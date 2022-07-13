 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Ad actually uses the term good bones. Also mentions that there is a camper inside the house   (zillow.com) divider line
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could live in that.  I'd have a bathroom put in, but that is only a few thousand.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
At a quick glance the construction of the building looks decent, albeit unfinished.

But a door to get the caravan out might have been a good idea....

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's tip top. I'm just not sure about the colour.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Looks like they built the place around the trailer. Also, since there is a sani-can crapper outside I guess there is no plumbing. This is only one half-step above living in a van, down by the river.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When you have to include an image of the breaker box you're kind of reaching.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klyukva
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Does it come with the camper?
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: At a quick glance the construction of the building looks decent, albeit unfinished.

But a door to get the caravan out might have been a good idea....

[Fark user image 850x463]

It's tip top. I'm just not sure about the colour.


English, are we?
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Privvy" You mean a porta potty.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Klyukva: Does it come with the camper?


Yes
 
the_peddler
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yay propane tanks indoors!
 
Compact Travel Size
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Klyukva: Does it come with the camper?


And an outdoor privy, what more do you want? Unless you wanted plumbing and to be able to get the camper out of the structure without demolishing a wall.
 
Whack-a-Mole
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'd like to see what the structural guy that posts on Imgur has to say about that foundation and posts holding up the house. Or any structural engineer.
100 amp service wouldn't cut it and what about other utilities....
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
home?  really?  I think I'd call that a garage or a barn... that's not a 'home'.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's a common phrase in real estate/home renovation, unfortunately. People say it all the time (on the shows I watch, anyway) and like most of the dumb phrases you hear, I suspect most of the people who use them don't know what the fark they mean. And neither does a significant percentage of the people they're talking to.

But nobody will say that or ask, "Good bones? WTF does that mean?"

So they follow each other around ramshackle houses, babbling about "good bones," "open concept," "pops of color," etc. The realtors are trying to get people to pay top dollar for houses they're gonna spend another $100K on to make their "dream home." The buyers are trying to talk themselves into thinking that's a great idea.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: At a quick glance the construction of the building looks decent, albeit unfinished.

But a door to get the caravan out might have been a good idea....

[Fark user image 850x463]


Oh, that'll be no problem....

Pommie Caravaning.....lol
Youtube UYe7c1lEWhE
 
sdd2000
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Looks like they built the place around the trailer. Also, since there is a sani-can crapper outside I guess there is no plumbing. This is only one half-step above living in a van, down by the river.


I wonder what a building inspector would think of this setup. The "active" hookup with a large propane tank that is within the enclosed space in the way they are doing it as well as the kitchen setup would probably give a fire marshal ticks.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I mean, did you think we were making it up?

Can I get a green for a used car ad that says "runs good"? ZOMG what a find!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It looks like a double-wide trailer. Good bones? LOL

That's some shiat you say about a 60-year-old Craftsman in San Francisco, not this place.

But $79K doesn't sound like a terrible price, depending on how much shiat you have to do it to make it livable.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I knew a guy who was building a house around a double wide he and his family were living in. As he created features, in the house (like a kitchen), he eliminated them in the double wide. Slowly, he was cutting up and carting out the double wide.

This guy also bought a portable mill, so he could mill his own wood from the hemlock trees on the property. He milled it all at actual size (a 2x4 was actually 2" by 4"). He had to wait years for the wood to dry out first, and this was in Washington state. So step one was to build a couple of gigantic open sided barns to keep the rain off the drying wood.

This guy has levels of energy for after work projects that I could never hope to achieve.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Klyukva: Does it come with the camper?


Not the whole camper. Just his bones.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Looks like they built the place around the trailer. Also, since there is a sani-can crapper outside I guess there is no plumbing. This is only one half-step above living in a van, down by the river.


Yea I didn't see any way to get the camper out of the house.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RolandTGunner: When you have to include an image of the breaker box you're kind of reaching.
[Fark user image 271x360]


Can't help but notice the tripped one too... what's even goin on here?
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Honestly for that price it's not bad.  Besides, it's part of Appalachia
 
