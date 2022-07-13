 Skip to content
(The News & Observer (NC))   He's coming right for us   (newsobserver.com) divider line
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No hero tag for a 19 year-old who suddenly went from driving a tractor and listening to music to trapped under a burning helicopter to successfully freeing the pilot.

They give soldiers medals for freeing pilots from burning helicopters.

This kid is the bravest tractor driver this side of Ukraine.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tammy Curry unavailable for comment.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ned and Jimbo nod accordingly.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: No hero tag for a 19 year-old who suddenly went from driving a tractor and listening to music to trapped under a burning helicopter to successfully freeing the pilot.

They give soldiers medals for freeing pilots from burning helicopters.

This kid is the bravest tractor driver this side of Ukraine.


Well said.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, somebody is getting free blowjobs for life.
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
That's intense.
Send Rainier cherries soon, plz.
 
KodosZardoz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Restore the farm tractor.
 
nytmare
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That is the wildest short news story I've ever read.
 
