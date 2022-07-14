 Skip to content
Woman "astounded" after finding huge fish finger as big as her head, keeps giving everyone the fish finger
19
    Seafood  
19 Comments     (+0 »)
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cache
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Trick photography.  She's just really tiny.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I am more astounded she has the exact same expression in every photo.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is fish finger a euphemism for finger bang?

/dnrtfa
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Local Instagram Model finds reason to contact media"
 
deanis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wow, I mean...holy shiat.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That is a tiny head. Is she microcephalic?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Idiocracy was a prophecy, not a comedy, and the times it foretold have arrived.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
...anything is a dildo if...
 
CurmudgeonInDevelopment
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Is fish finger a euphemism for finger bang?


It is now.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

blatz514: [Fark user image 500x300] [View Full Size image _x_]


Done in one.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I am more astounded she has the exact same expression in every photo.


i think she is "astounded" by everything.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I am more astounded she has the exact same expression in every photo.


Women (and to a lesser extent men) who frequently post pictures of themselves on social media know their angles.  While rightly mocked, it's also not without its merit since people that can do it well can highlight their best features.  It's like the opposite of every right wing boomer selfie:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
farkisnotyourpersonaleroticasite.jpg, subby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fish finger reminds me of subby's mom.

/time for lunch!
 
Crankpot
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What a time to be alive...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's not a fish finger....
That's like an ET

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Damn, that chicken finger I found that looked like a penis could have made me internet famous.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You found a giant fishstick?
Yes, quite a surprise!
[...]Right. Um...take a picture...
media.wonderlandmagazine.comView Full Size
 
