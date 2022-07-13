 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   Nah man, you're not taking my car man I just made...look, I'm makin' a payment Right here, see? Ok I'm...you can't take the car with me in it I'm insi- hey, you can't do that No man, this ain't right   (jalopnik.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"...with the average price of a new vehicle rising above $47,000"

I'd like to know the average price of the vehicles being repossessed, i.e. is there really a strong market for $80K SUVs or are the people who are terrible with money the ones buying them.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Car prices are absolutely stupid these days. Insane.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is Mr Otto, from the finance company. He was just explaining that he's not going to repo my car, THIS TIME
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...people making $2,500 a month saddled with $1,000 car payments."

We'll, that's not good.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is good. People will learn to take the bus or get an extremely cheap electric car costing only a-rooty-tooty-too and 99 cents.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In 2020, pandemic measures actually boosted some people's finances - whether through stimulus checks, rent freezes, and forbearances on debt, or by the simple fact that folks spent less money going out or traveling during lockdown."

Anyone who looked at stimulus checks, rent freezes and forbearances on debt as a boost to finances deserves what they get.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CFitzsimmons: "...people making $2,500 a month saddled with $1,000 car payments."

We'll, that's not good.


that's....  a lot.

i got a new Tacoma - exactly 40k w/tax etc.   8k down.   2.75% interest, it comes out to $536? a month for 5 yrs.

loans are going to 6 and 7 years now.   i don't understand it.  how much interest are these people paying?
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: "...with the average price of a new vehicle rising above $47,000"

I'd like to know the average price of the vehicles being repossessed, i.e. is there really a strong market for $80K SUVs or are the people who are terrible with money the ones buying them.


This is from someone in the car business, with almost a decade of experience in finance/contract work. Trucks are Veblen goods. A stupid price encourages the competition to adopt an even stupider price, because there is a status to owning THE MOST EXPENSIVE truck on the market. In terms of performance for 999 out of 1000 cases, any major brand's truck is more than sufficient. Less than a third of truck owners actually use it for truck things (from the last survey I can recall), and almost no one uses it in the ultra extreme conditions advertised.

Jeep Wranglers are close to that point, and some high end SUVs are slightly behind that. People will pay 75K for a 3 year old GMC Yukon XL from a rental fleet because it's the only way they can get one.

This subset of people trades often and buys a LOT of aftermarket contracts because they go shopping for a payment rather than a car. "If you can get me approved for $800 a month, I'll do it" is how you end up with an 84 month amortization schedule at 7% interest with 20K in negative equity rolled on top of a $4500 max care contract.

Even the Asian brands have it. Toyota 4Runner buyers are WAY different than Camry buyers.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But this is the best economy ever! 🙄
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I need to know is when these repos hit the market and used car prices drop.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you're telling me financing a 2016 V6 Charger for $34,000, $0 down and 29.6% interest over 84 months was a bad idea?
 
khatores
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: little big man: "...with the average price of a new vehicle rising above $47,000"

I'd like to know the average price of the vehicles being repossessed, i.e. is there really a strong market for $80K SUVs or are the people who are terrible with money the ones buying them.

This is from someone in the car business, with almost a decade of experience in finance/contract work. Trucks are Veblen goods. A stupid price encourages the competition to adopt an even stupider price, because there is a status to owning THE MOST EXPENSIVE truck on the market. In terms of performance for 999 out of 1000 cases, any major brand's truck is more than sufficient. Less than a third of truck owners actually use it for truck things (from the last survey I can recall), and almost no one uses it in the ultra extreme conditions advertised.

Jeep Wranglers are close to that point, and some high end SUVs are slightly behind that. People will pay 75K for a 3 year old GMC Yukon XL from a rental fleet because it's the only way they can get one.

This subset of people trades often and buys a LOT of aftermarket contracts because they go shopping for a payment rather than a car. "If you can get me approved for $800 a month, I'll do it" is how you end up with an 84 month amortization schedule at 7% interest with 20K in negative equity rolled on top of a $4500 max care contract.

Even the Asian brands have it. Toyota 4Runner buyers are WAY different than Camry buyers.


That's insane.

A better strategy is to have regular, fairly pedestrian cars as daily drivers - a Camry, Prius or a Pilot for getting around town or road trips. If you want a sports car or a rock crawler, get something old that you can pay off quickly, and then put some more money into for repairs. It'll seem like a money pit at first, but you end up with a car that's paid for and has all the known issues documented.

In the end, for the same price you'd have paid for one new Wrangler, you can have three or four trucks with the kinks worked out, and still have a reliable vehicle for getting to work.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: So you're telling me financing a 2016 V6 Charger for $34,000, $0 down and 29.6% interest over 84 months was a bad idea?


Damn straight it was a shiatty idea.

Should have got the loan with no payments for the first year.

Next time hopefully you'll know better.
 
scanman61
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: This is from someone in the car business, with almost a decade of experience in finance/contract work. Trucks are Veblen goods. A stupid price encourages the competition to adopt an even stupider price, because there is a status to owning THE MOST EXPENSIVE truck on the market. In terms of performance for 999 out of 1000 cases, any major brand's truck is more than sufficient. Less than a third of truck owners actually use it for truck things (from the last survey I can recall), and almost no one uses it in the ultra extreme conditions advertised.


Now do the diesels.

Ridiculous prices and most of the people who buy them have no need for a diesel.  The kicker is that with modern diesel emissions systems if you don't work them, if you don't haul or tow significant loads then you WILL have problems with the emissions systems....expensive problems.

Now you have a $1000 truck note plus a $5000 DPF replacement bill starting you in the face.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Even the used car market is ricockulous.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They can find these cars, but no one seem to be able to find cars that been car jacked
 
indy_kid
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cefm: Car prices are absolutely stupid these days. Insane.


I've been on 2 "we'll buy your car!" websites, and both have offered $1500 more than I paid 18 months ago.

For a 2013 Scion XD with a 5-speed manual and only 89K miles.

Thinking about taking the deal, but I haven't found anything better for the cash I would have in hand. And I don't want to finance the difference.
 
Gumball T Watterson
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My latest.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Looked a long time and finally found one at a very good deal. It may be 34 but it runs very clean, gets reasonable mileage and I can fix 90% of anything at a reasonable cost without getting a mechanic involved.

Compact trucks are becoming a unicorn. And finding a new truck without a bunch of unnecessary electronics and luxury features is impossible. This will almost certainly be the last vehicle I buy. Manufacturers are making certain nothing like this ever comes to the market ever again.

For the record, counting this one that has roughly 150K, I have only owned six cars and, with the exception of the first one, which already had over 100K, they were all new and all made it past 175K before they were replaced.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
criterion-production.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
indy_kid
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: So you're telling me financing a 2016 V6 Charger for $34,000, $0 down and 29.6% interest over 84 months was a bad idea?


Guys out front of every military base shoulda told you.

18-year-old E-1s fresh out of boot camp buying a $30K car.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
khatores:

That's insane.

A better strategy is to have regular, fairly pedestrian cars as daily drivers - a Camry, Prius or a Pilot for getting around town or road trips. If you want a sports car or a rock crawler, get something old that you can pay off quickly, and then put some more money into for repairs. It'll seem like a money pit at first, but you end up with a car that's paid for and has all the known issues documented.

In the end, for the same price you'd have paid for one new Wrangler, you can have three or four tr ...

If you'd like horror stories from the F&I department, here's a small sample of crap I've seen (and had to help unwind because customers got ratfarked)

1. Interest only bubble loans. Pay interest for 3 years and then pay a massive check of nothing but the equity, and then repeat the process. The problem is nobody saves money from what their payment should be and they have to re-finance in 3 years without making a dent in the capitalization.

2. 96 month loans. Yup. 8 years. I've seen 'em, mostly on super expensive trucks with promotional financing.

3. GAP coverage at 600% markup. "GAP" is effectively an insurance policy between the value of the loan and the value of the vehicle. Buy a car for 30, drive it off the lot, it's worth 25. That same afternoon, you get blindsided by a big rig and total the car. Insurance pays the value of the car, not the value of the loan. In that scenario, you have no car and owe $5000. GAP is generally a good idea if you have less than 20% equity into a vehicle, but it's not critical. It also costs a bank about $250 to run, and a decent chunk of states don't have price limits on it. It's 100% legal to sell a $250 product for $1500 if you can get away with it. Some greedy bastards sell GAP on leases, which is just straight up fraud.

4. Every accessory add-on has roughly a 300% profit margin. Stuff like nitrogen in the tires costs about $3 a tire and provides no increase in performance for driving under 60mph. A 200 foot roll of pinstripe tape costs $40 at most auto supply stores. Lift kits and tube steps are $125 dealer cost on average. And it's all negotiable, even if it can't be removed like an extra wax coating to resist stains on the paint.

F&I is where the company makes the most money. Service is where they make operating money.

I'm proud of the fact that I've run a clean operation in every dealer I've worked for. I can look my friends in the eye and sleep at night knowing every one of my customers has been treated fairly.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I wonder how many people bought new cars with the assumption that their $300-600/mo (or more) child tax credit payments would continue. Have two kids, and get a new car with that $550/mo. It doesn't get extended in 2022, and about 6 months of falling behind in payments is where the Repo Man shows up.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gumball T Watterson: My latest.

[Fark user image 850x637]Looked a long time and finally found one at a very good deal. It may be 34 but it runs very clean, gets reasonable mileage and I can fix 90% of anything at a reasonable cost without getting a mechanic involved.

Compact trucks are becoming a unicorn. And finding a new truck without a bunch of unnecessary electronics and luxury features is impossible. This will almost certainly be the last vehicle I buy. Manufacturers are making certain nothing like this ever comes to the market ever again.

For the record, counting this one that has roughly 150K, I have only owned six cars and, with the exception of the first one, which already had over 100K, they were all new and all made it past 175K before they were replaced.


That was my first "car" at 16. 1989 b2200 for $4500 cash. On my second car now 1999 Civic.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Gumball T Watterson: Looked a long time and finally found one at a very good deal. It may be 34 but it runs very clean, gets reasonable mileage and I can fix 90% of anything at a reasonable cost without getting a mechanic involved.


I drove my 1991 Geo Prizm for 25 years because I could do 90% of the repairs myself.

I would seriously consider taking a flight down to Mexico City and buying an old VW Beetle for the same reason. The last ones were made in the 1980s, but if even marginally cared for, they'll last forever.

I had a '73 Beetle that got T-boned. Smashed it the right side, compressed the passenger seat about 4 inches, and snapped the right side motor mounts. I drove it back to my apartment, and it hadn't lost a drop of any fluid when the insurance company had it towed away.
 
drayno76
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I got a 2 year old Mazda3 in 2021, $13k + tax and tag. Paying about $325 a month for 5 years. It was $2k below blue book. About 2 months later the new and used car prices skyrocketed.

Love this little zippy car. After 12 years of driving a band mover, I enjoy having a small zippy car with a 10 gallon  gas tank. 

..and I learned I likely should be driving a big-ass, slow off the line, power hauler. I'm probably going to get myself killed with how nimble and quick this thing is.  Especially with some good 90's alternative playing, takes me back to the college days.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cefm: Car prices are absolutely stupid these days. Insane.


You can still buy plenty of cars under $25k. Considering the entry level Honda Civic I bought in 2001 was $13k, that's actually not too bad over 20+ years and the new ones come with a shiat ton more than my 2001 ever did standard.

Hell, that car I had to pay extra for air conditioning and it had crank windows and manual locks.

Could you imagine an automaker today not having A/C as standard?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm still driving a 12-year old Corolla with 109,000 miles on it because it's paid for.

A friend suggested I start looking for a new one, and I laughed in his face. "It's paid for," I said.
 
khatores
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: khatores:

That's insane.

A better strategy is to have regular, fairly pedestrian cars as daily drivers - a Camry, Prius or a Pilot for getting around town or road trips. If you want a sports car or a rock crawler, get something old that you can pay off quickly, and then put some more money into for repairs. It'll seem like a money pit at first, but you end up with a car that's paid for and has all the known issues documented.

In the end, for the same price you'd have paid for one new Wrangler, you can have three or four tr ...

If you'd like horror stories from the F&I department, here's a small sample of crap I've seen (and had to help unwind because customers got ratfarked)

1. Interest only bubble loans. Pay interest for 3 years and then pay a massive check of nothing but the equity, and then repeat the process. The problem is nobody saves money from what their payment should be and they have to re-finance in 3 years without making a dent in the capitalization.

2. 96 month loans. Yup. 8 years. I've seen 'em, mostly on super expensive trucks with promotional financing.

3. GAP coverage at 600% markup. "GAP" is effectively an insurance policy between the value of the loan and the value of the vehicle. Buy a car for 30, drive it off the lot, it's worth 25. That same afternoon, you get blindsided by a big rig and total the car. Insurance pays the value of the car, not the value of the loan. In that scenario, you have no car and owe $5000. GAP is generally a good idea if you have less than 20% equity into a vehicle, but it's not critical. It also costs a bank about $250 to run, and a decent chunk of states don't have price limits on it. It's 100% legal to sell a $250 product for $1500 if you can get away with it. Some greedy bastards sell GAP on leases, which is just straight up fraud.

4. Every accessory add-on has roughly a 300% profit margin. Stuff like nitrogen in the tires costs about $3 a tire and provides no increase in performance for driving under 60mph. ...


Reenacting Dinner for Few is an endless hellcycle.

I have a 2009 Accord that's paid for and had the piston rings replaced at 125k. It now has about 204k miles on it and counting. I've replaced the timing chain/VTC actuator due to a problem with the actuators and gear units they put in there. That was a lot of work and I learned how much trouble an OHC is, but other than that it's not bad. I also did the power steering pump, radiator and a few other things that went out over the years, but overall it's been a very reliable vehicle.

With used car prices so high right now, I plan on definitely keeping it for a few years longer. It might go on to be a backup car for life. Fixing it is just so drastically less expensive than buying, it really doesn't make sense to buy anything.

I like the fact that it has buttons, so I can change the climate controls or radio while driving. I'm really good with tech, but having everything through a touchscreen is really misuse of technology. It's awkward to use and difficult/dangerous to do while driving.

I would like to get an electric car at some point when they're not stratospherically expensive to buy, keep charged and service - everything has to go through the dealer at this point, and if you want to keep it charged up, you really need a charger at home. More repair shops need to start offering EV repair and then it will be a lot easier to own one without paying out the ass every time something goes wrong.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

khatores: Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: little big man: "...with the average price of a new vehicle rising above $47,000"

I'd like to know the average price of the vehicles being repossessed, i.e. is there really a strong market for $80K SUVs or are the people who are terrible with money the ones buying them.

This is from someone in the car business, with almost a decade of experience in finance/contract work. Trucks are Veblen goods. A stupid price encourages the competition to adopt an even stupider price, because there is a status to owning THE MOST EXPENSIVE truck on the market. In terms of performance for 999 out of 1000 cases, any major brand's truck is more than sufficient. Less than a third of truck owners actually use it for truck things (from the last survey I can recall), and almost no one uses it in the ultra extreme conditions advertised.

Jeep Wranglers are close to that point, and some high end SUVs are slightly behind that. People will pay 75K for a 3 year old GMC Yukon XL from a rental fleet because it's the only way they can get one.

This subset of people trades often and buys a LOT of aftermarket contracts because they go shopping for a payment rather than a car. "If you can get me approved for $800 a month, I'll do it" is how you end up with an 84 month amortization schedule at 7% interest with 20K in negative equity rolled on top of a $4500 max care contract.

Even the Asian brands have it. Toyota 4Runner buyers are WAY different than Camry buyers.

That's insane.

A better strategy is to have regular, fairly pedestrian cars as daily drivers - a Camry, Prius or a Pilot for getting around town or road trips. If you want a sports car or a rock crawler, get something old that you can pay off quickly, and then put some more money into for repairs. It'll seem like a money pit at first, but you end up with a car that's paid for and has all the known issues documented.

In the end, for the same price you'd have paid for one new Wrangler, you can have three or four trucks with the kinks worked out, and still have a reliable vehicle for getting to work.


Having a sports car as a daily is much more fun than making it a weekend car. Helps I don't have traffic. And nice roads. Also pay cash. Can't repo without a payment.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
quadcinema.comView Full Size
 
maudibjr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
People are idiots, not news.

If it makes people happy, I've been making Wells Fargo lose money on my car loan for the last 6 months.  I paid 99.9% of my loan off  but not finished it, I send in $ 2 a month I owe so little I owe them $ 0  intrest a month.  They lose money on my account sending me a statement purely out of mail costs.  This amuses me so much that I keep doing it.
 
Azz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
😁🖕 I haven't had a car for the last 7 years 🖕😁

/the middle fingers are for the auto industry and insurance companies
 
smokewon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I was in rural, deeply conservative Arkansas for 6 months between last November and April of this year. I was constantly wondering how a suppressed wages state could support that many "Let's Go Brandon" bumper stickers on all those new Chargers, Challengers and lifted diesels. Now I know.
 
azpenguin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Bought a 3 year old used Outback last February shortly before the used market went bonkers. For the first time ever, I traded in a car that wasn't paid off yet. (Very little negative equity, I had bought it a few years ago when I needed a car due to the engine bonking on a car that we'd driven everywhere for 14 years. But I had to settle for something smaller because we already had one car payment for my wife's car, and now that we were in a better position, I could finally get a car that I wanted. I'm almost 50, I think I've earned that much.) I negotiated a deal I was happy with, negotiated only the out the door price, and I knew what I qualified for, so I knew what I'd be paying. The payment is $375 for 5-1/2 years, it's going to be paid off a year early. Even then I still get nervous about having a car payment, I mean, $375 for a nice, cushy, off-road capable car still feels like I'm making a huge payment because I went through so many years in the past where I could barely afford to keep a burned out beater running. Then I see what people are paying for all these pickups I'm seeing out there, and the big SUVs. $600, $700, $800 or more a month and they've got long loan terms... I mean how the hell do people tell themselves they can afford this? (And then there's the gas, if you bought a truck because gas was under $2.50 a gallon and you didn't think it could go up again like in the mid-2000s, then that ls on you.) I bought a small $400 Harbor Freight trailer in case I need to do truck stuff like haul plywood home or go make a dump run when the monsoon weeds go nuts. Combine these sky high car prices with high gas prices and rising interest rates... sadly, this will not end well for a lot of people. (Meanwhile we're going to keep her car until it falls apart. Having a paid off car is farking gold anymore.)
 
scanman61
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

maudibjr: People are idiots, not news.

If it makes people happy, I've been making Wells Fargo lose money on my car loan for the last 6 months.  I paid 99.9% of my loan off  but not finished it, I send in $ 2 a month I owe so little I owe them $ 0  intrest a month.  They lose money on my account sending me a statement purely out of mail costs.  This amuses me so much that I keep doing it.


Years ago, when I first got hired as an hourly by Martin Marietta, they screwed up my first "printed" check and I got paid for 0.1 hours.  Yes, they took out taxes, 4 cents as I recall.

Anyway, I thought the check was so funny that I never cashed it.

After a few months they started sending messages to my boss that I needed to cash it.  Apparently having a uncashed 71 cent payroll check was screwing up their books.

img-comment-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How the hell does somebody earning $2500 a month even get approved for a car loan with a $1000 a month payment?
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gumball T Watterson: My latest.

[Fark user image 850x637]Looked a long time and finally found one at a very good deal. It may be 34 but it runs very clean, gets reasonable mileage and I can fix 90% of anything at a reasonable cost without getting a mechanic involved.

Compact trucks are becoming a unicorn. And finding a new truck without a bunch of unnecessary electronics and luxury features is impossible. This will almost certainly be the last vehicle I buy. Manufacturers are making certain nothing like this ever comes to the market ever again.

For the record, counting this one that has roughly 150K, I have only owned six cars and, with the exception of the first one, which already had over 100K, they were all new and all made it past 175K before they were replaced.


My family had one of those as our "2nd car" when I was in high school. Nice little truck.
If I recall, it died ingloriously and bizarrely when the camshaft sheared or something weird like that. Parents got a Chevy S10 after that, which also was not a bad little truck.
 
khatores
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

maudibjr: People are idiots, not news.

If it makes people happy, I've been making Wells Fargo lose money on my car loan for the last 6 months.  I paid 99.9% of my loan off  but not finished it, I send in $ 2 a month I owe so little I owe them $ 0  intrest a month.  They lose money on my account sending me a statement purely out of mail costs.  This amuses me so much that I keep doing it.


I'll be in my bunk.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

little big man: "...with the average price of a new vehicle rising above $47,000"

I'd like to know the average price of the vehicles being repossessed, i.e. is there really a strong market for $80K SUVs or are the people who are terrible with money the ones buying them.


People were able to list covid stimulus as "monthly income" for car notes in 2020, made the payments for a few months, started falling behind, and now that we're a little over a year out from the last round it's right when you'd expect repos to start going up.
 
