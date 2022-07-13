 Skip to content
I'm sorry I lost a deadly snake. We cool?
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He apologized and said there was no excuse.  We have sex offenders who won't do that, they blame others for their crimes.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
When wintertime rolls around the gorillas will simply freeze to death.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Charge pet owners for any injuries their pets cause.

If somebody dies because of your pet: manslaughter.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
His account is now back up, with 535,700 million followers and nearly 7 million cummaltive likes,

Can I get you an editor in these trying times?
 
Azz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They should make him show his junk to the snake and see what happens
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Stopped reading at TikWitter famous
 
mistahtom
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kevinatilusa: His account is now back up, with 535,700 million followers and nearly 7 million cummaltive likes,

Can I get you an editor in these trying times?


I think you could take a new device. Install TikTok and create an account and only live stream tire fires and I bet you'd get like 500+ bot followers in a matter of days.

Then a few days later 1000+ bot followers and so on.


For the layperson, TikTok is fake engagement peppered in with occasional real user interactions.

That's not the same for real celebrities, they get put in a different tier.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
headslacker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm sorry his pet didn't kill him... yo Darwin
 
