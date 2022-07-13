 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   A shark is trying to eat people at Smith Point beach on Long Island, but apparently he's not very good at it   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
    Fire Island, New York, Suffolk County, New York, Long Island, apparent shark attack, Suffolk's chief lifeguard, Brookhaven, New York, sand Tiger shark, Long Island beach Wednesday  
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, the shark is obviously not a local, because the attacks aren't on Lon Gisland.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He's trying damn it!
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

He can't be serious!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wath out, I'll bite you too!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
People taste bad. One little nip and you'll never try it again.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is she pupping? Sand Tigers/Grey Nurse sharks give live birth IIRC.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
...he was bitten by what he believed was a sand Tiger shark...

Sand tigers are the ones that typically US aquariums have had.  Big, with visible teeth that look impressive to visitors, but which pretty docile and slow moving and eat kinda small fish by snapping at them rather than hitting them like a teeth torpedo.  That'd track with the fact that the victims apparently aren't missing limbs or a huge bite-shaped section out of their torso.  We had those at the zoo/aquarium I worked at.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: People taste bad. One little nip and you'll never try it again.


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I wouldn't bite someone from lawnguyland either
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Kids in the Hall: Skoora!
Youtube TmdYSNcpN68
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It is really hard to believe that humans still don't have enough fat to satisfy a shark, but think of hoe much fat there is on a seal or whale and you might undestand why the bite and run attacks are way more common than full meals.

Humans are just the snacks of the sea.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The shark in question
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shryke
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: ...he was bitten by what he believed was a sand Tiger shark...

Sand tigers are the ones that typically US aquariums have had.  Big, with visible teeth that look impressive to visitors, but which pretty docile and slow moving and eat kinda small fish by snapping at them rather than hitting them like a teeth torpedo.  That'd track with the fact that the victims apparently aren't missing limbs or a huge bite-shaped section out of their torso.  We had those at the zoo/aquarium I worked at.

[i.ytimg.com image 398x298]


Given the lack of critical bleeding, I suspect this is a Nurse shark that apparently has issues differentiating shellfish from mammals.

Just a guess.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I got blackout drunk on Long Island Shark Bites once
 
drewogatory
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

EvaDewer: I got blackout drunk on Long Island Shark Bites once


Oh, I remember all right. I had to chuck those sheets.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Well, the shark is obviously not a local, because the attacks aren't on Lon Gisland.


Long Guyland is how I always here it.  (Went to college in the SUNY system so I met a lot of downstaters).
 
imashark [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A few bites here, a few bites there, who really cares?

I care because I prefer meals, not tapas.
 
Omnivorous [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The 49-year-old man was standing in waist-deep water when the shark came from behind and bit him on the left wrist and buttocks, officials said.

Except for the waist-deep water, sounds like a Friday night at a Rush Street bar in Chicago.
 
