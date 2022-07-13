 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Suddenly, nuclear alert   (wral.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
im.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Maybe the NYC nuclear preparedness ads should've been made for other locations, and include power plants?
 
Dwedit
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Nuclear Launch Detected"

"Don't worry, blowing up is good for you!"
 
waxbeans
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This seems 🐟 🐠 🎏 🎣 🐡
 
jso2897
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Holy shiat, that's twice today.
Get it together, NY.
 
nytmare
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
/oblig

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
2012 I was hiking across the country. At one point on the trail I came across a sign saying something along the lines of "when lights are flashing nuclear meltdown"

This was a biking/walking trail. I had to sit down. Shrug off my backpack and consider this warning. I'm on a hiking trail close enough to a nuclear reactor. And if the lights are flashing there's a meltdown. How the hell do I clear this area fast enough with my 40 pounds of gear? I spent a few minutes just pondering this.

Can't remember if it was the rivier to river trail in Illinois or the Katy trail in Missouri. But it seemed like "caution your death is happening if you see these lights flashing"
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Not so funny when it's not 10,000 miles away, is it?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hope they're offering free underwear laundering.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Quinn and others in Seabrook had no idea what was happening when the sirens started going off just before 11 a.m.


I'd say that might be a shortcoming in the alert system.  Tornado sirens going off in the midwest? Most people know what's happening and could inform others around them who do not.  Nuclear sirens going off in New Hampshire? Halp. Wat do?
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Nuclear Trifecta Triad in play?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You mean nucular.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jso2897: Holy shiat, that's twice today.
Get it together, NY.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
thekingcobra
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Different context but the same feeling I'd have.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Forget it, Jake. It's Trump Country.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"My fellow Americans, I'm pleased to tell you today that I've signed legislation that will outlaw Russia forever. We begin bombing in five minutes." RR
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: You mean nucular.


Zaxby's has you covered and smothered

/when did chicken tenders get both smaller and more expensive?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I miss the Cold War and rumors that the city you lived in was "Number ( X ) on Russia's 'List' because we (have a factory that supplies parts for some obscure Government contract)".  Made you feel kind of important that your town furnished freeze-dried food to NASA or machined some parts on the Lunar Module.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: You mean nucular.


New~klear!

It's like Everclear; but the effects last longer!
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
myconfinedspace.comView Full Size


/ that's how you go nuclear
 
kb7rky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hell, my town is on a nuke list somewhere, since we manufacture bullets, electronics, and paper.

We also have lumber and grain reserves here.

So, yeah...drop a few nukes on us. We'll never feel a thing.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

nytmare: /oblig

[Fark user image image 640x364]


It seems 90% of websites behave like that now.
 
docilej
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Actually this alarm went off the same day it was announced that Louie CK is going to be performing at the Hampton Beach casino.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jso2897: Holy shiat, that's twice today.
Get it together, NY.


Uhhh....Seabrook's in New Hampshire, dude.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Hope they're offering free underwear laundering.


Sometimes the trash is the best solution. Don't ask me how I know.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just before evacuating purchase lots of these: (and same some for spares)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
payattention
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Gods, when I saw who was carrying the article, I thought, "Great, did Sharon Harris finally give out?"

/fortunately it was not Sharon Harris
//Raleigh would not fare well from such a thing
///neither would anyone in the middle of the state, but especially Raleigh...
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"You have two minutes to reach minimum safe distance"
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: I miss the Cold War and rumors that the city you lived in was "Number ( X ) on Russia's 'List' because we (have a factory that supplies parts for some obscure Government contract)".  Made you feel kind of important that your town furnished freeze-dried food to NASA or machined some parts on the Lunar Module.


🤷‍♂ San Antonio had lots of military bases. Kelly.  Lackland.  Brooks.  Randolph.  I forgot the other(s).
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

docilej: Actually this alarm went off the same day it was announced that Louie CK is going to be performing at the Hampton Beach casino.


What? Is a landy in change of that?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
