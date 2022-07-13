 Skip to content
(Military Times)   US military ordered to convert 2 million pounds of bison meat into pork   (militarytimes.com) divider line
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Last year I grilled some cubed bison skewers. Awesome 👍
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Awesome.

Very lean meat.

Very very good.

My family has a few hundred head and sends me a hundred pound box once a year.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Bison meat makes amazingly good burgers. It's really good. Never had a chance to try it BBQed. At least not yet.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Would be a gigantic step up from that f*cking mystery loaf they served every few weeks. I still have no f*cking idea what that was.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Never had bison. Is it gamey like mutton?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Would be a gigantic step up from that f*cking mystery loaf they served every few weeks. I still have no f*cking idea what that was.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Never had bison. I'd try it if given the chance.

I'll try any meat not named "horse", "dog", or "cat".
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Thoreny: Never had bison. I'd try it if given the chance.

I'll try any meat not named "horse", "dog", or "cat".


Horse isn't bad if it's done right, expensive though. If you haven't had goat, go to your nearest Jamaican restaurant and get some curry goat. It is wonderful. Buffalo is damn good. I'd love to see more of it available and at better price point. Perhaps this will help bring the costs down for everyone as economies of scale kick in?
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

12YearBid: Horse isn't bad if it's done right, expensive though


Can't eat horse meat. Grew up around horses. Love them too much.

They should be protected from being used as meat or having their body parts used for commercial purposes.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Never had bison. Is it gamey like mutton?


It's super beefy but easy to dry out. Quite lean.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: It's super beefy but easy to dry out.


Does that mean it can be made into jerky easily, too?

Gives me an idea. To Amazon...
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was about to say, this shouldn't be taken as a negative bison is damn good
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry folks. I''m sure the US military will find a way to make all that meat inedible and make the troops look forward to MREs like they do most food.
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Would be a gigantic step up from that f*cking mystery loaf they served every few weeks. I still have no f*cking idea what that was.


I just had some mystery "turkey" meatloaf just yesterday.  I kinda dig it.  Although if bison appeared on the menu, I'd definitely try that.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: Don't worry folks. I''m sure the US military will find a way to make all that meat inedible and make the troops look forward to MREs like they do most food.


Actually the Military ordering MREs using Bison would be a good way to use it up and ensure at least part of the supply line remains in the continental US.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had bison burgers at the Brickskeller years back (obv.: they closed some 10-odd years ago).  Damned good.
 
BigDamn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bison burgers are amazing- get bison whenever I can (much harder to get than when I was out west)
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seems like a good idea..It would also be another way to have Kosher/Halal meals available for
those that need that option. And of course supporting Native Nations with a productive ongoing
industry. I'm sure places like Pine Ridge and Rosebud would be VERY happy to support this..
They REALLY need things like this..Win/Win!
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: Tr0mBoNe: It's super beefy but easy to dry out.

Does that mean it can be made into jerky easily, too?

Gives me an idea. To Amazon...


Bison jerkey is sublime.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigDamn: Bison burgers are amazing- get bison whenever I can (much harder to get than when I was out west)


Regular access to Bison meat is the only thing I miss about living in Calgary.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This headline is more clever than it's been given credit
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo.

/ always felt that needed commas....
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Tr0mBoNe: It's super beefy but easy to dry out.

Does that mean it can be made into jerky easily, too?

Gives me an idea. To Amazon...


Buffalo Bob's is a brand with a lot of  that stuff.
/Tricked my daughter into eating kangaroo jerky
 
hlehmann
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BigDamn: Bison burgers are amazing- get bison whenever I can (much harder to get than when I was out west)


Huh... I live in California and I always see ground bison meat in any major grocery store I visit, even the non-fancy ones.  First time I ever tried a bison burger was at some diner in the mid-west while on a cross country trip about 40 years ago.  They made a big deal about it, large signs, etc.  It was good, like a lean burger should be.  I've made bison burgers every now and then ever since.  I should investigate if they have other cuts available here.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
im.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Eravior
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

freddyV: Awesome.

Very lean meat.

Very very good.

My family has a few hundred head and sends me a hundred pound box once a year.


Do you know Subby's mom? Because I heard she also has a hundred pound box.
 
vudukungfu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Indian"

Still.
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: [im.ezgif.com image 600x345]


Ha! That's an analogue of the politics of where I work. Perfect!
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Never had bison. Is it gamey like mutton?


It's a bit like venison or kangaroo. Excellent for lean burger or sausage, where it's just gamey enough to have a nice twang to it.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Never had bison. I'd try it if given the chance.

I'll try any meat not named "horse", "dog", or "cat".


I've eaten horse. I did not know that I was doing so at the time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Thoreny: 12YearBid: Horse isn't bad if it's done right, expensive though

Can't eat horse meat. Grew up around horses. Love them too much.

They should be protected from being used as meat or having their body parts used for commercial purposes.


Why, because you like them? People make pets out of pretty much anything ambulatory. Sometimes non-ambulatory, too.

I won't eat dog or cat because generally speaking, most things that eat meat don't taste very good. Don't get me started on scavengers. UGH. Not unless I'm starving. Guess why I'm not a fan of bear meat? This is true for most people. The taste of cat, for instance, turns them off even when they don't know what it is. Jokes about Chinese restaurants generally fail a reality check, by the way :P

Not to mention that pound for pound, omnivores and carnivores are much more expensive to raise.

On a grand, millions of people scale, north america's insistence on not eating one specific herbivore because "they're my friend" is downright silly.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

freddyV: Awesome.

Very lean meat.

Very very good.

My family has a few hundred head and sends me a hundred pound box once a year.


There is definitely an Oregon Trail sex joke to be made here.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Had bison burgers at the Brickskeller years back (obv.: they closed some 10-odd years ago).  Damned good.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: freddyV: Awesome.

Very lean meat.

Very very good.

My family has a few hundred head and sends me a hundred pound box once a year.

There is definitely an Oregon Trail sex joke to be made here.


And a 40-lb. box reference too.
 
camaroash
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Beavis and Butt-Head - Do 'Nudeswirl - Buffalo'
Youtube EjCopdUEjv8
/ Bison, Buffalo... Whatever you call it, it's tasty meat and I'm glad they're raised locally.
// Same farm wants to try raising Beefalo/Cattalo
/// and Wangus
 
dryknife
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In 1875 General Phil Sheridan went as far as to commission medals to reward anyone who brought pelts from dead bisons. "Let them kill, skin, and sell, until the buffalo is exterminated. It is the only way to bring a lasting peace and allow civilization to advance," he reportedly said.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Would be a gigantic step up from that f*cking mystery loaf they served every few weeks. I still have no f*cking idea what that was.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dryknife: In 1875 General Phil Sheridan went as far as to commission medals to reward anyone who brought pelts from dead bisons. "Let them kill, skin, and sell, until the buffalo is exterminated. It is the only way to bring a lasting peace and allow civilization to advance," he reportedly said.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
DARPA!  Gotta little project for you.

Still think they invented chicken nuggets.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GrendelMk1: Thoreny: 12YearBid: Horse isn't bad if it's done right, expensive though

Can't eat horse meat. Grew up around horses. Love them too much.

They should be protected from being used as meat or having their body parts used for commercial purposes.

Why, because you like them? People make pets out of pretty much anything ambulatory. Sometimes non-ambulatory, too.


Horses are not raised in the US for consumption. Generally speaking, when a horse reaches the food chain, it's because it's been an abused animal that has reached the "auction off for slaughter" stage.
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: GrendelMk1: Thoreny: 12YearBid: Horse isn't bad if it's done right, expensive though

Can't eat horse meat. Grew up around horses. Love them too much.

They should be protected from being used as meat or having their body parts used for commercial purposes.

Why, because you like them? People make pets out of pretty much anything ambulatory. Sometimes non-ambulatory, too.

Horses are not raised in the US for consumption. Generally speaking, when a horse reaches the food chain, it's because it's been an abused animal that has reached the "auction off for slaughter" stage.


I'm aware, and the point was WHY NOT? Literally, they're a large herbivore that actually does better than cows at roaming crappy land and eating scrub for sustenance. So why not eat them?
 
