Ukraine's geography, as well as western Europe.  I don't know much about tanks, but have learned from others.  We especially like watching the turret's get airtime when a T-72 takes a direct hit (I think 8 or 9 seconds is the record).  Pros and cons of different rifles and artillery.  I may not be able to remember the details, but it is fascinating to hear from those that do.

It all fits under the category of "interesting sh*t I never thought about before".  Tactics, military organizational structure, supply lines, logistics.  We have people in these threads who have lived this stuff or are true historians.

So... someone who comes in and makes disparaging comments doesn't usually come back.

We have one who is infamous for spewing loads of unfounded information and challenging everyone, then deleting his posts (and their responses).  So we get defensive about time wasters.


Brilliantly stated, well done.

It's almost time to start drinking in germany. Goddamm it 4oclock hurry the hell up and get here.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Welp, Twitter is down. There go my contributions...


Seems back up now
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yellin is going to push for a price call on Russian oil at the g20 concave ministers meeting
https://www.rferl.org/a/us-yellen-russia-g20/31943124.html
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Price cap
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Cnn  talking about himars
https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/14/europe/ukraine-western-weapons-russia-front-lines-intl-cmd/index.html
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Juc: Russia blew up another high rise apartment.  Probably in retaliation for all their ammo exploding.
This one was with one or more kalibr, hitting downtown Vinnytsia. It's about 2/3 of the way to Moldova from Kyiv.
Ukrainian city


I do wonder what the CEP for kalibr and the like is going to turn out to be in practice.  Are the Russians just going "we'll set the aim point for the center of town and it'll hit somewhere in the city"?
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Russian foreign minister complaining about the west training Ukrainians
I assume he threatened nukes, it's sorta their version of tourettes
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russian-foreign-ministry-attacks-west-giving-ukrainian-forces-weapons-training-2022-07-14/
 
i state your name
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Flab: Tr0mBoNe: Tracianne: GardenWeasel: Welp, Twitter is down. There go my contributions...

It is back for now I think

Not for me... world wide productivity must be skyrocketing.

Just got the newsflash on my local newspaper app.  Most of Europe and the US is affected.


I blame Elon Musk for this.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Harlee: Looks like another offensive. Why no artillery?


No ammo?  If it ain't shooting, it would blend right into the background unless you already know where it is.

Or... without ammo, it's not worth the price of the shell to take it out. :P

Just spitballing.
 
Bob Able [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ukraine war: Russian rocket attack kills 20 in Vinnytsia

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-62163071

Russian missiles have struck the central city of Vinnytsia, killing at least 20 people including three children, Ukrainian officials say.
Ninety more were reported wounded in the attack, to the south-west of the capital Kyiv and far from any front lines in the conflict.
Three Russian missiles hit an office block and damaged residential buildings.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called it "an open act of terrorism".
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Polish Hussar: Juc: Russia blew up another high rise apartment.  Probably in retaliation for all their ammo exploding.
This one was with one or more kalibr, hitting downtown Vinnytsia. It's about 2/3 of the way to Moldova from Kyiv.
Ukrainian city

I do wonder what the CEP for kalibr and the like is going to turn out to be in practice.  Are the Russians just going "we'll set the aim point for the center of town and it'll hit somewhere in the city"?


they said they intentionally attacked the building because it was the home of a Ukrainian officer and thus some sort of nazi training thingy

I half expect that bit is Ukrainian disinfo, but Russia is quite awful at justifying itself
 
GrogSmash
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bertor_vidas: notmyjab: Public Call Box: I have to admit to feeling buoyed by those diagrams yesterday showing the ROF from the ruscists declining after the ammo dump strikes by Ukraine. I'm hoping for more! HQs and bridges next please!

/ (I sit silently in the corner avoiding eye contact...
// chairs and bottles broken all around...
/// muttering to self to use better captions...)

On that note, I've been thinking that we should put together a small-ish weekly update. Something where we can compile the latest information and post towards the start of each day. It would help bring newcomers and infrequent drop-ins get up to speed (assuming they RTFT).

Not sure if it should be rolling 7-day or previous complete week. The former would be more topical but require daily updates. If the latter, it probably needs to cover Saturday-Friday since Saturday and Sunday are the threads most likely to see new people. And trolls telling me to open my eyes and look at the map because this was always going to happen.


Ah, but then we'll get certain idjits in here screaming that "this isn't the state of the war" since they can't read something as simple as the line "7 day update".
 
