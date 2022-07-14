 Skip to content
(CP24 Toronto)   Old and busted: Good twin and evil twin. New stabbiness: Two evil twins   (cp24.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Man, White people, Human skin color, 20-year-old man, Race, Black people, Toronto police, United Kingdom  
Special Guest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twice the goatee? Nice.

/🖖🏻
 
foo monkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Um, what's up with the murderous twins, Canada?

https://www.fark.com/comments/12447384/Victoria-PD-reveals-suspects-in-BC-bank-robbery-shootout-that-injured-six-officers-were-twins-Not-hot-sexy-kind-of-twins-but-incel-shooty-kind

Not a repeat.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Surprise twist: they're actually quadruplets.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This story makes no sense.

If I was going to stab someone while I'm out with my twin brother, it's probably going to be my twin brother.

/yes, he has a goatee
 
foo monkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Oneiros: This story makes no sense.

If I was going to stab someone while I'm out with my twin brother, it's probably going to be my twin brother.

/yes, he has a goatee


If I had a twin brother, I would want to take turns with the goatee at family events.  Show up separately after having swapped families.  My twin would want no part of it because he says I need to grow up and take things more seriously.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

foo monkey: If I had a twin brother, I would want to take turns with the goatee at family events.  Show up separately after having swapped families.  My twin would want no part of it because he says I need to grow up and take things more seriously.


I don't want to be mistaken for my twin brother.  He sucks

/refused to let my mom dress us alike since elementary school
 
