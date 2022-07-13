 Skip to content
(AP News)   Ex-CIA engineer: sure all that stolen classified data passed through me but it totally could have been any of my teammates. Jury: Sure, Jan   (apnews.com) divider line
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FTFA: "A sentencing date was not immediately set because Schulte still awaits trial on child pornography possession and transport charges. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges."


So he fails at pulling a (despicable) Snowden, and could potentially turn out to be worse still anyway. Heckuva job there, engineer dude.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In his closing, Schulte claimed he was singled out even though "hundreds of people had access to (the information). ... Hundreds of people could have stolen it."

Could have, yes.  But you're the one who did, you traitorous, self-absorbed deviant.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welcome to ADX Florence assh*le. Enjoy your stay for the rest of your life.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: In his closing, Schulte claimed he was singled out even though "hundreds of people had access to (the information). ... Hundreds of people could have stolen it."

Could have, yes.  But you're the one who did, you traitorous, self-absorbed deviant.


I mean, if I was gonna set up a scapegoat, in order to cover my trail, it would be the creepy guy I suspected of being a pedo.
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm not sure there should even be Ex-CIA people.  I don't know what kind of oath they take but once you are in, you are in.
 
