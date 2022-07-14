 Skip to content
(NBC DFW)   Man indicted on charges for operating his own Amazon service for inmates   (nbcdfw.com) divider line
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
ShamWow Guy in Jail
Youtube nMMxIAn_76g
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"At a news conference in Beaumont, U.S. Attorney Britt Featherston said there was no evidence that Turner succeeded in delivering contraband with his drone, but there have been cases of such items being dropped from drones into the federal prison complex south of Beaumont."

So goodbye due process...
Hate it here...
 
