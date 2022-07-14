 Skip to content
(CBC)   It only costs $200k to launder money through a Canadian casino   (cbc.ca) divider line
FarkerMcFarkface
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
After watching Ozarks every business I see looks like a front for laundering money, especially casinos.
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
$200k CAD? That's like $10,000 USD
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They're serious about passing audits to show that you're serious about anti-money laundering.

Whether or not money laundering is actually taking place is inconsequential - the boxes must be checked correctly.

I've been written up for, literally, selecting the wrong drop down menu item.  (Then again, same place wrote me up for getting sick at work...)
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FarkerMcFarkface: After watching Ozarks every business I see looks like a front for laundering money, especially casinos.


Casino's don't really need to launder money, they basically print it already.
 
