 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bring Me the News)   The water is high in Minneapolis. On the 26th to 51st floor, specifically   (bringmethenews.com) divider line
17
    More: Unlikely, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Ameriprise Financial, Minnesota's tallest building, Water, Target Field, Storey, Minneapolis, IDS Center  
•       •       •

537 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jul 2022 at 12:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: [Fark user image image 425x318]


Ugh.... as seen on floor 51
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does heavy rain cause the expansion tank on a closed water system to overflow?

From a different source 'Following a routine replacement of our water meter by the City of Minneapolis yesterday, a water expansion tank in our chiller room overflowed'.

Hopefully the City of Minneapolis has their 'We dun f'd up' insurance all paid up.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better the IDS center than the IBS center, I suppose.

/Silver lining
//As opposed to a brown one
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
But are the food shops in the Crystal Court okay? That's all I care about.
 
olorin604
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I have come to absolutely hate the term "out of an abundance of caution"

It might be irrational, but for some reason it really grinds my gears.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

minnesotaboy: But are the food shops in the Crystal Court okay? That's all I care about.


They just opened a new frontier themed shop, Dissin' Terry's.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FTA: "The building, opened in 1972, tops out at 792-feet tall, and 910-feet at the top"

WAT!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

minnesotaboy: But are the food shops in the Crystal Court okay? That's all I care about.


Crystal Court is adjacent to the tower, so it's probably fine.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The main danger there (as always) is junior traders who've lost everything crashing through the glass above.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

olorin604: I have come to absolutely hate the term "out of an abundance of caution"

It might be irrational, but for some reason it really grinds my gears.


something about "porpoise in tents"

or maybe they're "intensive porpoises"?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: olorin604: I have come to absolutely hate the term "out of an abundance of caution"

It might be irrational, but for some reason it really grinds my gears.

something about "porpoise in tents"

or maybe they're "intensive porpoises"?


Your call is important to us.  Please wait for the next available operator.

*2 minutes of a polka rendition of Hotel California*

Your call is important to us.  Please wait for the next available operator.
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Johnny Cash " How High is The Water Momma " rare video
Youtube jI7M2ELPtro
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: minnesotaboy: But are the food shops in the Crystal Court okay? That's all I care about.

Crystal Court is adjacent to the tower, so it's probably fine.

[Fark user image image 430x287]

The main danger there (as always) is junior traders who've lost everything crashing through the glass above.


Sounds like an acceptable risk.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SeaMan Stainz: FTA: "The building, opened in 1972, tops out at 792-feet tall, and 910-feet at the top"

WAT!


Service building plus antennas. It's ridiculous, yes.

Left to right. The Cappela, IDS and Wells Fargo buildings are pretty much all the same size, minus the IDS' accoutrements.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Are there no floor drains in the bathrooms?
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: the voice of raisin: olorin604: I have come to absolutely hate the term "out of an abundance of caution"

It might be irrational, but for some reason it really grinds my gears.

something about "porpoise in tents"

or maybe they're "intensive porpoises"?

Your call is important to us.  Please wait for the next available operator.

*2 minutes of a polka rendition of Hotel California*

Your call is important to us.  Please wait for the next available operator.


*starts humming along*

...

*starts wondering how I can get this on CD*
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: SeaMan Stainz: FTA: "The building, opened in 1972, tops out at 792-feet tall, and 910-feet at the top"

WAT!

Service building plus antennas. It's ridiculous, yes.

Left to right. The Cappela, IDS and Wells Fargo buildings are pretty much all the same size, minus the IDS' accoutrements.

[Fark user image image 259x194]


is it THE Cappella, or just A Capella?
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.