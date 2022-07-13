 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click On Detroit)   Help, my leg is sinking. No, just the one leg   (clickondetroit.com) divider line
11
    More: Strange, Michigan, Oakland County, Michigan, Brandon Smith, sheriff's dive team, Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Prosthesis, Artificial limb, Prosthetics  
•       •       •

515 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jul 2022 at 11:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The WHOLE problem in that article is that leg coat $80,000.
Fark that I'll take a second hand wheelchair or relocate to a country where Healthcare is reasonable.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Imagine losing the same leg twice.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
how about those Tigers and the aftermath of the riots and white flight
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Who Shot Who In The What Now? (The Simpsons)
Youtube XsiQsFHlRC4
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
$80k?

W
T
F
?
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: $80k?

W
T
F
?


That's gonna cost a arm and a leg.
 
khatores
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cakeman: The Dog Ate My Homework: $80k?

W
T
F
?

That's gonna cost a arm and a leg.


Do you know anyone who does medical supply sales? I do, and they make bank. This is why.
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cakeman: The Dog Ate My Homework: $80k?

W
T
F
?

That's gonna cost a arm and a leg.


That was just half a leg. A full arm and leg would cost $320,000
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
For sake of a $1.99 floaty.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
For $80,000, that leg better allow me to push off and dunk a 10ft rim. And I'm only 5'7.
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Missed it by THAT much....

4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.