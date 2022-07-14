 Skip to content
(NBC News)   After being denied a protective order with the judge citing 'lack of evidence' towards an abusive husband, a woman and her family are dead   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
 Very sad story. They were trapped.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
According to the majority of SCOTUS, the man was just exercising his 2nd amendment rights to shoot his property and take his own life. After all, HIS wife, HIS kids! Mother-in-law had it coming. Gilead rules, y'all!
/s 'cause some jerks are going to 'agree' with me
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Oh your spouse is suicidal and won't leave your home? Be a good girl and keep it in the family. Next case.

/did you expect the failure of society to look differently?
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Imagine how bad it would have looked for his reelection if he'd approved a protective order against that gun.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't understand why she wasn't believe all womened.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: Imagine how bad it would have looked for his reelection if he'd approved a protective order against that gun.


Speaking of which, is the gun OK?  The guy that used it last never cleaned it.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Rich": I'm being stalked and threatened

The police: We're sending assistance right now

Everyone Not Rich: I'm being stalked and threatened

The police: Oh yeah? Good luck with that
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Irreparable injury, indeed. Remember folks, you've got more rights as a man wanting to threaten your family with a gun, than a woman and children wanting to live.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: WickerNipple: Imagine how bad it would have looked for his reelection if he'd approved a protective order against that gun.

Speaking of which, is the gun OK?  The guy that used it last never cleaned it.


The gun was provided counselling after being rescued.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet that judge sleeps very well at night...
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She just needs to remember, God made him the head of the family - and as such, he knows best and whatever he does is right.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Red flags don't help if justice wont act on them.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That judge should not only be fired/removed from office whatever... he should face charges with real jail time.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: That judge should not only be fired/removed from office whatever... he should face charges with real jail time.


He absolutely should not face any criminal penalty.

Like a doctor who makes a misdiagnosis, at most he should be held civilly liable if his decision was indefensibly bad, instead of just tragically bad.

As for job retention, yeah, his bad decisions are definitely fair game for elections.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: That judge should not only be fired/removed from office whatever... he should face charges with real jail time.


I'll bet he gets reelected by a landslide
 
houstondragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Oh your spouse is suicidal and won't leave your home? Be a good girl and keep it in the family. Next case.

/did you expect the failure of society to look differently?


Hey, look, they got a self-service divorce! >.>

Judge should face charges for helping kill her and the kid through negligence.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Whenever someone seeks to purchase a gun, they should be held in jail for at least 90 days to determine who it is they want to kill and why.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If she has any surviving family, they should sue the judge personally.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: "The Rich": I'm being stalked and threatened

The police: We're sending assistance right now

Everyone Not Rich: I'm being stalked and threatened

The police: Oh yeah? Good luck with that


This.
Someone inconveniences a rich person's dinner and that becomes a Literal federal response.
I deranged husband buys a gun and threatens to kill his estranged wife and kids - meh.

Equal justice my ass.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We should end immunity for judges from civil suits as well for this sort of thing.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: "The Rich": I'm being stalked and threatened

The police: We're sending assistance right now

Everyone Not Rich: I'm being stalked and threatened

The police: Oh yeah? Good luck with that


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The sheriff's office did not say who appears to have fired the gun. Undersheriff Ben Lowe did not immediately respond to a request for comment.


Maybe the lady went defensive blasting and due to her poor training, blasted the attacker and everyone in the house.  Bad training and bad gun owner.  Not bad gun.  It's called pray and spray and it got me through the top levels of Call of Duty.

Also, Undersheriff Ben Lowe
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

houstondragon: fragMasterFlash: Oh your spouse is suicidal and won't leave your home? Be a good girl and keep it in the family. Next case.

/did you expect the failure of society to look differently?

Hey, look, they got a self-service divorce! >.>

Judge should face charges for helping kill her and the kid through negligence.


It was a kid, not a fetus
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I assumed that he was a GOPer, but after some poking around, it seems he was appointed by Whitmer.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Lots of people don't understand how decisions work. Let's say I'm playing Blackjack and I've got 19...and I hit. Dealer flips over a 2 and I get 21 and win.

The decision to hit must be evaluated with the knowledge available at the time. It doesn't matter that I won, hitting at 19 is not smart.

What happened after the judge made their ruling is irrelevant. The Judge can't see the future. And the Judge never said, 'This man will never kill anyone'. Judges aren't allowed/shouldn't use gut feelings to predict someone's future.

Given the evidence available at the time, the Judge concluded that it was insufficient to rule a particular way. What happens after doesn't matter.

Either, at the time, the judge was right, or not. You can't reasonably say, 'Judge screwed up because the family ended up dead'
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Too bad you can't sue the judge for malpractice much as you can a doctor or other professional...
 
Rucker10
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The dumb fark judge should have to dig the graves.
 
spleef420
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: As for job retention, yeah, his bad decisions are definitely fair game for elections.


Great idea! Let's let a boatload of morons reelect this idiot and allow him to make dumbass decisions that get people killed.

No, wait, fark that. Charge his ass with negligent homicide and accessory to murder.

The burden of evidence for a protective order should be staggeringly low given the fact that law enforcement is under no obligation to enforce it.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
User's Abuser's name checks out.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: "The Rich": I'm being stalked and threatened

The police: We're sending assistance right now

Everyone Not Rich: I'm being stalked and threatened

The police: Oh yeah? Good luck with that


Been into "true crime" stories for a while now. The most common thread by far is victims playing by the rules going to the authorities to report creepy, violent or degenerate behaviors only to be told "Well gosh golly they didn't really DO ANYTHING yet so there's nothing we can do."

Fast forward a few weeks or years, or even hours in some cases, people die and the response is little more than "Well gosh golly, who saw that one coming. How tragic. Oh well."
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Lots of people don't understand how decisions work. Let's say I'm playing Blackjack and I've got 19...and I hit. Dealer flips over a 2 and I get 21 and win.

The decision to hit must be evaluated with the knowledge available at the time. It doesn't matter that I won, hitting at 19 is not smart.

What happened after the judge made their ruling is irrelevant. The Judge can't see the future. And the Judge never said, 'This man will never kill anyone'. Judges aren't allowed/shouldn't use gut feelings to predict someone's future.

Given the evidence available at the time, the Judge concluded that it was insufficient to rule a particular way. What happens after doesn't matter.

Either, at the time, the judge was right, or not. You can't reasonably say, 'Judge screwed up because the family ended up dead'


Because someone goes through the trouble of requesting a protective order for the farking FUN OF IT.

What the judge knew *at that time* was that the woman, who knows her husband way better than the judge does, felt scared enough to go through the process of requesting a protective order.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Given the evidence available at the time, the Judge concluded that it was insufficient to rule a particular way. What happens after doesn't matter.


So it's the victim's fault, because she didn't show the judge those photographs of her abusive husband wearing a seatbelt?
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: WickerNipple: Imagine how bad it would have looked for his reelection if he'd approved a protective order against that gun.

Speaking of which, is the gun OK?  The guy that used it last never cleaned it.


It lost almost half its clip but after a good cleaning should be ready for more.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: NewportBarGuy: That judge should not only be fired/removed from office whatever... he should face charges with real jail time.

He absolutely should not face any criminal penalty.

Like a doctor who makes a misdiagnosis, at most he should be held civilly liable if his decision was indefensibly bad, instead of just tragically bad.

As for job retention, yeah, his bad decisions are definitely fair game for elections.


I see your point as to not making a habit of holding judges legally liable, but there is no one left alive to sue him over this.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: We should end immunity for judges from civil suits as well for this sort of thing.


Yeah, that sounds good on paper, but sucks for the lawyer that is going to argue a suit against a sitting judge.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: "The Rich": I'm being stalked and threatened

The police: We're sending assistance right now

Everyone Not Rich: I'm being stalked and threatened

The police: Oh yeah? Good luck with that


Judges aren't cops, moron.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The guy's name should have been enough evidence.
 
pdieten
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I guess call me a simple caveman, but not having been through anything like this I don't know - what is the disadvantage of granting a protective order unnecessarily? If someone goes to court for this when they don't "need" to, who is being inconvenienced or having their rights violated?
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Lots of people don't understand how decisions work. Let's say I'm playing Blackjack and I've got 19...and I hit. Dealer flips over a 2 and I get 21 and win.

The decision to hit must be evaluated with the knowledge available at the time. It doesn't matter that I won, hitting at 19 is not smart.

What happened after the judge made their ruling is irrelevant. The Judge can't see the future. And the Judge never said, 'This man will never kill anyone'. Judges aren't allowed/shouldn't use gut feelings to predict someone's future.

Given the evidence available at the time, the Judge concluded that it was insufficient to rule a particular way. What happens after doesn't matter.

Either, at the time, the judge was right, or not. You can't reasonably say, 'Judge screwed up because the family ended up dead'


I agree.

However the purchase of a firearm, the threats of harm/self-harm, in response to the divorce filing absolutely sound like sufficient supporting evidence.

Also, the woman was doomed from birth because her mom named her Tirany.
 
